SportsReport: Jordan Spieth Wins British Open

PGA:

Jordan Spieth heads into next month's PGA Championship with a chance for the very rare career Grand Slam after claiming the third leg with Sunday's victory at the British Open.

Spieth, a 23-year-old Texan, used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under 69. But it was a roller-coaster finish at Royal Birkdale.

He played the last five holes in 5 under par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot. His tee shot came to rest in a steep, grassy due. He took a penalty for an unplayable lie and hit his third shot from the adjacent driving range and managed to make a bogey.

CYCLING:

Defending champion Chris Froome has won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title. The Kenyan-born British rider finished 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran overall, the smallest margin of his wins.

This was the third straight win for the Team Sky rider. His first in 2013 came the year after former teammate Bradley Wiggins sparked off a mini-era of British dominance.

Frenchman Romain Bardet (roh-MAN' bahr-DAY'), the runner-up last year, placed 2 minutes, 20 seconds behind in third place, denying Spaniard Mikel Landa — Froome's teammate — a podium spot by just one second. Italian Fabio Aru finished fifth.

As per tradition, the 21st stage was reserved for sprinters and mostly a procession for Froome and the other overall leaders. Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the final stage.

MLB:

Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Jose Quintana won again and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Sunday night to move into a virtual tie for first in the NL Central.

Kyle Schwarber also connected as the Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games since the All-Star break. The World Series champions improved to 51-46, just a few percentage points ahead of Milwaukee after the Brewers (53-48) lost 6-3 at Philadelphia.

Quintana struck out seven in six innings in his first home start since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox on July 13. He pitched seven sparkling innings in an 8-0 victory at Baltimore in his Cubs debut last Sunday.

Coming off his first career shutout, Michael Wacha was charged with five runs and six hits in six innings in his first loss since May 30. Wade Davis finished for his 20th save in 20 chances.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh that led the Detroit Tigers over Minnesota 9-6 in a game that took 4 hours, 19 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in Twins history. Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for the Tigers, who took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota fell into third place in the AL Central, 2½ games behind Cleveland and one game back of Kansas City.

— Stephen Strasburg left after struggling with his control in the second inning, and the Washington Nationals wrapped up a successful nine-game trip with a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. There was no word from the Nationals during the game explaining the standout right-hander's departure. Strasburg, 10-3 with a 3.31 ERA entering the game, uncharacteristically walked the No. 8 and No. 9 batters in the second inning before departing with a 5-0 lead. He threw 51 pitches, 29 strikes.

— Clayton Kershaw left after two innings with a back injury, but the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Logan Forsythe's bases-loaded single in the 10th inning. Kershaw, unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts, left after 21 pitches because of right low back tightness.

— The New York Yankees won a series for the first time in six weeks when Aroldis Chapman struck out Ben Gamel with a runner on to preserve a 6-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday, their third win in four games against the Mariners this weekend. The Yankees had been 0-8-2 in series since sweeping Baltimore on June 9-11. New York had lost 13 straight games with a chance to win a series.

— Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning, Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons also homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday. Valbuena hit his ninth shot of the season into short right field to leadoff the inning, rounding out a trio of solo homers for the Angels.

— Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3. Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth. Reynolds connected for a second homer in the eighth. It was his second multihomer game of the season and 25th of his career.

— Wil Myers homered for the third straight game against San Francisco, Jabari Blash hit a go-ahead two-run double in the decisive fourth to back Dinelson Lamet, and the San Diego Padres beat the Giants 5-2. Lamet struck out six pitching into the seventh in his 10th career start and sixth on the road. He has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his outings. San Diego hit three straight doubles in the fourth and four consecutive hits in all against lefty Ty Blach.

— Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Kluber showed no signs of the stiff neck that pushed back his scheduled start Friday with another dominating performance. The right-hander allowed five hits, including Kevin Pillar's leadoff homer in the third, and reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time in 16 starts.

— Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with two hits and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Sunday. Williams is hitting .309 with 15 RBIs in just 75 plate appearances this month. Eickhoff limited Milwaukee to three hits in six innings.

— Rookie Matt Chapman quickly atoned for a base-running blunder by hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that sent the Oakland Athletics over the Mets 3-2 Sunday, ending New York's four-game winning streak. With the July 31 trade deadline nearing and far back in the NL wild-card race, the Mets now start a 10-game trip, and there's no telling whether veterans such as Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda will remain on the team when it returns to Citi Field.

— Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart homered to power the Cincinnati Reds over the Miami Marlins 6-3 Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep. Billy Hamilton had three hits and stole a pair of bases to increase his major league-leading total to 43 as the Reds finished a 2-8 homestand in which they allowed 23 homers and 72 runs. Opponents reached double figures in scoring four times.

— Zach Britton set an American League record by converting his 55th consecutive save opportunity, blanking the Houston Astros in the ninth inning the seal the Baltimore Orioles' 9-7 victory on Sunday. Britton struck out the first two batters and issued a walk before pinch-hitter George Springer bounced into a force play to end it.

— Rougned Odor homered twice, including back-to-back drives with Carlos Gomez in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Sunday and complete a three-game sweep. Odor's two-run drive off Brad Boxberger tied the score, and Gomez put the Rangers ahead 6-5 two pitches later.The Rangers had not swept a series of three or more games at Tampa Bay since July 1999.

— Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard that lifted the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 5-4 Sunday, extending Chicago's longest losing streak in four years to nine games. Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off Derek Holland in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and Merrifield hit another solo shot in the eighth off Dan Jennings to tie the score at 4.

MLB-NEWS:

Rob Refsnyder was traded from the New York Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for first baseman Ryan McBroom.

