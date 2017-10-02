SportsReport: Hockey Broadcast Legend Dave Strader Has Died At Age 62

NFL:

Jameis Winston threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 25-23 victory over the winless New York Giants. Folk redeemed himself after missing two field goals and an extra point earlier in the game. He made the winner after Winston answered Eli Manning's second TD pass of the day with an impressive drive that began at his 25.

Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime to lift the New York Jets to a wacky 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards that including a 75-yard touchdown and rookie Elijah McGuire had a 69-yard score and finished with 93 yards rushing as the Jets ran all over the Jaguars.

Stephen Hauschka kicked a tie-breaking, 56-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes remaining and the Buffalo Bills made a last-minute defensive stand to beat Atlanta 23-16 after the Falcons lost wide receiver Julio Jones to a hip injury. Hauschka padded the lead with a 55-yarder with about 3 minutes remaining.

The Carolina Panthers pulled out a 33-30 win at New England on Graham Gano's 48-yard field goal as time expired. Cam Newton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the 3-1 Panthers rolled up 444 total yards. Jonathan Stewart had 68 yards on 14 carries to pass DeAngelo Williams and become the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

Elsewhere New Orleans blanked Miami 20-0, Cincinnati blasted Cleveland 31-7, Pittsburgh won against Baltimore 26-9, Detroit doubled up Minnesota 14-7, Houston crushed Tennessee 57-14, the Rams beat Dallas 35-30, Arizona won against San Francisco in overtime 18-15, Philadelphia beat the Chargers 26-24, Denver defeated Oakland 16-10, and it was Seattle over Indianapolis 46-18.

On Monday Night Football, Washington takes on Kansas City at 8:30 p.m.

MLB:

Last night marked the end of regular season Major League baseball play. The Red Sox and Yankees are in the playoffs with New York making its debut in a wildcard tomorrow when they take on Minnesota in the Bronx. Boston faces Houston on Thursday.

Jose Bautista singled off the wall and hit a sacrifice fly in what was probably his final game with Toronto, and the Blue Jays edged the playoff-bound New York Yankees 2-1 in their regular-season finale. Matt Holliday homered for the Yankees in a tuneup for the AL wild-card game tomorrow night at home against Minnesota.

Pete Mackanin ended his tenure as Philadelphia Phillies manager with a win, while Terry Collins left the New York Mets with a loss. Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer in a six-run fourth inning in Philadelphia's season-ending 11-0 rout. At 68, the oldest manager in the major leagues, Collins said after the game that he's stepping down after a 70-92 record in his seventh season, the longest tenure in Mets history. Philadelphia announced Friday that Mackanin would not return as manager.

Meanwhile, Arizona blasted Kansas City 14-2, Houston topped Boston 4-3, the Angels tripled up Seattle 6-2, Minnesota won against Detroit 5-1, Tampa Bay blanked Baltimore 6-0, Cleveland beat the White Sox 3-1, San Francisco edged San Diego 5-4, Pittsburgh bested Washington 11-8, the Dodgers doubled up Colorado 6-3, Atlanta won against Miami 8-5, Milwaukee topped St. Louis 6-1, and it was Cincinnati over the Cubs 3-1.

The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues rose 4½ minutes this season to a record 3 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds, according to the commissioner's office. This year's average, determined after Sunday's regular-season finale, was up from 3 hours, 42 seconds last year. MLB's average had dropped to 2:56 in 2015 from 3:02 in 2014.

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer says an MRI exam on his right hamstring shows he just tweaked it and did not strain the muscle. Scherzer said Sunday that he does not think the leg issue is a big deal and that he is able to run. The two-time Cy Young Award winner last season, left his last regular-season start in the fourth inning Saturday night after feeling something in his hamstring on a change-up. Scherzer said it's too soon to say whether he would be available able to pitch Friday in Game 1 of NL East champion Washington's NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

NHL:

Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader who was affectionately known as “the Voice” has died after battling a rare form of cancer. The 62 year-old died Sunday at his home in Glens Falls, New York. Strader was a play-by-play man with the Dallas Stars and a national broadcaster on NBC Sports. Known as "The Voice," Strader received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year. He previously was the broadcaster for the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers and worked three Olympic Games.

