SportsReport: Martinez Leads Red Sox To 5-0 Win Over Rangers

MLB

J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 28th home run, Steve Pearce hit a two-run shot and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 5-0 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox won their seventh in a row to end the day with a 2 1/2 game lead their biggest over the Yankees in the AL East since April. Game 2 of the 3 game series is Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere around the majors:

Pablo Sandoval singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning a day after driving in five runs, sending the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Brandon Crawford loaded the bases when he was intentionally walked by Pedro Strop to bring up Sandoval, who hit a sharp single to left against a five-man infield. Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Belt started the rally with consecutive one-out singles off losing pitcher Steve Cishek (2-1).

Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings, and Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner each had three hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-2. Kershaw improved his career mark to 18-6 against the Padres as the Dodgers moved a half-game behind the idle Arizona Diamondbacks for the National League West lead.

Gregory Polanco drove in four runs in the first two innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. Polanco hit a two-run double in the first as the Pirates started the game with four straight hits. The right-fielder then added a two-run home run in the second, his 13th of the season to extend the lead to 6-1.

Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5. All-Star first baseman Joey Votto homered for Cincinnati, which took the opener of the team's annual battle for the Ohio Cup and sent the AL Central leaders to their third straight loss.

The Mets and Phillies met in New York for a doubleheader and each finished the night winner. Aaron Nola allowed one hit in seven shutout innings and lashed a three-run double that sent the Phillies to a 3-1 victory in the nightcap. Nola struck out 10 and won his sixth straight decision to become the only 12-game winner in the National League. The opener went to extra innings with Wilmer Flores connecting for a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the 10th to give New York a 4-3 victory. The series continues Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

The Yankees and Orioles split a doubleheader in Baltimore. In the opener, Danny Valencia snapped an 0-for-25 skid with a three-run homer off CC Sabathia, and Baltimore ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory. Brett Gardner had four hits, homered and drove in three runs to help the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 in game two. The series continues Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Backup catcher Bryan Holaday hit a walk-off RBI single with one out in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Holaday came into the game batting .165. He was in the lineup because the Marlins placed All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on the paternity list before the game in anticipation of the birth of his first child.

Daniel Robertson hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 12th time in their last 13 home games by beating the Detroit Tigers 10-9. Kevin Kiermaier had a one-out triple off Blaine Hardy (3-2) in the 10th. After Matt Duffy walked, Robertson won it on his hit to center.

Frankie Montas and two relievers combined for a five-hitter and Stephen Piscotty homered and hit an RBI single to give the Oakland Athletics a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros. Houston starter Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and scattered three singles across six scoreless innings before Brad Peacock took over for the seventh. Piscotty, who finished with three of Oakland's six hits, greeted him with his home run to left field to make it 1-0.

Eduardo Escobar had three hits and drove in the game-winning run in the seventh to support Jose Berrios' strong outing as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Monday night. Escobar plated Joe Mauer with a seventh-inning single as Minnesota took advantage of Kansas City's struggling bullpen to win its fifth straight game.

Elsewhere in the MLB:

The Dodgers placed right fielder Yasiel Puig on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique sprain prior to Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Puig, who is hitting .265 with 11 home runs, was removed from Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels during a fifth-inning at-bat. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts says Puig might not return until August.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained muscle in his left rib cage. It's the second DL stint for Frazier during his first season with the struggling Mets. The 32-year-old slugger had never been on the disabled list before 2018.

Giants’ catcher Buster Posey will miss the All-Star game because of a lingering right hip issue that needs an injection to calm the inflammation. Manager Bruce Bochy says the Giants had been discussing the possibility for about a month.

TENNIS

Roger Federer has advanced to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France. The eight-time champion earned his latest win with maximum efficiency on Centre Court, particularly during a 16-minute first set, where the top-seeded Federer lost just five points. Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club.

Also at Wimbledon:

Serena Williams is back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 13th time after beating Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 6-2. In a matchup of the only two mothers remaining in the draw, Williams jumped into a 3-0 lead in both sets and wrapped up the win in 62 minutes. Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title and has established herself as the big favorite once again, with the top-10 seeds all eliminated. She is seeded 25th after missing last year's tournament while pregnant.

Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. The top-ranked Spaniard beat Jiri Vesely on Centre Court to return to the last eight for the first time since he was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2011.

Kevin Anderson advanced to his first Wimbledon quarterfinal after edging Gael Monfils. The eighth-seeded Anderson hit 20 aces on his way to setting up a last-eight meeting with Federer.

Novak Djokovic beat Karen Khachanov and the fading light to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. As play was being suspended on other courts, Djokovic made sure he gets Tuesday off by breaking Khachanov for the seventh time to finish off a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win on No. 1 Court.

Kiki Bertens followed up her win over Venus Williams by beating No. 7 Karolina Pliskova to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Bertens hit seven aces and saved eight of the 10 break points she faced to complete the latest upset in the women's draw.

Jelena Ostapenko advanced to a second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final with a victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Dominika Cibulkova overcame a delay caused by a controversial decision from the umpire to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Hsieh Su-Wei.

SOCCER

The World Cup resumes Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET as France takes on Belgium in Russia.

NFL

The sale of the Carolina Panthers franchise to David Tepper has closed. Tepper becomes only the second owner in team history. He started work on Monday.

Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P., bought the team from founder Jerry Richardson for $2.2 billion — the most ever paid for an NFL franchise. Richardson put the team up for sale in December after reports of sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace, which the league later confirmed. Tepper says he's thrilled to begin a "new era" in Carolina.

NBA

LeBron James has officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers announced the signing of the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player as a free agent Monday night.

James' representatives at Klutch Sports Group tweeted a photo of James signing his contract with general manager Rob Pelinka. James' agency announced last week that the superstar had agreed to a four-year deal worth $153.3 million with the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five consecutive seasons.

James has played in the past eight NBA Finals with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning three titles.

In other NBA news:

Luka Doncic has signed his rookie contract with the Dallas Mavericks. It will pay the third overall pick $5.5 million next season. Dallas moved up two spots in the NBA draft last month to get the 19-year-old EuroLeague MVP. Atlanta took the versatile guard third, and sent him to Dallas for No. 5 pick Trae Young and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

Kyle Anderson's move to Memphis is official. Anderson is now a member of the Grizzlies, and their likely starting small forward. San Antonio had until midnight Sunday to match the Grizzlies' four-year, $37.2 million offer to Anderson, and declined. Anderson averaged 7.9 points for the Spurs last season, in his first year as a full-time starting forward.

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free-agent guard Elfrid Payton and re-signed guard Ian Clark. New Orleans announced the roster moves Monday along with the formal signing of former Lakers forward Julius Randle, who agreed last week to a two-year contract worth about $18 million. Payton and Clark each have signed for one year.

NHL

The Buffalo Sabres have signed top draft pick Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year, entry-level contract. Buffalo selected the 18-year-old defenseman from Sweden with the first pick in last month's draft. Dahlin is expected to make an immediate jump to the NHL after playing two seasons with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

In other NHL news:

The New York Islanders agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with forward Jan Kovar. Kovar chose the Islanders among several teams interested in signing him. The 28-year-old played the past five seasons in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League

The Anaheim Ducks will retire the numbers of Hall of Famers Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer next season. Kariya's No. 9 will go into the Honda Center rafters on Oct. 21, and Niedermayer's No. 27 will be raised Feb. 17. Teemu Selanne's No. 8 is the only other number the Ducks have retired.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.