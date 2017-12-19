SportsReport: Kobe Bryant Honored At Lakers Game

KOBE BRYANT

Kobe Bryant received a double honor at halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers 116-114 overtime loss against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers retired each of his uniform numbers last night. He scored 16,777 points while wearing No. 8, and 16,866 points in No. 24. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explained the double-retirement by saying, "If you separated each of the accomplishments under those numbers, each of those players would qualify for the Hall of Fame."

Bryant told the cheering crowd that "It's not about the jerseys that are hanging up there for me. It's about the jerseys that were hanging up there before. They inspired me to play the game at a high level."

As for the game, Kevin Durant scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 7.3 seconds left in OT to push the Warriors to their ninth straight win. Klay Thompson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

The Lakers had a chance at the end, but David West blocked Lonzo Ball's shot and Brandon Ingram couldn't beat the buzzer.

NFL-FALCONS/BUCS

The Atlanta Falcons have kept pace with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the tight NFC South race while keeping their hold on a wild-card berth.

Devonta Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Falcons downed the Buccaneers 24-21 at Tampa. Freeman scored on a 32-yard run to put Atlanta ahead by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter. He also caught five passes for a team-high 68 yards and had a first-half fumble recovered in the end zone by teammate Levine Toilolo for a touchdown.

Matt Ryan threw for 212 yards and no interceptions for the 9-5 Falcons, who remain one game behind the Saints and Panthers for the division lead.

Jameis Winston threw for 299 yards and three TDs for the 4-10 Bucs.

NFL-NEWS

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has been suspended for two games by the NFL following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay's Davante Adams.

The Packers wide receiver left Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina in the third quarter with a concussion after being blindsided by Davis following a Carolina interception.

Davis has apologized to Adams via Twitter for the hit and has three days to appeal the punishment.

Davis was the 2015 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, but he's also considered a repeat offender by the league and was fined over $48,000 for a hit earlier this season.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says he will return to Drew Stanton as his starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Giants. Stanton takes over for Blaine Gabbert, who went 2-3 as the starter and was just 16 of 41 passing for 189 yards and two turnovers in Sunday's loss to Washington.

— Browns coach Hue Jackson has decided to stick with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer for this week's game at Chicago after considering a switch. Kizer leads the NFL with 19 interceptions and has been inconsistent all season, but Jackson said he hopes the pendulum swings in the right direction this Sunday.

— Nick Rose will become the Chargers' fourth kicker of the season when they take on the Jets at the Meadowlands. Rose replaces Travis Coons, who has been waived after missing an extra point in Saturday's loss to the Chiefs.

— Muhammad Wilkerson's status with the Jets remains uncertain after the star defensive end was benched by the team for its game at New Orleans on Sunday. Coach Todd Bowles says Monday that Wilkerson was at the team facility Monday, but would not say whether the 2011 first-round draft pick would practice or play this week. According to several published reports, Wilkerson was benched for being late to a team meeting on Friday.

— The Panthers have announced Tina Becker has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and been given full control of the day-to-day management of the organization. The move comes as the NFL investigates alleged sexual and racist misconduct by longtime owner Jerry Richardson. The 81-year-old Richardson is stepping away from the daily operation of the team and will focus on the pending sale of the franchise.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Checking out last night's other NBA action:

— The Rockets grabbed their 14th consecutive win as Eric Gordon scored 17 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter of a 120-99 victory over the Jazz. Houston had runs of 15-0 and 11-0 in outscoring Utah 41-15 in the final period. The Rockets are a league-best 25-4, one game better than Boston.

— Terry Rozier's steal and dunk with 1.5 seconds left sent the Celtics past the Pacers 112-111. Boston trailed 107-102 after Victor Oladipo's basket with 31 seconds left, but Kyrie Irving followed with a pair of 3-pointers as part of his 30-point night. Al Horford had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Celtics, who led by 18 in the first quarter and by 15 at halftime.

— LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker led the Spurs past the Clippers 109-91. Aldridge scored 19 points and Parker finished with 16 and seven assists to help San Antonio win in Kawhi Leonard's first home game of the season. Leonard scored seven points in 16 minutes before sitting out the second half as he comes back from a quadriceps injury.

— Jimmy Butler poured in 37 points and sank two free throws that gave the Timberwolves the lead with 2.5 seconds left in a 108-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Jamal Crawford contributed 16 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and helped Minnesota rally from 10 points down in the final 7 1/2 minutes.

— Russell Westbrook had a season-high 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Thunder knocked off the Nuggets 95-94 to reach the .500 mark. Westbrook scored 16 points in the final period, including the tiebreaking free throw with 2.3 seconds left to send Oklahoma City to its seventh win in 10 games.

— It's a six-game winning streak for the Bulls after Nikola Mirotic and Kris Dunn each scored 22 points in a 117-115 decision over the 76ers. Mirotic also grabbed 13 rebounds in helping the Bulls remain unbeaten since a 3-20 start.

— Frank Kaminsky tied a season high with 24 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 15 with 10 rebounds as the Hornets thumped the Knicks 109-91. Kaminsky scored 15 points in the first half and was 10-for-13 from the field overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

— Alex Len had 14 points and 14 rebounds in sending the Suns past the Mavericks 97-91. TJ Warren scored 19 points and Isaiah Canaan added 17 as Phoenix improved to 2-0 on its three-game road trip.

— Taurean Prince scored 24 points and Dennis Schroder chipped in 23 as the Hawks downed the Heat 110-104. The NBA's worst team ended a four-game skid and improved to 7-23.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Villanova has retained the top spot in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the second straight week after running its record to 11-0.