In NHL preseason play, the Islanders beat Philadelphia 5-2, San Jose won against Vegas 5-3, and it was Washington over St. Louis 4-3.

NBA:

In the NBA preseason, Miami beat Atlanta 96-90 and Toronto won against the Clippers 121-113.

WNBA:

In the WNBA, Minnesota bested the Sparks 80-69.

MLS:

In Major League Soccer, Philadelphia blanked Seattle 2-0.

Golf:

The United States has won the Presidents Cup for the seventh straight time, thanks mainly to the Americans' performances over the first three days. Needing just one point on Sun day, the U.S. picked up 4 ½ and clinched the Cup when Daniel Berger went 3 up with three to play against Si Woo Kim. The Americans have a 10-1-1 record in the Presidents Cup. The International team took 7 ½ of 12 points in Sunday's singles matches, but the Americans rolled out of bed with a 14 ½ to 3 ½ lead. President Donald Trump showed up about an hour after the final match was underway Sunday at the Presidents Cup. Had he shown up much later, he might have missed the start of a long celebration for an American team that rarely had it this easy. This really was over before it started.

Brooke Henderson closed with a 3-under 69 for a five-stroke victory at the New Zealand Women's Open. Henderson finished at 17-under 271 in her second LPGA title of the year. Runner-up Jing Yan was one shot better than Hee Young Park.

NCAA:

Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he was unaware of any payments to recruits but takes responsibility for his decisions. Pitino issued a written statement to the Cardinals' flagship radio station for distribution to local media, soon after former player David Padgett was introduced Friday as his interim replacement.

The Hall of Famer thanked players from his three most recent schools and said he owes an apology for the disappointment they have. Pitino said: "I had no knowledge of any payments to any recruit or their family. But I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same."

Alabama still owns a sizeable lead in The Associated Press college football poll following Saturday's 66-3 rout of Mississippi. The Crimson Tide claimed 44 of 61 first-place votes, while second-ranked Clemson picked up the remaining 17. Third-ranked Oklahoma is followed by Penn State, with Georgia climbing two spots to fifth. Washington, Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin and Ohio State round out the top 10. Southern Cal slipped nine spots to 14th following its loss to Washington State, which moved up five slots to 11th. North Carolina State and Central Florida cracked the poll, taking the last two spots.

Rock Climbing:

Yosemite National Park's geologist has told The Associated Press there is no more danger than usual of another giant rock fall after two huge slides occurred this week on the famed El Capitan rock formation. Yosemite geologist Greg Stock also said Friday the slab of granite that fell Thursday was the size of a 36-story building. Stock said park officials would not allow people into any area they felt is unsafe. The park typically sees about 80 rock falls a year.

He and a geologist from the United States Geological Services are studying the monolith after this week's rock falls killed one person and injured two others. An exit route from the park was closed after debris from Thursday's crash fell about 400 feet (122 meters), injuring a man in an SUV when rocks crashed through his sunroof.

O.J. Simpson:

A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future. State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press on Sunday that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant has one approved residential plan, and it doesn't currently include a move to Florida or any other state. Arruti says that could change in the future.

Simpson previously said he wanted to live in Florida, where he used to live and where he has friends and two children. Arruti says the exact location of the house in Las Vegas isn't disclosed for security and privacy reasons. But he says that at least for now, the 70-year-old Simpson has no permission to leave Nevada without advance approval from his parole officer.

NASCAR:

Kyle Busch took the lead with two laps left to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup playoff race at Dover International Speedway. Busch won for the fourth time this year and is hot at the right time as NASCAR's playoffs head into the second round. Chase Elliott led 138 laps and seemed poised to break through and reach victory lane for the first time in 70 career starts. Elliott finished second, followed by 11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Daytona 500 champion Kurt Busch and Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne (kayn) were eliminated as the playoff field was cut from 16 to 12.

F1:

Max Verstappen celebrated his 20th birthday by winning the Malaysian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his championship lead to 34 points over Sebastian Vettel. Vettel started the race from last but drove brilliantly to take fourth place and limit the damage to his title hopes.

