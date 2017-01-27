SportsReport: "Miracle On Ice" Scoreboard Is Coming Down

NFL:

This weekend marks the annual Pro Bowl. On Sunday, the AFC’s best will take on the top of the NFC at 8 p.m. in Orlando. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Buffalo Bills backup offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio has had hip surgery for an injury after he had a fall at his home. The Bills did not reveal the severity of the injury or when it occurred in a statement the team released yesterday. The Bills say the operation was successful and took place on Wednesday.

NBA:

In the NBA, Indiana beat Minnesota 109-103, Oklahoma City won against Dallas 109-98, Denver topped Phoenix 127-120, and it was Utah over the Lakers 96-88.

Zach LaVine is giving up his dunk contest title and won't defend his title during the All-Star weekend in New Orleans. The Minnesota guard says he's accomplished all he can in the event after winning it the last two years.

NHL:

In the NHL, the Islanders bested Montreal 3-1, Boston edged Pittsburgh 4-3, Washington topped New Jersey 5-2, Dallas beat Buffalo 4-3, Winnipeg won against Chicago 5-3, Arizona blanked Vancouver 3-0, Edmonton defeated San Jose 4-1, Florida edged Tampa Bay in overtime 2-1, Calgary beat Ottawa 3-2, the Kings shut out Carolina 3-0, and it was Philadelphia over Toronto 2-1.

MLB:

The Boston Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi's Number 34 on June 23rd. The team says it will be honoring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox had said before his final regular-season game at home last season that the ceremony would be held during the 2017 season.

NCAA:

In college football, Rutgers has hired former Delaware assistant Henry Baker as their cornerbacks coach. Coach Chris Ash announced the appointment of the Paterson native on Thursday. He replaces Aaron Henry, who left to take a job at North Carolina State.

In college men's basketball, LIU Brooklyn held off Sacred Heart 60-57 last night. Iverson Fleming scored 22 points, and Nura Zanna made a go-ahead layup with 20 seconds left for LIU Brooklyn. Quincy McKnight had 16 points to lead Sacred Heart.

Fairleigh Dickinson beat St. Francis Brooklyn 79-73 last night. Stephan Jiggetts scored a career-high 28 points, including the last nine for Fairleigh Dickinson. The win kept the Knights tied with Mount St. Mary's on top of the Northeast Conference.

Saint Peter's pulled away early in the second half and cruised to an 81-65 victory over Marist last night. Antwon Portley scored 19 points. Portley made 6 of 8 from the field and had five assists. Trevis Wyche and Nick Griffin added 14 points apiece for the Peacocks.

Coming up tonight at 7 p.m. Siena takes on Iona at the Times Union Center in Albany.

In women’s college basketball, UAlbany beat Vermont 64-53 and Siena bested Canisius 67-42.

Second-ranked Kansas coach Bill Self says a police investigation of an alleged rape at his team's dorm has given him no reason yet to discipline any players. Self has acknowledged that the investigation of the alleged attack last month of a 16-year-old girl has become a "major distraction" heading into Saturday's showdown with No. 4 Kentucky. No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five of Self's players are listed as witnesses on the police report, by Self's definition meaning they could have information about "anything that happened before, during, after."

WNBA:

The Atlanta Dream have reacquired center Aneika Henry-Morello in a trade with the Connecticut Sun. In the deal announced yesterday, the Dream sent forward Reshanda Gray to Connecticut. Henry-Morello returns to the organization where she began her WNBA career.

Sports Media:

Soccer broadcaster Tommy Smyth is leaving ESPN after a quarter-century. The network says Smyth is leaving to call Philadelphia Union games with JP Dellacamera. Smyth's final ESPN telecast was Wednesday. He began at the network in 1992, calling a Brazilian Paulista league match between Guarani and Santos with Ricardo Ortiz.

Track & Field:

Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova is planning to return to the track this weekend at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix. Stepanova appears on the start list for the women's 800 meters in tomorrow's meet. She will be considered a neutral athlete, a status approved by the IAAF after she gave evidence to the World Anti-Doping Agency of systematic cheating in Russian sports.

PGA:

Tiger Woods had a rough return to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, his first PGA Tour event 17 months. Woods fell apart on the back nine of the South course at Torrey Pines, dropping six shots in a six-hole stretch and finished with a birdie for a 4-over 76. He is 11 shots back of first-round leader Justin Rose.

LPGA:

Brittany Lincicome shot a tournament-record 9-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic. U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Stacy Lewis was two strokes back along with Megan Khang and P.K.

NASCAR:

Michael Waltrip says next month's Daytona 500 will be his last NASCAR race. Waltrip is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, and the Feb. 26 race will mark his 30th career start in "The Great American Race."

Olympics:

The scoreboard from the "Miracle on Ice" game at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics is about to come down. The Olympic Regional Development Authority is replacing it next month with a state-of-the-art video board. The existing scoreboard will be illuminated for the final time on Feb. 6.

State officials decided last year that it was time for an upgrade. Of the four panels that make up the current board, one will go back to Daktronics and another will be given to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. It hasn't been decided what will happen to the remaining two panels.

The scoreboard has been used for countless hockey games — from pee-wee levels all the way to the NHL — since it was installed in 1978.

The U.S. Olympic team beat the Soviets 4-3 in the medal round under that scoreboard on Feb. 22, 1980, a game that preceded the Americans clinching the gold medal by topping Finland two days later.

