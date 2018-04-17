SportsReport: Linden Wins Boston Marathon, 1st US Woman Since '85

BOSTON MARATHON

Desiree Linden is the first American since 1985 to finish first among the women in the prestigious race. Linden pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill and ran alone through Brookline to finish in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds. That's the slowest time for a women's winner since 1978.

The two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up finished more than four minutes faster than the second-place finisher, American Sarah Sellers.

Yuki Kawauchi overtook Geoffrey Kirui in the final mile to become the first Japanese man in 31 years to win the prestigious race.

Kawauchi crossed the finish line in a time of two hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds after splashing through the pelting rain and braving temperatures in the mid-30s with wind gusts as high as 32 mph. He finished two minutes, 25 seconds ahead of Kirui.

The winning time was the slowest since Jack Fultz overcame temperatures in the high 90s to win the "Run for the Hoses" in 1976.

NBA

Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat have evened its Eastern Conference quarterfinal series by handing the Philadelphia 76ers its first loss since March 13.

The Sixers had won 17 straight until Wade poured in 28 points in the Heat's 113-103 victory at Philadelphia. The 76ers trimmed a 16-point, second-half deficit to 98-96 before Wade buried two big baskets down the stretch to help Miami steal home-court advantage in the NBA series.

Goran Dragic finished with 20 points and James Johnson added 18 for the Heat. Ben Simmons had a team-high 24 points for the Sixers, one more than Dario Saric.

Game 3 is Thursday at Miami.

Last night's other NBA playoff game had the Warriors beating the Spurs, 116-101 to take a 2-0 lead. Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points and Klay Thompson added 31 with five assists for Golden State.

The Spurs carried a six-point lead into the second half before the Warriors outscored San Antonio 69-48 the rest of the way.

LaMarcus Aldridge had game highs of 34 points and 12 boards for the Spurs, who head home for Game 3 Thursday.

NHL

The San Jose Sharks are on the verge of completing a four-game sweep of the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche have avoided falling behind three games to none in their respective opening-round series.

Logan Couture and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and two assists as the Sharks blew out the Ducks, 8-1. Six Sharks had multi-point games, while Martin Jones stopped 45 of 46 shots.

Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski, Evander Kane and Timo Meier scored on power plays to help the Sharks set a team record for goals in a playoff game.

The Ducks will try to avoid a sweep when they play Game 4 Wednesday at San Jose.

In Toronto, Patrick Marleau scored twice and Auston Matthews snapped a 2-2 tie late in the second period as the Maple Leafs doubled up the Bruins, 4-2. James van Riemsdyk also tallied and Frederik Andersen turned back 40 shots to help Toronto bounce back from consecutive losses in Boston.

Sean Kuraly set up second-period goals by Adam McQuaid and Zdeno Chara to help the Bruins tie the game each time. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the B's, who resume the series Thursday in Toronto.

In Newark, the Devils scored four unanswered goals in the last 16 minutes of a 5-2 comeback win over the Lightning. Tampa Bay led 2-1 until Taylor Hall set up goals by rookie Will Butcher and Stefan Noesen to put New Jersey ahead to stay. Hall also scored a goal to finish with three points.

Blake Coleman and Ben Lovejoy added empty-netters to ensure the Devils have a chance to tie the series when they host the Lightning in Game 4 on Wednesday. Cory Schneider made 34 saves while starting in place of Keith Kinkaid, who took the loss in the first two games.

The Avalanche chased Pekka Rinne while building a 4-0 lead in a 5-3 win over top-seeded Nashville. Nathan MacKinnon's second goal of the night ended Rinne's night 4:25 into the second period. Blake Comeau, Gabriel Bourque and Gabriel Landeskog also tallied, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots for Colorado. Austin Watson scored for the third time in as many games for the Predators, who stay in Denver for Game 4 on Wednesday.

MLB

Derek Jeter's new team was clobbered by his old one.

The New York Yankees rolled to a 12-1 pounding of Miami in their first meeting since the former Yankees shortstop became CEO of the Marlins. The Yankees' current shortstop had a big game as Didi Gregorius homered twice for the second time this season and had three RBIs.

Gary Sanchez had three hits and three RBIs, while Aaron Judge became the fastest major leaguer with 60 career home runs.

Luis Severino didn't need that much run support as he allowed one hit and struck out eight over six shutout innings to improve to 3-1.

Jeter didn't attend the game, but the Bleacher Creatures gave a special shout-out to former Yankees first baseman and current Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

Across the Triboro Bridge, the New York Mets coughed up a five-run lead in the eighth inning of an 8-6 loss to the Nationals.

Bryce Harper slammed a broken-bat, solo homer in the first inning and contributed a two-run single that sparked the Nats' six-run eighth. Wilmer Difo tied it with a two-run single before Jeurys Familia walked in the go-ahead run.

The Mets wasted a strong outing by Jacob deGrom, who struck out 12 and left the game leading 6-1 with one out in the eighth.

Washington won for just the fourth time in its last 13 games and dropped the Mets to 12-3, still tops in the National League.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

Trevor Story crushed a three-run blast and Charlie Blackmon belted his team-high seventh home run as the Rockies won for the fifth time in six games,6-2 at Pittsburgh. German Marquez carried a no-hitter into the fifth and allowed two runs and two hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Phillies' six-game winning streak is over after Julio Teheran held them to a run and five hits with nine strikeouts over six innings of the Braves' 2-1 victory. Atlanta became the last team in the majors to record a save when closer Arodys Vizcaino worked a scoreless ninth.

