SportsReport: Iona, Fairfield Headed To Men's MAAC Championship

MAAC & America East

In the men’s semifinals of the MAAC Tournament No. four Iona defeated ninth seed Saint Peter’s 65-62 and sixth seed Fairfield defeated No. 7 Quinnipiac 74-64. The two teams will face off in the championship Monday at 7 p.m.

In the women’s America East semifinals, top-seeded Maine topped No. 5 New Hampshire 64-48 and No. 6 Hartford edged second-seeded UAlbany 58-56. The two teams will play for the championship title Friday at 4 p.m.

In the women’s MAAC tournament, second-seeded Marist beat No. 3 Siena 67-51 and top-seeded Quinnipiac beat No. 5Rider 82-62. Both teams are headed to the championship game Monday at 2:30 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN'S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

The Michigan Wolverines are the first team in seven years to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions.

Zavier Simpson, Moe Wagner and Jon Teske led the 15th-ranked Wolverines to a 75-66 win over No. 8 Purdue in the conference title game at Madison Square Garden. Simpson was a spark on both ends of the court, finishing with 10 points, five assists and five rebounds. Wagner had a team-high 17 points in just 17 minutes, sitting out much of the game due to foul trouble.

But the key to the win was Michigan's backup center as Teske delivered 12 of his 14 points in the first half while spelling Wagner. Teske provided a one-handed slam that put the Wolverines ahead 66-48.

Isaac Haas had a game-high 23 points for the Boilermakers, but Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards combined for only 16 on 6-of-22 shooting.

Michigan shot 50 percent and committed just five turnovers despite playing for the fourth time in as many days.

Checking out Sunday's other Top-25 finals:

Jacob Evans scored 19 points and 10th-ranked Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title by downing Wichita State, 62-61. Gary Clark added 10 points, including a tiebreaking layup with four minutes left and a pair of free throws that put the Bearcats ahead 62-58.

Rob Gray poured in 30 points and Corey Davis Jr. had 17 in No. 25 Houston's 81-71 win over Connecticut. Gray was 10 of 15 from the floor for the 24-6 Cougars, who have won ten of their last 12.

NBA-SCHEDULE

The Toronto Raptors have picked up their 11th victory in 12 games to take a two-game lead over Boston for first place in the NBA's Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points and the Raptors improved to 26-5 at Air Canada Centre by fending off the Hornets, 103-98. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto, which has won four straight since a Feb. 23 loss to the Bucks.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Kyle Lowry had 14 to help the Raptors complete their first season sweep of Charlotte since 2006-07.

Kemba Walker scored 27 points for the Hornets, who have dropped three in a row since a five-game winning streak.

In Sunday's other NBA action:

The Pacers are just a half-game off the Central Division lead after Victor Oladipo contributed 33 points to push Indiana past the Wizards, 98-95. Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points for the Pacers, who blew most of a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead before moving a half-game ahead of Washington for fourth place in the East.

The Pelicans ran their winning streak to eight games by getting 30 points from Jrue Holiday and another 24 from Nikola Mirotic in a 126-109 rout of the Mavericks. Dallas opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to get within four before New Orleans reeled off the next 10 points, including 3s from Holiday and Mirotic.

The Clippers were 123-120 winners over the Nets as Austin Rivers dropped in 27 points and Tobias Harris added 26. Rivers hit a go-ahead, 3-pointer with 33.5 seconds left, and Lou Williams completed his 21 points with a 15-foot jumper with 8.9 seconds to play to help Los Angeles win for the ninth time in 12 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo provided 34 points and Eric Bledsoe added 22 as the Bucks downed the 76ers, 118-110. Milwaukee scored 36 points off Philadelphia's season-high 26 turnovers and ended a four-game skid.

The Kings coughed up a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead before Skal Labissiere nailed a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give Sacramento a 102-99 win over the Knicks. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points and seven assists, while Labissiere had 14 points and six rebounds as the Kings won for the second time in eight games.

The Hawks had dropped five of six before Taurean Prince delivered 22 points, including a go-ahead, 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds remaining in a 113-112 victory over the Suns. Phoenix lost for the 22nd time in 26 games despite T.J. Warren's 35 points.

NBA-CAVALIERS-THOMPSON

The Cavaliers will be without starting center Tristan Thompson for several games because of a sprained right ankle suffered during Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.

Thompson was injured when he was stepped on by one of Denver's players during the first half. He stayed in the game and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, but the team said he experienced "significant swelling" overnight and tests revealed the sprain.

NHL-SCHEDULE

The Nashville Predators still lead the NHL's Central Division by six points over Winnipeg after earning their team record-tying eighth consecutive victory.

The Predators tallied very late in the third period before Filip Forsberg's goal at 1:07 of overtime completed a 4-3 victory at Colorado. The Avalanche were in line for a 3-2 win until Ryan Ellis tied it with 66 seconds remaining in regulation and goaltender Pekka Rinne on the bench for an extra attacker.

Austin Watson and Kyle Turris also scored, Ellis had two assists and Rinne stopped 22 shots to improve to 35-9-4.

The Predators remain four points in front of Vegas for the Western Conference lead.

