SportsReport: Mets Mauled By Nats 23-5

NBA:

In the NBA playoffs, Isaiah Thomas had 33 points and nine assists, and the Boston Celtics made 19 3-pointers to beat the Washington Wizards 123-111 Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. Thomas played just a day after attending the funeral for his sister, who died in a car accident earlier this month outside of Tacoma, Washington.

The Utah Jazz are in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in seven years after Gordon Hayward dropped in 26 points to lead a 104-91 win over the Clippers in Los Angeles. George Hill and Derrick Favors added 17 points apiece for Utah, which took control by opening the second half on a 23-9 run that put them ahead 69-48. Boris Diaw (DEE'-ow) had eight of his 10 points during the third-quarter spurt.

NHL:

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, The Anaheim Ducks trail their second-round, NHL series, 2-1 after Jakob Silfverberg scored twice in a 6-3 win against the Oilers. Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who also goal tallies from Rickard Rakell, Chris Wagner and Ryan Kesler. Wagner's goal broke a 3-3 tie in the second period.

The Nashville Predators have the upper hand in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Cody McLeod's second-period goal was the eventual game-winner as Nashville earned a 3-1 win against St. Louis. It's the seventh straight home playoff win for the Predators, who now own a two-games-to-one lead in the series.

NFL:

The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley one day after the end of the NFL draft. Sunday's move appears to solidify rookie head coach Sean McDermott's control over the team. Team owner Terry Pegula says he reached the decision after a lengthy review.

MLB:

Marco Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on Pedro Strop's wild pitch in Boston's four-run eighth inning, helping the Red Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 6-2 Sunday night. The Red Sox took two of three in the lively weekend series that featured a strong showing for Cubs fans, chants in support of each side and the World Series trophies that ended long title droughts for the once-frustrated franchises.

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has accepted his first honorary degree as he delivered the commencement address to graduates of a Rhode Island technical college. Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," was introduced as "Doctor David Ortiz" before speaking Sunday at the New England Institute of Technology's 76th commencement in Providence. The East Greenwich school presented Ortiz with a doctor of humane letters in recognition of his leadership and work to help children in New England and the Dominican Republic who face significant health challenges.

Mark Trumbo hit a go-ahead single in a three-run 11th off Bryan Mitchell, who returned to the mound after an unusual inning at first base, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded from another blown late lead to beat the New York Yankees 7-4 Sunday. Logan Verrett finished the 4-hour 37-minute marathon for the Orioles. New York stranded 16 runners and had its four-game winning streak end.

Anthony Rendon had 10 RBIs, three home runs and six hits as the Washington Nationals took advantage of Noah Syndergaard's injury and mauled the New York Mets 23-5 Sunday to set a franchise scoring record. Matt Wieters added two homers, a single and two walks as the Nationals salvaged the finale of a three-game series with their big day.

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard left his start against the Washington Nationals in the second inning with an injury. The right-hander was making his first start since April 20th. He was a late scratch from his last scheduled outing Thursday against the Atlanta Braves due to biceps discomfort. But he threw a bullpen Friday, said he felt fine and refused an MRI.

The Nationals have confirmed that center fielder Adam Eaton suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Friday, likely ending his season. Eaton stepped awkwardly on the first base bag when he beat out a throw in the ninth inning. He was batting .297 with 13 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 23 games this season.

In other MLB news:

— Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was removed from Sunday's starting lineup against the Yankees, two days after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from New York's CC Sabathia. Trey Mancini took over at first base.

— The Rangers have claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the Yankees and he will be added to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club. Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday.

— Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a fractured left hand suffered during spring training. Desmond inked a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason.

NCAA:

A woman accused of lying about being raped by two Sacred Heart University football players in Connecticut is set to appear in court Monday. Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket, New York, is to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

NASCAR:

Joey Logano won Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race at Richmond despite starting near the back of the line. Logano pulled away after a restart with about 20 laps to go and finished ahead of teammate and runner-up Brad Keselowski. Logano qualified fifth but had to start 37th after making a transmission change.

PGA:

The PGA's Zurich Classic won't be decided until Monday. That's because Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole as darkness fell Sunday night. The chip put Kisner and teammate Scott Brown into a playoff with Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Both teams were 27 under through regulation after Blixt and Smith carried a four-shot advantage into the final round.

LPGA:

Hara Nomura two-putted for birdie on the sixth playoff hole for her third LPGA Tour victory, the Texas Shootout near Dallas. Cristie Kerr briefly took the lead on the 72nd hole before Nomura birdied the par-5 18th to force the playoff. Nomura recovered following a double-bogey on 17. Kerr and Nomura finished regulation at 3-under 281 at Las Colinas Country Club.