The Reds ended their eight-game skid as Billy Hamilton drove in three runs and Jose Peraza had a two-run double in a 10-4 rout of the Brewers. Luis Castillo helped Cincinnati win for just the third time in 16 games, tossing shutout ball before surrendering four runs in the seventh.

The Dodgers ripped the Padres, 10-3 as Yasmani Grandal launched a grand slam and Matt Kemp added a three-run blast. Grandal had five RBIs to back Hyun-Jin Ryu, who fanned nine and allowed two runs and three hits in six innings to win his second consecutive start.

The Mariners beat the Astros for the first time in seven tries as James Paxton gave up a first-inning homer to George Springer but just two other hits over six innings of a 2-1 victory against the defending champs. Nelson Cruz homered and Dee Gordon provided a tiebreaking double in the sixth off Dallas Keuchel who fell to 0-3.

Mallex Smith had four hits and Wilson Ramos went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Rays thumped the Rangers, 8-4 to end a four-game winning streak. Blake Snell struck out nine while limiting Texas to a run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Athletics crushed the White Sox, 8-1 as Daniel Mengden carried a shutout into the ninth inning before allowing Jose Abreu's leadoff homer. Matt Olson homered, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs and Stephen Piscotty had two hits and an RBI for Oakland.

The Blue Jays had to push back its series opener against the Royals to Tuesday because of chunks of ice crashing down from the nearby CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain. It's the first postponement at Rogers Centre in 17 years, when a pair of panels collided on the stadium's retractable roof.

The Cubs announced the postponement of its series opener with the Cardinals at Wrigley Field amid a light snow and temperature around 30 degrees. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 21.

The Red Sox and Orioles were rained out at Fenway Park Monday. The Sox start a 3-game series against the Angels Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Elsewhere in the MLB

The Pittsburgh Pirates' surprising start just hit its first major pothole. The Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is out six weeks with a broken bone in his left hand. The team says Harrison fractured his pinkie finger when he was hit with a pitch by Miami's Jose Urena in the third inning of Sunday's 7-3 win over the Marlins. Harrison is tied for second on the team with 12 runs scored and is batting .263 with five RBIs. He hasn't made an error in 61 chances.

Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, the latest ailment that has kept him from playing this season. Ellsbury missed three weeks of preseason with an oblique injury and suffered a hip injury during his rehabilitation. Manager Aaron Boon says the oblique has healed, but the heel pain is causing another setback.

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier could be out two to three months with a torn thumb ligament that requires surgery. Kiermaier injured his right thumb sliding head-first into second base during Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.

NASCAR

Kyle Busch passed Kyle Larson with five laps remaining and won the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson led 200 of the 500 laps before Busch claimed his seventh victory at Bristol and his 45th career Cup win. It's the second straight victory for Busch, who also has three second-place finishes and one third-place showing in his last six starts.

Larson was leading on Sunday when the race was suspended by rain just 46 laps before becoming official.

Jimmie Johnson was third, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman.

Brad Keselowski won the first two stages and appeared to be the car to beat until he experienced engine problems. He also hit the wall with 30 laps remaining to bring out the final caution.

NFL

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press running back C.J. Anderson has been released by the Denver Broncos.

The move clears a combined $9 million off the books over the next two seasons for Denver and opens the way for Devontae Booker, DeAngelo Henderson or a pick in the upcoming draft to take over as the Broncos' featured back.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Longtime Steelers linebacker James Harrison is taking a second crack at retirement. The five-time Pro Bowler and 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced on Instagram he is stepping away from the game following a 15-year career.

Cowboys’ defensive end David Irving is staying put after signing a one-year, $2.9 million deal as a restricted free agent. Irving had seven sacks in eight games last year, missing the first four games for a PED violation and the last four because of a concussion.

The Bears have signed receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract. Fowler caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Bills began addressing their needs at receiver by signing free agent Jeremy Kerley to a one-year contract. He has 268 receptions for 3,109 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons, including two stints with the Jets.

Tight end Gavin Escobar has signed with the Dolphins, his fifth team in a six-year NFL career.

The Seahawks have brought back another arm for the beginning of their offseason program by re-signing quarterback Austin Davis.

The Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multiyear extension with one season left on his rookie contract.

The Jets have claimed kicker Nick Rose off waivers from the Chargers and announced that safety Rontez Miles and tight end Neal Sterling have signed their restricted free agent tenders.

A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when 49ers defensive back Don Jones returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance. Jones is a family friend of 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome. He tells WBRC-TV it was a "blessing" to go to the prom Friday night with Preston.

OBITS

Hall of Fame guard and Philadelphia 76ers all-time scoring leader Hal Greer has died at age 81 following a brief illness, according to the team. Greer scored 21,586 points in a 15-year career spent with the 76ers and Syracuse Nationals, making the move when the franchise moved to Philadelphia in 1963. He helped the Sixers win the 1967 NBA championship after the team finished with a then league-record 68 wins, a mark that lasted until the Lakers won 69 in 1971-72. Greer was the first 76er to have his jersey retired when his No. 15 was raised to the rafters at the Philadelphia Spectrum in 1976.

Former Duke Basketball coach Vic Bubas has died at age 91, according to a school spokesman. Bubas led the Blue Devils to three Final Fours and was 213-67 in 10 seasons from 1959-69. He played on North Carolina State's Final Four team in 1950 and served as commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference for 14 years.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.