SportsReport: Holiday Football

NFL:

In the NFL on Sunday, Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 31-27 and Kansas City won against Denver 33-10 to eliminate the Broncos from playoff contention.

On Saturday, Miami stopped Buffalo in overtime 34-31 and New England humiliated the Jets 41-3.

The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year's Day. The NFL announced the switch on Christmas Day, and also moved two afternoon games back from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET: New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington.

NBA:

In the NBA, Boston topped the Knicks 119-114, Cleveland bested Golden State 109-108, San Antonio beat Chicago 119-100, Oklahoma City defeated Minnesota 112-100, and it was the Lakers over the Clippers 111-102.

NCAA:

Fifth-ranked Duke hasn't had a smooth road to the start of ACC regular-season play. While the Blue Devils deal with an injury-plagued freshman class and the indefinite suspension of Grayson Allen, No. 8 North Carolina leads the list of challengers to Duke's status as league favorite.

The Big Ten might not be as good as it has been in recent years. But it sure looks like it'll be interesting in 2016-17. The conference didn't have a team ranked in the top 10 in the most recent poll, with Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana ranked Number 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

Tomorrow in men’s basketball, Cornell is in Syracuse to take on the Orange at 7 p.m.

WNBA:

The WNBA is offering a security app to its players to help them stay safer while they're overseas this offseason. The league has partnered with LiveSafe, a safety communications platform, to provide a mobile security app to its 60-plus players competing in Russia, Turkey, China and other countries this offseason. The app debuted this week and players are already signing up.