Designated for assignment on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Refsnyder appeared in 94 games over three seasons with the Yankees, hitting .241 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. He played first base, second base, left field and right field.

McBroom, 25, hit .243 with 19 doubles, 12 homers and 54 RBIs this year at Double-A New Hampshire. He was assigned to Double-A Trenton.

New York also put second baseman Starlin Castro back on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring, a move retroactive to Saturday, and recalled infielder-outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

First baseman Ji-Man Choi, who also was designated for assignment Wednesday, was sent outright to the RailRiders.

In other MLB news:

— The Boston Red Sox are calling up third base prospect Rafael Devers after failing to find a better solution on the trade market. Devers will join the Red Sox in Seattle on Monday and make his major league debut against the Mariners on Tuesday, Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said after a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

— Outfielder prospect Andrew Stevenson was brought up from Triple-A Syracuse by the Washington Nationals, who put outfielder Chris Heisey on the 10-day disabled list Sunday because of a left groin strain. Washington transferred outfielder Jayson Werth, who has a bruised foot, to the 60-day disabled list to open a 40-man roster spot for Stevenson. Outfielder Ryan Raburn was placed on the bereavement list, and catcher Pedro Severino was recalled from Syracuse. Washington has four outfielders on the disabled list, plus Trea Turner, who can play both infield and outfield.

— Houston Astros rookie Colin Moran has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a facial fracture, and the third baseman remained hospitalized Sunday to receive treatment for the injury. Moran fouled a ball off his face Saturday night in the sixth inning of Houston's 8-4 win over the Orioles. His face was bloodied and he had difficulty retaining his balance before being carted off the field.

— The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded reliever Sergio Romo to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal between playoff contenders.The NL West-leading Dodgers sent Romo and to the Rays for a player to be named or cash.

NFL:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn't guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year.

Jones said Sunday on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliott's case was "not even an issue over he said-she said." Elliott denied leaving bruises and abrasions on his ex-girlfriend last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a standout for Ohio State. Prosecutors didn't file charges.

While defending last year's NFL rushing leader, Jones said he still didn't want to speculate whether Elliott will get suspended after his involvement in a bar fight about a week before the team flew to California for camp.

Jones said Elliott's situation and several other off-field issues have "absolutely no impact on the spirit, or the enthusiasm or the expectation," going into camp for the defending NFC East champion.

In other NFL news:

— Browns rookie defensive back Jabrill Peppers has signed, and now Cleveland's entire draft class is under contract. The Browns selected Peppers with the No. 25 overall pick in April. The holdup in negotiations was over guaranteed money, but the sides worked that out Sunday — just days before the team opens training camp. Peppers played several positions at Michigan, but the Browns see him as a safety and to return kicks.

OBIT:

John Kundla, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships, died Sunday. He was 101.

Son Jim Kundla said his father died at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis that he has called home for years.

Kundla coached George Mikan and the Lakers in the 1940s and 1950s, helping them become the NBA's first dynasty. He went 423-302 before retiring at the age of 42 and went on to coach his alma mater, the University of Minnesota. Kundla was the oldest living Hall of Famer in any of the four major pro sports. Kundla was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

NASCAR:

Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won under caution in the race that took more than six hours to complete, finally finishing in fading light after 167 laps and double overtime. Brad Keselowski finished second.

It was a wild day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — driving the two fastest cars — going out in a crash with 49 laps to go. That was only a prelude the nutty final 20 laps that included five crashes, two of which brought out red flags.

Busch looked as if he would make history as the first driver to win three consecutive Brickyards when he led the first 71 laps — and 87 overall. But when Truex's car slid up the track, both cars hit the wall.

That opened the door for Kahne, who had struggled all season. And as the crashes happened behind, Kahne overcame muscle cramps to hold on for his 18th career victory and first since Atlanta in 2014.

GOLD CUP:

Kemar Lawrence scored on an exquisite 24-yard free kick in the 88th minute, and Jamaica advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final with a 1-0 upset victory over Mexico Sunday night.

Jamaica will face the U.S. Wednesday night at Santa Clara, California.

Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the game scoreless with a series of saves while Mexico dominated possession despite missing most its top players.

Lawrence's late strike froze Mexico goalkeeper Jesus Corona. The ball rose past a five-man wall and curled into the left corner just below the bar for the New York Red Bulls defender's third career international goal and first in three years.

The Reggae Boyz have reached the final for the second straight Gold Cup tournament, but this stunning upset at the Rose Bowl ranks among their biggest international wins.

NBA:

Former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette has agreed to a new deal to remain with the Shanghai Sharks, a source told ESPN.

The 28-year-old New York native was drafted 10th overall in the 2011 NBA draft and has played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicansand New York Knicks. He last played in the NBA in the 2015-16 season, appearing in two games for the Knicks.

Fredette has been playing for the Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association since 2016. He made waves last season by scoring 73 points in a double-overtime loss for Shanghai and was named the regular-season international MVP while averaging more than 37 points per game.

OLYMPICS:

Japan has begun its three-year countdown to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with relays, concerts and dancing events meant to help drum up public enthusiasm for the games.

The 2020 Games will be Japan's first summer Olympics since the 1964 edition in Tokyo. After a rocky start, organizers are gearing up to get the public more involved.

A 15-day, 1,000-kilometer (about 620 mile) citizens relay began Monday in northeastern Japan's Aomori prefecture. Runners and cyclists will travel through areas ravaged by the 2011 tsunami, reaching the capital on Aug. 7.

Other events were to include traditional dancing and surfing at the Olympics surfing venue. In Tokyo, a concert and other festivities were planned for after dark.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are to be held July 24-Sept. 6, 2020.