The Jets managed to keep pace with Nashville by getting two goals from Patrik Laine in a 3-2 division over the Hurricanes. Laine has scored twice in three of his last four games, giving him 35 goals this season.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots in the Jets' seventh win in nine games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Tomas Tatar notched the deciding goal while the Golden Knights were scoring three times in the second period to beat the Devils, 3-2 at New Jersey. David Perron and Deryk Engelland also tallied for Vegas, which now leads the Pacific Division by 10 points over San Jose. Taylor Hall scored his 30th goal and had an assist for the Devils, who are four points behind third-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division.

The Knights were able to expand their lead after Artemi Panarin scored twice in the Blue Jackets' 4-2 win at San Jose. Nick Foligno and Sonny Milano furnished first-period goals and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots as Columbus stayed a point ahead of Florida for the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

Jakob Silfverberg and Corey Perry each scored twice and the Ducks improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight home games by doubling up the Blackhawks, 6-3. Marcus Pettersson had his first career goal and John Gibson made 37 saves in helping the Ducks move into third place in the Pacific Division.

Eric Staal and Zach Parise furnished second-period goals before Jason Zucker scored twice in the final 4:18 to seal the Wild's 4-1 victory against the Red Wings. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves to help Minnesota rebound from consecutive road losses at Arizona and Colorado.

The Panthers have a season-high six-game winning streak after Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Roberto Luongo made 39 saves in a 4-1 decision over the Flyers. Aleksander Barkov scored his 25th goal of the season and had an assist as Florida sent Philadelphia to its third consecutive loss since winning six in a row.

NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

Kevin Harvick has earned a milestone victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Harvick followed up his stellar performance last weekend in Atlanta with another lopsided victory in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He led 209 of the 267 laps, won all three stages and even held off a late charge from local product Kyle Busch to win in Vegas for the second time in four years.

It was the 100th career victory for Harvick spanning NASCAR's three national series. Only Richard Petty, Kyle Busch and David Pearson have won more races across the three national circuits than the 42-year-old Californian.

Kyle Larson was third, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and pole-sitter Ryan Blaney.

PGA-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

Phil Mickelson is celebrating a tournament victory for the first time in almost five years.

Mickelson ended the longest drought of his career with a playoff win over Justin Thomas in the Mexico Championship. Mickelson fired a 5-under 66 and wrapped up the title with a two-putt for par on the par-3 17th before Thomas missed a 10-footer.

Mickelson's previous win was the 2013 British Open, a stretch of 101 starts worldwide.

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton finished one shot back and two ahead of Brian Harman and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP-TUSCON

Steven Stricker has earned his first PGA Tour Champions victory in eight starts after 12 wins on the PGA circuit.

Stricker shot a 4-under 69 for a two-shot win over Kelly Kelly, Gene Sauers and Scott Dunlap at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson. Stricker birdied the par-5 15th and closed with three pars, one year after melting down on 18 to lose last year's event.

The 51-year-old Stricker finished at 14-under 205 after opening with rounds of 66 and 70.

OBIT-BANNISTER

The world of athletics is paying tribute to British sports icon Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile.

Bannister died Saturday in Oxford, England, at the age of 88.

On May 6, 1954, Bannister ran four laps on a cinder track in 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds to crack the mythical 4-minute mile — a feat many had thought humanly impossible. Later that year, Bannister beat Australian rival John Landy at the Empire Games in Vancouver, British Columbia, with both men running under 4 minutes.

Bannister then gave up running to pursue a long and distinguished medical career.

MLB-NEWS

The Oakland Athletics designated Brandon Moss for assignment and claimed left-hander Jairo Labourt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Oakland had acquired Moss from Kansas City in January for a second stint with the club after playing for the A's from 2012-14. He belted 22 home runs in 118 games for the Royals last year, but batted just .207 with a .279 on-base percentage.

Labourt made six relief appearances for the Tigers last season, allowing three earned runs six innings.

In other MLB news:

Former Baltimore pitcher Sammy Stewart has died at age 63, 35 years after helping the Orioles win the 1983 World Series. The right-hander went 59-48 with 45 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 10 seasons, but his personal life was pockmarked by crack cocaine addiction and arrests. No cause of death had been determined as of Sunday.

CYCLING-DOPING

The cycling world has been hit with another doping scandal.

A British parliamentary committee alleges in a doping investigation report that Bradley Wiggins used a banned powerful corticosteroid to enhance his performance while preparing to win the Tour de France in 2012.

The report accuses Team Sky of crossing an "ethical line."

The committee says Wiggins "benefited from the performance enhancing properties of this drug during the race," and raises the prospect of Wiggins' support riders also "possibly" using triamcinolone.

Team Sky criticized "the anonymous and potentially malicious claim." Wiggins denied "any drug was used without medical need."

OSCARS

Former LA Laker and five time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant took home an Oscar last night for his contributions to the animated short Dear Basketball.

The short film is based on a poem that Bryant wrote in 2015 about his impending retirement from basketball. Bryant accepted the award with Disney animator Glen Keane

"I mean, as basketball players, we are really supposed to shut up and dribble. But I am glad we do a little bit more than that," Bryant said.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.