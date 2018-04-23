SportsReport: Penguins Eliminate Flyers, Move On To Playoffs Round 2

NHL

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have reached the second round of the playoffs. So has the first overall seed.

The Pittsburgh Penguins survived a wild series clincher as Jake Guentzel scored four straight goals in an 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6. Philadelphia led 4-3 until Guentzel began his scoring burst, beating Michal Neuvirth with 54 seconds left in the second period. He put the Pens ahead to stay 30 seconds into the third before adding his fifth and sixth goals of the series to make it 7-4.

The Flyers were eliminated despite Sean Couturier's hat trick and five points.

The Penguins will take on the winner of the Capitals-Blue Jackets series, which Washington leads three games to two. Pittsburgh would open in Washington or host the first two games with Columbus.

The Nashville Predators solved Andrew Hammond and thumped the Avalanche, 5-0 in Colorado to earn a meeting with the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

Mattias Ekholm began the assault by beating Hammond 7:02 into the first period, becoming the first Predators defenseman to score in the series. Austin Watson and Filip Forsberg each scored their fourth goals of the series before Nick Bonino and Viktor Arvidsson each notched their second.

Pekka Rinne finished with 22 saves in his fourth career playoff shutout.

The Bruins will face off against the Maple Leafs, tonight, in Game 6 of their first round series at 7 p.m. Boston leads the series 3-2. If Toronto pulls out a win and ties the series, game 7 will be played Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the Ice:

Islanders’ center Mathew Barzal, Canucks right winger Brock Boeser, and Coyotes center Clayton Keller are the finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL's rookie of the year.

Barzal led all first-year players with 63 assists and 85 points, the best rookie showing by an Islander since Mike Bossy scored 91 points in 1977-78. Boeser finished with 29 goals and 55 points despite missing 20 games, and Keller delivered 23 goals and 65 points while playing all 82 games.

NBA

The top seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference finds itself tied at two games apiece in the first round of the playoffs.

John Wall delivered 27 points and 14 assists while sparking the Washington Wizards' late charge in a 106-98 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Wall took over after backcourtmate Bradley Beal fouled out with the game tied at 92. Wall had a hand in 10 of Washington's final 14 points, including an assist on a go-ahead layup by Markieff Morris.

Beal finished with a team-high 31 points for the Wizards, who trailed by as many as 12 and were down 11 at halftime.

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan missed his first six shots before finishing with 35 points, six assists and six rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 19 points for Toronto, which hosts Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have squared their respective first-round series at two games apiece, while the San Antonio Spurs staved off elimination.

LeBron James provided 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Cavs downed the Pacers, 104-100 at Indiana. The Pacers led 93-91 with about 4 ½ minutes left before James and Kyle Korver combined for 11 of the Cavaliers' final 13 points. Korver hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points for Cleveland, which has earned its two victories by a total of seven points.

Domantas Sabonis scored a team-high 19 points for the Pacers, who head to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo capped his 27-point performance by tipping in the go-ahead basket with five seconds left in the Bucks' 104-102 win over the Celtics. Khris Middleton added 23 points for Milwaukee, which wasted a 20-point lead in the second half before drawing even in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Boston's Marcus Morris missed a 14-footer at the buzzer with Middleton's hand in his face.

Jaylen Brown finished with 34 points and Jayson Tatum added 21 for the Celtics, who host Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Spurs avoided a four-game sweep as Manu Ginobili scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter of a 103-90 victory against Golden State. Ginobili came through in what could have been his final home game with San Antonio.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 10 boards for the Spurs, who played their second straight game without head coach Gregg Popovich following the death of his wife.

Kevin Durant had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who can wrap up the series in Game 5 at home Tuesday.

MLB

The Boston Red Sox have their first losing streak of the season following a 17-2 start.

Khris Davis crushed a tiebreaking, three-run homer off David Price with two out in the eighth inning to send Oakland past the Sox, 4-1. Davis had two hits and collected four RBIs for the Athletics, who are the only team to win a series from the Red Sox.

Boston had won its first six series and took the opener at the Coliseum before Sean Manaea beat them with the first no-hitter of the season.

Elsewhere in the majors:

Jose Ramirez homered twice and had three RBIs to counter Manny Machado's two round-trippers as the Indians dumped the Orioles, 7-3. Corey Kluber allowed three runs and six hits in seven-plus innings to win his third consecutive start.

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays for the third time in four games as rookie Miguel Andujar had a career-high four hits and Luis Severino pitched three-hit ball over seven innings of New York's 5-1 victory. Didi Gregorius homered for the Yanks, but prized prospect Gleyber Torres went 0 for 4 in his big league debut.

Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh and Evan Gattis smacked his first homer of the year to support Lance McCullers Jr. in the Astros' sixth consecutive win, 7-1 over the White Sox. McCullers gave up one run and eight hits over six innings in sending the White Sox to their seventh straight loss and 12th in 13 games.

Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo banged out fourth-inning homers and Martin Perez limited the Mariners to a pair of runs over six innings of the Rangers' 7-4 victory against Seattle. Texas avoided a three-game sweep after the M's got within 5-4 in the seventh on Mitch Haniger's third homer in as many games, a two-run blast.

Abraham Almonte launched a grand slam in the sixth inning and Mike Moustakas a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the seventh to power the Royals past the Tigers, 8-5. Kansas City earned a four-game split in Detroit by winning two of the last three following a nine-game losing streak.

The Rays finished up a three-game sweep of the Twins as Carlos Gomez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of an 8-6 victory. Gomez was mired in a 2-for-38 slump before going deep following a single by CJ Cron.

Brandon Belt homered and Johnny Cueto allowed two hits over six shutout innings as the Giants doubled up the Angels, 4-2. Belt and Jaime Barria were involved in a 21-pitch at-bat in the first inning, the longest since Major League Baseball began keeping such records in 1988.

Patrick Corbin is 4-0 in five starts after fanning 11 over six innings of the Diamondbacks' 4-2 victory against the Padres. Nick Ahmed's two-run homer helped Arizona become the first team in 15 years to open a season with seven straight series wins.

The Dodgers erased a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning before Corey Seager's sacrifice fly in the seventh gave Los Angeles a 4-3 win in the rubber match of its three-game set with the Nationals. Yasmani Grandal cut into Washington's lead with a two-run double and scored on Cody Bellinger's double later in the sixth.

The Phillies beat the Pirates, 3-2 on Aaron Altherr's RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning. Andrew Knapp tripled and scored the winning run to help Philadelphia complete its first four-game sweep of Pittsburgh in 24 years and pull within a half-game of the NL East lead.

The Brewers completed a four-game sweep of the Marlins 4-2 as Christian Yelich slammed a two-run homer and Junior Guerra allowed an unearned run over five innings. Milwaukee has won six in a row to pull into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the NL Central.

St. Louis kept pace by getting homers from Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong in beating the Reds for the 11th straight time, 9-2. Mike Mikolas was reached for just one earned run and five hits over seven innings to drop the Reds to a major league-worst 3-18.

Javier Baez homered and had three RBIs as the Cubs won a slugfest at Colorado, 9-7. The Rockies loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally ended when Nolan Arenado was eventually called out trying to score on a wild pitch, a play that was overturned on replay.

The Mets and Braves were rained out in Atlanta, creating a split-doubleheader on May 28. It's the 26th postponement of the season, the most related to weather through April since the commissioner's officer started keeping records in 1986.

The Red Sox and The Mets have the night off. However, the Yankees go against Minnesota tonight at 7 p.m.

In other baseball news:

Cubs star Kris Bryant had to leave Sunday's game after being hit on the head with a 96 mph pitch from Colorado's German Marquez. The ball made a loud sound as it hit off the underside of the flap of his helmet, and it was not immediately clear how much direct contact it made his Bryant's head. A team spokesman said Bryant had a cut under one eye but passed all concussion tests. The 2016 MVP is hitting .319 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Cardinals’ right-hander Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right elbow inflammation. The 36-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts this season and had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the Mets.

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra has begun his four-game suspension after dropping his appeal. Parra was punished for his part in a benches-clearing brawl against the Padres on April 11. Colorado also announced that it has placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain suffered Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Erasmo Ramirez started for the Mariners Sunday against Texas after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Ramirez didn't appear in a spring training game and started the season on the disabled list because of a strained right lat.

PGA

Andrew Landry has won the Valero Texas Open for his first PGA Tour victory, pulling away with early birdies and holding on with par saves. The 30-year-old Texan parred the final seven holes for a 4-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over Trey Mullinax and Sean O'Hair. Landry finished at 17-under 271 at TPC San Antonio. Mullinax closed with a 69 a day after breaking the AT&T Oaks Course record with a 62. O'Hair shot 66.

Kirk Triplett holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first playoff hole to give himself and teammate Paul Broadhurst a victory at the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Broadhurst and Triplett closed with a 6-under 48 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course to match Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman at 24 under. The 56-year-old Triplett won his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, and the 52-year-old Broadhurst claimed his third victory.

INDYCAR

The Indy Grand Prix of Alabama has been postponed a day because of heavy rain.

The race had been scheduled for 90 laps with a two-hour limit because of the heavy rain that contributed to some spinouts.

Josef Newgarden is still up front after starting on the pole.

