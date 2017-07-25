SportsReport: John Elway Extends Contract With Denver Broncos

NFL:

John Elway has agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos.

The deal ends a long-running saga that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-front office executive would leave the franchise he's led to three Super Bowl titles.

Elway was set to enter the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations before agreeing Monday to the extension through 2021.

The club first approached him about a new deal last October. The issue loomed as the second-biggest question entering training camp behind the quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

Elway led Denver to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and '98 seasons to cap his Hall of Fame playing career.

The Broncos are 77-33 with five playoff appearances in six seasons under Elway's leadership. Only New England (86-26) is better over that span.

MLB:

James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Paxton (10-3) retired the first 13 hitters before Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single to center with one out in the fifth. The left-hander, who worked out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings, struck out 10 and walked none.

— Jacob deGrom won his eighth straight start and the New York Mets held on when pinch-hitter Jabari Blash's bid for a game-winning home run was barely foul, beating the San Diego Padres 5-3. DeGrom (12-3) gave up two runs in eight innings, striking out eight. The last Mets pitcher to win eight straight starts was Bobby Jones in 1997. Hunter Renfroe homered twice for San Diego.

The New York Yankees were off last night, and begin a three game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight at 7:05.

Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Hours after the Royals helped their pitching staff by acquiring Trevor Cahill and two relievers in a trade with San Diego, Kansas City outlasted the Tigers to stay 1 ½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. Jorge Bonifacio also homered for the Royals, who won despite squandering a 3-0 lead in the sixth.

Jakob Junis (3-2), one of seven relievers used by Kansas City, pitched a hitless 11th for the win. Kelvin Herrera finished for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Drew VerHagen (0-1) took the loss, allowing the homers to Perez and Moustakas in his third inning of work.

In other games:

—Adam Engel and Matt Davidson homered for the White Sox, who beat the Cubs 3-1. The Cubs lost for just the second time in 10 games following the All-Star break to fall a half-game behind idle first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. Engel lined his third homer of the season off reliever Justin Grimm (1-1) into the wind and several rows into the left-center bleachers to snap a 1-1 tie in the sixth.

—Francisco Liriano won for the first time in three starts, Russell Martin homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2, snapping a three-game losing streak. Martin had two hits and Ezequiel Carrera reached base three times as the last-place Blue Jays won the opener of a seven-game homestand.

—Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds in the makeup of a May 25 rainout. Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start. Cleveland's bullpen did its part as well, with Andrew Miller working two innings and Cody Allen finishing up.

— Kevin Gausman pitched six strong innings, Adam Jones homered and the Baltimore Orioles sent the Tampa Bay Rays to their season-worst fifth straight loss, 5-0. The Rays began the day tied for the second AL wild-card spot. Baltimore won for the sixth time in eight games. Gausman (7-7) gave up five hits and struck out eight. Darren O'Day, Brad Brach and Richard Bleier completed a six-hitter. Blake Snell (0-6) went a career-high seven-plus innings. The lefty, who entered with 19 of 30 career starts lasting five or fewer innings, allowed three runs and six hits.

— Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2. Leake's six-strikeout performance was his best since giving up one run over eight innings against Washington on June 30. It was the first win for Leake (7-8) against the Rockies since Aug. 10, 2011.

— Giancarlo Stanton hit more two home runs and moved into a tie for the major league lead, sending Adam Conley and the Miami Marlins over the Texas Rangers 4-0. Stanton has 32 homers, including six in his last seven games, and matched Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for most in the majors. Stanton hit a two-run drive in the first inning and a solo shot in the eighth. Texas star Adrian Beltre went 4 for 4, giving him 2,993 career hits. He is in line to become the 31st big leaguer to reach 3,000.

— Cody Bellinger continued his super rookie season, drilling a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was Bellinger's 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Miami's Giancarlo Stanton's 32.

— Jose Altuve had two doubles and two singles, stretched his sizzling hitting streak to 16 games and helped the Houston Astros rout the Philadelphia Phillies 13-4. A day after tying his career high for hits in a game at Baltimore, Altuve got four more and drove in three runs while raising his major league-leading average to .365. Altuve is batting .528 (38 for 72) during his streak. He has gotten at least three hits in eight of those 16 games.

— J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run to help Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks cruise to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. Martinez, hitless in his first five at-bats as a Diamondback after coming over in a trade with the Detroit Tigers last week, hammered a 1-2 pitch from reliever Matt Wisler high off the center field batters eye with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth. It was his 17th home run of the season. Greinke (12-4) pitched eight innings.

— Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Gerrit Cole won for the fifth time in six starts, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3. Jordy Mercer added a three-run homer of his own in the eighth to further back Cole (8-7), 5-1 in his last eight starts. That lone defeat came June 30 as San Francisco swept the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

In what could be the prelude to a slew of Major League Baseball trades at the non-waiver trading deadline July 31, the Minnesota Twins on Monday acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Jaime (HY'-meh) Garcia, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations from the Atlantic Braves in exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa. The 31-year-old García is 66-52 with a 3.65 ERA and 808 strikeouts in 176 appearances, mostly with St. Louis (2008, 2010-16). He missed the 2009 MLB season following Tommy John surgery. Garcia is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA, 41 walks and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Braves this year.

The 33-year-old Recker has appeared in 206 career major league games with four teams, including the last two seasons in Atlanta. The 19-year-old Ynoa has a career minor league record of 5-11 with a 3.05 ERA, 54 walks and 118 strikeouts in 30 starts.

NBA:

For the moment, the Cavaliers have one content, proven point guard. Free agent Derrick Rose agreed Monday to sign with Cleveland. That's according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing, said that Rose, a former NBA MVP who has battled knee injuries, will get a one-year contract at the veteran's minimum of $2.1 million.

