SportsReport: Laker Magic! M. Johnson Takes Over Lakers Basketball As President

NHL:

In the NHL, Montreal beat the Rangers in a shootout 3-2, the Islanders topped Detroit 3-1, Calgary defeated Nashville in overtime 6-5, Los Angeles won against Colorado 2-1, Toronto beat Winnipeg in overtime 5-4, Pittsburgh bested Carolina 3-1, Tampa Bay bested Edmonton 4-1, and it was Chicago over Minnesota 5-3.

NBA:

Magic Johnson is now running the basketball side of things for the Los Angeles Lakers. Owner Jeanie Buss has named the former Laker great as the new president of basketball operations after firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim, who had been the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations. The moves come two days before the NBA's trade deadline. The Lakers are in the midst of the worst four-year stretch in the team's history, including a 19-39 record this season. Kupchak was the Lakers general manager since 2000. The team has started the search for a new GM. First year coach Luke Walton got a vote of confidence from Buss.

The Los Angeles Lakers have swung their first deal of the Magic Johnson Era, agreeing to send Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a future draft pick. Brewer's agent Wallace Prather confirmed the terms of the trade. Williams led the Lakers in scoring at 18.6 points per game, playing off the bench. Brewer was averaging 4.2 points for Houston. Williams announced he was leaving Los Angeles on Twitter, saying "Thanx for the love L.A., I've enjoyed my stay."

The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.

MLB:

Alex Rodriguez maintains he will not attempt a comeback. Released last August with more than a year left in his $275 million, 10-year contract, A-Rod spent his first day as New York Yankees spring training guest instructor. Asked yesterday whether he is retired, the 41-year-old responded: "Yes, I am."

Baltimore acquired its second left-handed pitcher in three days when the New York Yankees dealt Richard Bleier to the Orioles yesterday for a player to be named or cash. Bleier had a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Yankees last season. He was designated for assignment last week when New York finalized a contract with first baseman Chris Carter.

The Washington Nationals have reportedly filled their void behind the plate. According to two people familiar with the deal, free-agent catcher Matt Wieters has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Nats, pending a physical. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced yet. Wieters is a four-time All-Star who has played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles after being taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft. Wilson Ramos, an All-Star in 2016, left Washington in the offseason as a free agent, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jim Joyce has joined John Hirschbeck, Tim Welke, and Bob Davidson in retiring from Major League Baseball's umpire staff. The commissioner's office said Adam Hamari, Pat Hoberg, Gabe Morales and Carlos Torres have been promoted to the full-time staff. Hirschbeck, the crew chief in last year's World Series and a big league umpire since 1984, had announced his planned retirement last year. So did Welke and Davidson. Hirschbeck and Welke — who was sidelined by knee injuries — were 33-year veterans. Davidson worked his first big league game in 1982.

Major League Baseball has served notice is may circumvent the players union in order to make some rules changes. Commissioner Rob Manfred says steps are being taken to clear the way to unilaterally change the strike zone, install pitch clocks and limit trips to the pitcher's mound starting in 2018. The collective bargaining agreement requires baseball to get union approval before making rule changes, unless it gives the union a one-year notice. Manfred has served notice the league intends to do that. Union head Tony Clark recently indicated opposition to the proposed changes for this season.

WNBA:

The Phoenix Mercury traded Candice Dupree to the Indiana Fever yesterday as part of a three-team deal that includes Connecticut. The Fever also get the Number 17 pick in the draft while Phoenix receives Camille Little and Jillian Alleyne from the Sun. Connecticut receives Lynetta Kizer and the eighth pick in the draft.

NCAA:

In college men's basketball, Je'lon Hornbeak and Justin Robinson each finished with 18 points and Monmouth rolled over Fairfield 82-62 last night to earn the season sweep. Monmouth, which extended its school record winning streak to 14, outscored Fairfield by 62 over the course the schools' two regular season matchups. Tyler Nelson hit five 3s and led all scorers with 25 points for Fairfield.

Sports To Politics:

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is considering running for Alabama governor in 2018. The 62-year-old Arkansas native tells The Associated Press that he's discussing his options with potential backers. Tuberville says he's awaiting poll results that will gauge public support.

NFL:

The Panthers have released three-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Tolbert. The versatile Tolbert was utilized as a blocker, runner and receiver during his five seasons with the Panthers, but the 31-year-old's production tailed off last season. Tolbert carried 35 times for 114 yards with no touchdowns with 10 receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in 2016. The year before Tolbert ran 62 times for 256 yards with one TD and caught 18 passes for 154 yards and three TDs. Tolbert combined for 12 TDs rushing in 2012 and 2013.

The value of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is listed as $500,000 on a Houston Police Department report. The New England Patriots quarterback is listed as the complainant in the report dated Feb. 6, that was released on Tuesday. That was the day after the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Investigators have been working to identify who was in the locker room at the time the jersey was taken. A Houston police officer was stationed outside the locker room on the day of the game, but access to the location was controlled by Patriots team security.

Youth Baseball:

Prosecutors say a former youth baseball official who stole about $49,000 from the organization has been sentenced to weekends in jail for 90 days. Kevin Chodkowski was the president of the West Seneca Youth Baseball Association in suburban Buffalo from 2011 to 2014. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says Chodkowski diverted cash from fundraisers and registrations to his personal bank account and made unauthorized withdrawals from the league's checking account. Chodkowski pleaded guilty in December to attempted grand larceny. He has paid back the money.

Baseball's Hall of Fame will honor "The Simpsons" on May 27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's "Homer at the Bat" episode. First televised on Feb. 20, 1992, "Homer at the Bat" featured future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ozzie Smith among the ringers on Homer Simpson's Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team. Voices of actual players were used in the episode, which also included Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia and Darryl Strawberry. The Hall's legends game is slated for that afternoon at Doubleday Field.

