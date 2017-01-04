SportsReport: Jets' OC Chan Gailey Stepping Down

NBA:

In the NBA, Boston beat Utah 115-104, San Antonio won against Toronto 110-82, Dallas topped Washington 113-105, Phoenix bested Miami 99-90, Sacramento beat Denver 120-113, the Lakers defeated Memphis 116-102, Indiana won against Detroit 121-116, and it was Philadelphia over Minnesota 93-91.

NCAAM:

Kansas State came oh-so close to beating its arch-rivals at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Wildcats and Kansas were tied until Svi Mykhailiuk went the length of the court and hit a buzzer-beating layup to give the third-ranked Jayhawks a 90-88 victory. Josh Jackson matched a career high with 22 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists. Landen Lucas had 18 points and 12 boards as the Jayhawks stretched their home winning streak to 50 games.

Dean Wade matched a career high with 20 points for Kansas State but missed a potential tiebreaking 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Sixth-ranked Kentucky has a much easier time with Texas A&M as Malik Monk poured in 26 points and De'Aaron Fox had 15 in a 100-58 pounding of the Aggies. Monk hit 8 of 11 shots, including five 3-pointers in a lopsided victory that followed a string of four overtime games in the Wildcats' previous five meetings with A&M.

Checking out the other top-25 finals:

— Anthony Livingston's 3-pointer from the corner with 4.6 seconds left in overtime gave Texas Tech a 77-76 victory over No. 7 West Virginia. Zach Smith had 15 points as the Red Raiders stopped the Mountaineers' eight-game winning streak.

— Ethan Happ scored 19 points as 13th-ranked Wisconsin beat No. 13 Indiana for the 16th time in their last 18 meetings, 75-68 at Bloomington. Bronson Koenig added 17 points for the Badgers, who blew an early 16-2 lead before earning their ninth straight win.

— Joel Berry II scored 23 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and 14th-ranked North Carolina bounced back from a loss to ACC rival Georgia Tech by outlasting Clemson, 89-86 in overtime. Kennedy Meeks added 14 points, including a basket with 1:12 left to put the Tar Heels ahead to stay.

— Canyon Barry tied a season high with 20 points and KeVaughn Allen added 14 as No. 24 Florida beat Mississippi 70-63.

NHL:

In the NHL, New Jersey won against Carolina 3-1, Buffalo beat the Rangers 4-1, Montreal topped Nashville in overtime 2-1, Los Angeles defeated San Jose in overtime 2-1, Columbus bested Edmonton 3-1, Winnipeg beat Tampa Bay 6-4, and it was Washington over in overtime Toronto 6-5.

The NHL has announced the captains for each division in the 3-on-3 tournament at the Jan. 29 All-Star game in Los Angeles. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will serve in the same capacity for the Metropolitan Division. Montreal netminder Carey Price will head the Atlantic Division, Edmonton's Connor McDavid will handle the Pacific Division captaincy and Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban will captain the Central Division. The four players were the top vote-getters in their respective divisions.

NCAA:

Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. He became the school's all-time leading rusher during Monday's Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, finishing with 4,122 yards. Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett and wide receiver Josh Malone are planning enter the NFL draft, as are Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe.

The fallout continues at the University of Minnesota after football players threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl. The school has announced that head coach Tracy Claeys has been dismissed. The move comes just over two weeks after the program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault. The 48-year-old Claeys went 11-8 in a year and a half leading the Gophers. That includes a 9-4 record this season and a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team a week before the game. The players ultimately decided against a boycott, and Claeys publicly supported his players in lobbying for fairness in the investigation.

The University of Minnesota has announced the firing of head football coach Tracy Claeys. The decision comes just over two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault. The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

NFL:

The New York Jets say offensive coordinator Chan Gailey is stepping down after two seasons on head coach Todd Bowles' staff. The soon-to-be 65-year-old Gailey was the former head coach of the Bills and Cowboys before heading to the Meadowlands. The team has also announced that five assistant coaches will not return next season.

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien says Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback on Saturday against the Raiders in their wild-card game. Tom Savage started the Texans' last two games but is still recovering from a concussion he suffered on Sunday. Osweiler started the first 14 games this season before being benched on Dec. 18 following interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district. Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail. The Hamilton County sheriff's office says Jones will remain jailed until a blood test can be performed Wednesday. An attorney representing Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest.

Fox Sports is reporting that kick returner Devin Hester is signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Hester played 14 games for the Ravens this year until his release in December. He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times from 2006 through 2014. He has an NFL-record 20 touchdowns on kick returns.

MLB:

Rajai Davis is back in the Bay Area after accepting a one-year pact with Oakland. Davis just helped the Indians win the American League pennant and tied Game 7 of the World Series with an eighth-inning homer before the Cubs prevailed. The 36-year-old Davis batted .249 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 134 games during his lone season with Cleveland.

The Cincinnati Reds hope they have bolstered their bullpen by working out a one-year, $3 million deal with Drew Storen. The 29-year-old former closer was 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 57 appearances for Toronto and Seattle. He joins a bullpen that surrendered a major league-record 103 homers last season and led the National League in walks.

NFL – Hall of Fame:

First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis and Alan Faneca also made the list, as did Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner. Seattle safety was chosen as a finalist by the veterans committee, and the nominees in the contributors' category are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

©2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.