SportsReport: NFL Draft Results

NFL:

The Cleveland Browns used the first pick in the NFL draft to select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Chicago Bears moved up to the No. 2 slot and grabbed junior quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina. The San Francisco 49ers made their selection after swapping picks with Chicago, choosing sophomore defensive end Solomon Thomas of nearby Stanford with the third choice.

The New York Jets have selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft. The son of former New York Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.

Eli Manning has a new Ole Miss connection, as the New York Giants took Mississippi tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft. It marked the first time since 2002 that the Giants have taken a tight end in the first round. That player was Jeremy Shockey, and Engram catches the ball as well as he did.

Buffalo Bills have selected LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White with the 27th pick in the NFL draft and after the team traded down 17 spots to acquire two additional selections in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, White was a three-plus-year starter who finished with six interceptions in 48 games.

The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract. The Giants announced the move Thursday, hours before the NFL draft began. In each of his first three seasons, Beckham has led the Giants in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Court records show the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero. The Boston Herald reported that Hernandez's fiancée and her lawyer said in an affidavit filed Wednesday in probate court that Hernandez's estate is currently worth "$0.00" with "no monies available and no identifiable personal assets." The former New England Patriots tight end took his own life last week in prison. He was serving a life sentence for murder.

Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson. Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Thursday that Patterson's book, not yet titled, is scheduled for early 2018. Patterson is also putting together a collection of true crime stories in partnership with Investigation Discovery, to come out on the TV network and in print next January.

NHL:

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Ottawa won game 1 over the Rangers 2-1 and Pittsburgh edged Washington 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Ottawa was a winner in the opener of its second-round Stanley Cup series as Erik Karlsson scored on a bad-angle shot with 4:11 remaining to lift the Senators past the New York Rangers, 2-1. Karlsson's shot glanced off Rangers center Derek Stepan and into the net for his first goal of the postseason. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots and blanked the Rangers after Ryan McDonagh's power-play goal opened the scoring 7:10 into the second period.

Nick Bonino snapped a 2-2 tie with 7:24 left before the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 3-2 road win against the top-seeded Capitals in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Pittsburgh wasted a 2-0 lead before Bonino beat Braden Holtby. Sidney Crosby scored twice in the first 64 seconds of the second period, but the Caps rallied on goals by Alex Ovechkin (oh-VEHCH'-kihn) and Evgeni Kuznetsov.

Bruce Cassidy will continue to serve as head coach of the Boston Bruins after having the interim tag stripped from his title today. The Bruins went 18-8-1 after Cassidy replaced Claude Julien on Feb. 7, a run that allowed them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Boston just dropped a first-round series to the Ottawa Senators.

Also in the NHL:

— The Predators say forward Kevin Fiala (fee-AH'-lah) is recovering from surgery after breaking his left leg during Wednesday's playoff game against St. Louis. Fiala was hit by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net. His injury led to a 17-minute delay before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

— Columbus left wing Nick Foligno, Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf, and Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano are the finalists for the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. Messier selected the finalists, and the winner will be announced June 21 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

NBA:

In the NBA playoffs, Toronto won against Milwaukee 92-89 to advance to the second round 4-2 and will go up against Cleveland next. It was San Antonio over Memphis 103-96 to advance to the second round 4-2. The Spurs will face Houston next. Tonight Boston will try its luck at shutting down Chicago at 8 p.m. The Celtics lead the series 3-2.

Knicks center Joakim Noah has had right shoulder surgery to repair his rotator cuff, a procedure that could sideline him until training camp. The Knicks say Noah had the surgery Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

If the Chicago Bulls are to extend their postseason, they almost certainly will have to do it without Rajon Rondo. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg says the backcourt catalyst is a "long shot" to play Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday due to a fractured thumb. Hoiberg also doesn't expect Rondo to be available if a Game 7 is necessary. Hoiberg says guard Isaiah Canaan will start in Rondo's place for a second straight game. The Celtics lead the first-round series 3-2, winning three straight since Rondo's injury.

MLB:

In Major League Baseball, the Yankees blanked Boston 3-0 and Atlanta topped the Mets 7-5.

Ground has been broken in New York City for the Jackie Robinson Museum after a 10-year wait caused by the Great Recession. Rachel Robinson, the wife of the trailblazing Hall of Famer, attended Thursday's ceremony in the SoHo section of Manhattan along with her daughter, Sharon, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

PGA:

The tandem of Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer share the first-round lead at the PGA's Zurich Classic, the PGA's first official team event in 36 years. Spieth and Palmer opened with a 6-under 66 in the alternate shot format, leaving them tied with 18-year-old Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley. Nick Watney sank a 60-foot eagle putt from well off the green at the par-5 18th, putting him and partner Charley Hoffman among four teams at 67.

LPGA:

M.J. Hur had a bogey-free 65 to grab the first-round lead at the North Texas LPGA Shootout. Ariya Jutanugarn and Michelle Wie were a stroke back along with Katherine Kirk, Jennifer Song, Sung Hyun Park, Sandra Changkija and Marina Alex. Lexi Thompson opened with a 69 in her first LPGA Tour round since a rules violation cost her a likely victory in the first major tournament of the year.

©2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.