The Wildcats received 45 of 65 first-place votes to stay ahead of Michigan State, which claimed 15 No. 1 votes. Third-ranked Arizona State picked up the remaining five first-place votes to attain the highest ranking in program history. It's also the first time the Sun Devils have opened a season with 10 consecutive wins.

Duke remains fourth, followed by ACC rivals North Carolina and Miami.

Kentucky, Texas A&M, Xavier and West Virginia fill out the top 10.

Wichita State took the biggest tumble, dropping from third to 11th with Saturday's 91-83 loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners cracked the top-25 at No. 17.

Meanwhile, UConn is still the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP women's basketball poll.

The top five are the same following exam break for most schools. Notre Dame is followed by Louisville, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

TOP 25 MEN'S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Michigan State picked up its 10th consecutive win since falling to Duke last month.

The second-ranked Spartans set a team record with 16 blocks in a 107-62 rout of Houston Baptist. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team-high six rejections to go with eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges matched his career high with 33 points for the Spartans, who used an 18-6 run to pull away in the first half. Nick Ward had 20 points, six rebounds and four blocks to help Michigan State improve to 11-1.

In other top-25 finals:

— Killian Tillie scored a career-high 27 points and Johnathan Williams had a double-double in No. 12 Gonzaga's 101-71 dismantling of IUPUI 101-71. Williams delivered 17 points and 14 boards to help the Bulldogs improve to 10-2.

— Svi Mykhailiuk hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as No. 14 Kansas slammed Omaha 109-64. Mykhailiuk was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and 10 of 13 from the field while adding four rebounds and four assists.

— No. 15 TCU remains undefeated after Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points and 10 rebounds in leading a 91-72 rout of winless Texas Southern. JD Miller added 20 points for the Horned Frogs, who led by just two at the break before moving to 11-0.

— Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and 18th-ranked Arizona put together a 29-3 bridging both halves en route to an 83-53 pounding of North Dakota State. Allonzo Trier added 15 points for the Wildcats before leaving with a left knee injury.

— Florida State bounced back from its first loss of the season as Phil Cofer's 19 points led the 24th-rated Seminoles past Charleston Southern 69-58. Terance Mann added 17 points for the 10-1 Seminoles, who trailed by four with 8:21 remaining.

— Marcus Foster scored 22 of his 32 points while 25th-ranked Creighton was building a 52-32 lead by intermission in a 90-81 victory against UT Arlington. Khyri Thomas added 16 points and Mitch Ballock scored 14 for the 9-2 Bluejays.

MLB-NEWS

As the Miami Marlins trim payroll, at least one team member hopes he's the next to go.

A person familiar with the request tells The Associated Press that catcher J.T. Realmuto has requested a trade following a team purge that has caused Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon to be dealt elsewhere. The person says Realmuto's agent told the Marlins that trading the three-year veteran would make sense for the rebuilding team because of his high market value.

Realmuto hit .278 with 17 homers this year and is regarded as one of the best young catchers in the majors.

In other major league news:

— The Boston Red Sox are hanging onto Mitch Moreland after working out a two-year, $13 million contract with the free-agent first baseman. Moreland hit .246 with 22 home runs and 79 RBIs last season, his first with the Red Sox.

NHL-SCHEDULE

The Los Angeles Kings have avoided an 0-4 road trip by ending the Philadelphia Flyers' six-game winning streak.

Jonathan Quick stopped 36 shots and Adrian Kempe provided a big goal in the third period as the Kings downed the Flyers 4-1. Quick stopped all 28 shots he faced in the last two periods after Jakob Voracek scored a power-play goal late in the first. Kempe had just finished serving a cross-checking penalty when he scored his 11th goal on an odd-man rush at 4:48.

Tyler Toffoli notched his 16th goal for the Kings, who were coming off three straight losses in the New York metropolitan area following an eight-game winning streak.

The Flyers were trying to become the first NHL team since the 1966-67 Maple Leafs to follow a 10-game losing skid with seven straight wins.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Jake DeBrusk scored once and set up a pair of second-period power-play goals as the Bruins crushed the Blue Jackets 7-2. Boston hit a season high for goals and ended a two-game skid as Tuukka Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts.

— The Avalanche completed a season sweep of the Penguins as defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots in Colorado's 4-2 verdict over Pittsburgh. J.T. Compher also scored and Mikko Rantanen sealed the win with a late empty-netter.

— Stefan Noesen scored on a rebound with 4:07 to play and added an empty net goal to cap the Devils' comeback from a 3-1 deficit in a 5-3 victory against the Ducks. Myles Wood had two goals and Brian Boyle added three assists as New Jersey won its second straight game to start a six-game homestand.

— Ryan Strome scored twice, including a goal that put the Oilers ahead to stay in their second straight win 5-3 over San Jose. Mark Letestu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon provided Edmonton's other goals, while Leon Draisaitl collected two assists.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Frost is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl.

Frost has already accepted the Nebraska head coaching job, but plans to complete the season with UCF and coach the 10th-ranked Knights against No. 7 Auburn.

Frost received 21 first-place votes and 100 points to outdistance runner-up Kirby Smart of Georgia and Clemson's Dabo Swinney in the balloting.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-WASHINGTON STATE-LEACH

Washington State football coach Mike Leach has agreed to a five-year, $20 million contract extension as the team continues preparations for the Holiday Bowl against Michigan State.

An extension with Leach comes after the Cougars went 9-3 during the regular season. It had been rumored for weeks, even as Leach was contacted about offers from other schools.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.