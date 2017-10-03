SportsReport: Kansas City Remains NFL's Only Undefeated Team

NFL:

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the NFL's only undefeated team after beating the Washington Redskins 29-20 Monday night. They have now won their first four games of the season, and Washington fell to 2-2. Kansas City won the game on a 43-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker with 8 seconds left. He had been signed off the Carolina practice squad earlier in the week.

The Patriots expected to be challenged in the first month of the season with matchups against Drew Brees and Cam Newton. But every quarterback they've faced so far has found some level of success against them. Next is a matchup with Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston. He's coming off his best performance of the young season.

Mike Maccagnan insisted that the New York Jets would be competitive in the middle of a busy offseason marked by a drastic roster renovation. The general manager repeated that early in training camp while many outside the facility predicted doom and gloom for the team. The Jets are a surprising 2-2 and several of the roster moves are a big reason for the team's confidence.

The New York Giants are off to their worst start since 2013's six straight losses. The 0-4 records this season is totally unexpected. It comes off an 11-5 season that included a trip to the playoffs. Only the 1992 San Diego Chargers since the merger in 1970 have made the playoffs after losing their first four games. Coach Ben McAdoo says the Giants can only keep working and get a W.

Buffalo Bills starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber are out indefinitely because of broken thumbs for a team already lacking experienced depth. Coach Sean McDermott says the two will require surgery after both were hurt in a 23-17 win at Atlanta. Backup safety Colt Anderson will also require surgery for an injury to his forearm.

In other NFL developments:

—The Minnesota Vikings say running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee. Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Cook was injured trying to cut for more yards near the end of a run in the third quarter of Minnesota's loss to Detroit on Sunday.

— The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a try. The No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games. The team announced the move Monday.

—The Arizona Cardinals will have to move forward without one of their best defensive players after linebacker Markus Golden tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that ended his season. Golden, a third-year pro whose 12½ sacks led the Cardinals last season, was injured while rushing the passer in overtime of Sunday's 18-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

MLB:

Joe Mauer and the Minnesota Twins are back in the postseason for the first time in seven years, facing the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game. New York eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs four times from 2003-10, but only Mauer remains from those Twins teams. Minnesota and New York are both in the playoffs after successful rebuilds, with Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton powering the Twins and Aaron Judge emerging as an MVP contender with the Yankees.

The New York Mets are in the market for a manager. A season that started with such promise finally crawled to its merciful end Sunday when the depleted and diminished Mets were routed 11-0 by last-place Philadelphia. Moments after the game ended, an emotional Terry Collins confirmed he was stepping down as skipper and accepting a job in the front office.

Pete Rose is out of the Fox Sports lineup. The network says David Ortiz and Keith Hernandez have been added to the Fox studio for postseason telecasts. They'll join Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas as analysts, along with host Kevin Burkhardt. A woman's claim that she had a sexual relationship with the career hits leader when she was a minor became public this summer.

Derek Jeter's group has closed on its purchase of the Miami Marlins. Major league owners last week unanimously approved the $1.2 billion sale of the franchise by Jeffrey Loria to the investment group led by Jeter and new controlling owner Bruce Sherman. The closing came one day after the Marlins concluded their eighth consecutive losing season, the longest streak in the majors.

NCAA:

Rick Pitino's legendary run in Louisville apparently is over. The interim president at Louisville has been authorized to fire Pitino because of a federal bribery investigation. It's a scandal that has shaken the university and brought down one of the most prominent coaches in college basketball.

NBA:

The jury has begun deliberations in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris. Prosecutor Thomas Bailey told the jury the defendants "acted like high school bullies on a playground." The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood two years ago in Phoenix.

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is being moved after all — from forward to center. Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club's new starting center. That's according to coach Tyronn Lue, who announced the change Monday night after the team played an intra-squad scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and likes how it opens the floor for LeBron James and others

NBA teams kicked off their preseason schedule Monday night, with the Washington Wizards beating the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association 126-96. Jodie Meeks led the Wizards with 19 points, all in the first half. Sheldon Mac added 17. Tylor Hansbrough, a seven-year NBA veteran and member of North Carolina's 2009 national championship team, led the Long-Lions with 29 points.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay. Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China. Kerr's passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own. ESPN first reported Kerr's passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.

NHL:

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are welcoming the challenge of becoming the first NHL team in 35 years to win three straight championships. No club has won three consecutive Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row between 1980 and 1983. The league featured just 21 teams back then, compared to 31 now. Several clubs have had chances at a three-peat over the years only to come up short.

Olympics:

The most enduring pairs team in figure skating history is no more. According to Russian news reports, Ludmila Belousova died Friday at age 81 in a Swiss hospital. Her husband and long-time skating partner Oleg Protopopov was at her side. The two-time Olympic champions had spent nearly two decades training in Lake Placid.

Tennis:

The police officer who tackled former pro tennis player James Blake in a mistaken arrest has filed a defamation lawsuit against the athlete, and the police department. Officer James Frascatore says city officials threw him under the bus after video surfaced of the 2015 incident outside a Manhattan hotel. He says Blake painted him as an "out of control and corrupt officer" in a book he wrote "Ways of Grace" where he details the arrest.

©2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.