The deal is expected to be finalized and announced Tuesday.

Rose played for the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists. The 28-year-old's role with the Cavs is still to be determined. He could be used as a backup or even start depending on what the team does with All-Star Kyrie Irving, who recently asked for a trade.

NFL:

The Dallas Cowboys have released receiver and kick returner Lucky Whitehead after the third-year player was linked to a shoplifting arrest in his home state of Virginia, with his agent saying he believes it was a case of mistaken identity.

Whitehead said he "didn't know about that" as he was escorted off the field by a member of the Cowboys' public relations staff after the first morning walkthrough practice of training camp Monday in Oxnard, California.

Prince William County Police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said 25-year-old Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr. was arrested around 1:30 a.m. June 22 for taking about $40 worth of food and drink from a convenience store.

Perok said he couldn't confirm that the man arrested was the Dallas receiver, but online records matched his name and birthdate. The Cowboys' media guide lists Whitehead's given first name of Rodney.

The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.

Murray was signed away from Oakland for a three-year, $15 million deal as a free agent, with $8.55 million guaranteed. But he missed the entire offseason program following ankle surgery in March. The Vikings said they were aware he needed the surgery when they signed him.

Floyd missed all but the 2016 opener after having right knee surgery and then experiencing complications in his recovery. He has missed 20 games over the last three years.

SWIMMING:

Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record of 26.10 seconds in the preliminaries of the men's 50-meter breaststroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

Peaty, who won gold in the 100 breaststroke on Monday, shaved 0.32 of a second off the record he had previously set at the previous worlds in Kazan, Russia, two years ago.

"I was quite relaxed. I wasn't going out there this morning for a world record, just going out there to race and qualify for the semis," said the 22-year-old Briton, who added that it was "quite early (in the morning) for a world record. But I'm very happy with that swim."

Peaty is bidding to be the first man to retain the 50 breaststroke title at a worlds, and he wasn't surprised to beat his previous best-mark.

"That world record is two years old. It was kind of due another push on," said Peaty, still buzzing after Monday's gold. "Last night gave me the confidence. I was out in 26.5 and I was like, 'This is so easy.' I can definitely push on for a 50.' That didn't really feel like my best race."

Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa was next fastest in the non-Olympic event, a significant 0.44 behind.

It's the second world record set at this year's championships after Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom established a split of 51.71 in the women's 4x100 free relay on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olympic and world champion Katie Ledecky eased to victory in her heat of the women's 200 freestyle, clocking 1:56.27, two tenths of a second slower than world record holder Federica Pellegrini, who finished ahead of home favorite Katinka Hosszu in their heat.

"I knew where I wanted to be," Ledecky said. "The only thing I had to do this morning was get a lane for tonight. Just wanted to go out and win my heat. It didn't really matter what the time was. I knew that would put me in a good position for tonight."

Ledecky, who cruised to a dominating victory in the 400 free and put the U.S. ahead for gold in the 4x100 free relay on Sunday, is facing her most challenging day at the championships. She also has the 1,500 free final later, less than an hour before she returns for the 200 free semifinal.

The American star needs to get her times right outside of the pool, too.

"Just planning it all out, making sure I know where I'm going at all times," Ledecky said. "Lot going on when there's medal ceremonies and warmdown and getting to the ready room. Just all those little things. Try to limit the walking and stay off my feet as much as I can during that whole process."

Ledecky is pleased with the setup in terms of distance between pool, ready room and practice pool at the purpose-built Duna Arena.

"Yeah, it's pretty good. Just lining it all up beforehand and making sure I can get everywhere I need to go pretty quickly. It's pretty warm upstairs," Ledecky said. "Just tryin' to stay cool and manage it all really well."

Also, Hungary's Laszlo Cseh comfortably finished first in the men's 200 butterfly heat, enjoying the atmosphere among the enthusiastic home fans.

TRACK:

Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the track and field world championships in London next week despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping.

The 19, including three former world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia's suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.

Maria Lasitskene is the overwhelming favorite to retain her high jump title, while Sergei Shubenkov leads the charge for Russia's men as he tries to win a second world title in the 110-meter hurdles.

Russian Athletics Federation director Elena Orlova told Tass news agency that, besides the 19, it also filed paperwork for doping whistleblower and 800-meter runner Yulia Stepanova, but the federation isn't in contact with her and believes she doesn't intend to compete.

Danis Zaripov, who played for Russia at the 2010 Olympics, is among three Kontinental Hockey League players banned for doping.

The league says Zaripov tested positive during the 2016-17 season for unnamed substances including a stimulant and a banned diuretic, or masking agent.

The KHL says Zaripov has been banned by the International Ice Hockey Federation until May 2019.

The 36-year-old left wing was long considered one of the best players outside the NHL, winning the IIHF world championship three times with the Russian national team. He also won the KHL's Gagarin Cup four times.

The KHL added that the IIHF had banned Canadian defenseman Derek Smith until September 2018 for a failed test, and Russian defenseman Andrei Konev until September.

The IIHF did not immediately comment.

CAVALIERS OWNER:

A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.

Quicken Loans Founder and Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert posted on Facebook Sunday, saying the ad was "tone deaf" and his Bedrock company "screwed up badly."

The ad posted on a residential high-rise during the weekend of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Detroit riots resulted in a social media uproar. The campaign's photograph contradicted 2010 U.S. Census data indicating the city is more than 82 percent black.

Gilbert says the display posted Friday was only part of the final ad, but still distorted the company's message. He says the image was removed Saturday and the campaign has been "killed."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.