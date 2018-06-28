SportsReport: Philly Blanks Yanks, BoSox Regain Division Lead

MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies are one game closer to first place in the National League East after salvaging the finale of their three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Rhys Hoskins slammed a three-run homer and Zach Eflin combined with Sean Dominguez on a four-hitter as the Phils blanked the Yanks, 3-0. Hoskins' blast came in the second inning off Luis Cessa, who was making his first start of the season following four relief outings. Hoskins and Cesar Hernandez each had two of the Phillies' eight hits.

Eflin gave up four hits over seven innings to help the Phillies pull within 2 ½ games of the division-leading Braves.

Atlanta was a 6-5 loser to Cincinnati as Adam Duvall supplied a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning of the Reds' ninth victory in 10 games. The Braves held a 5-3 lead until Scott Gennett poked an RBI single and scored on Duvall's base hit. Jose Peraza homered for the Reds, who dealt Atlanta its fifth loss in seven games.

The Yankees' loss allowed the Red Sox to take over first place in the AL East. Eduardo Nunez, Sandy Leon and J.D. Martinez homered in a six-run second before Boston had to rally to beat the Angels, 9-6. Los Angeles came back to tie it before Rafael Devers lined an RBI double in the seventh. Leon and Martinez each had three RBIs for the Bosox, who have outscored the Angels 45-10 while taking all five meetings this season. The series concludes Thursday at 7 p.m.

Checking out Wednesday's other major league action:

Robbie Ray worked six innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Diamondbacks nipped the Marlins, 2-1. The Marlins had just two hits off Ray and didn't score until Starlin Castro's home run in the ninth inning. Daniel Descalso's solo homer put Arizona ahead 2-0 in the eighth.

Brandon Crawford homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Giants past Colorado, 1-0. Madison Bumgarner fanned eight and held the Rockies to a pair of hits over seven innings, running his scoreless streak to 16 frames. San Francisco remains 4 ½ games behind the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

Homers by Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger helped the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 7-5 and stay 2 ½ games behind the NL West-leading Diamondbacks. Los Angeles has homered 16 times while winning five of its last six games. Willson Contreras smacked a two-run homer for the Cubs, who remain 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Mike Moustakas homered and Adalberto Mondesi hit a tiebreaking, two-run single while the Royals scored five times in the seventh to beat Milwaukee, 5-4. Winning pitcher Danny Duffy scattered five hits while striking out seven over six innings, blanking the Brewers until Jesus Aguilar's solo shot in the sixth. Kansas City withstood Brad Miller's three-run blast in the ninth and gave the Brewers their third loss in four games.

The Astros pulled out a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays this afternoon on Alex Bregman's walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth inning. Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo homer and Evan Gattis drove in three with a pair of doubles after Toronto took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first. Bregman went 3-for-5 and scored twice in the Astros' 17th victory in their last 20 games.

The Mariners remain 3 ½ games behind the AL West-leading Astros after Seattle rallied for an 8-7, 11-inning victory. Denard Span had two RBIs for the M's, including a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the final inning. Kyle Seager tied it with a two-run blast in the ninth, one inning after Chris Davis hit a two-run homer to put Baltimore ahead, 7-5.

The White Sox whipped the Twins, 6-1 as James Shields pitched four-hit ball over seven shutout innings. Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia hit solo shots for Chicago, which has won four of five since an eight-game losing skid.

Cleveland's 5-1 victory at St. Louis gives the Indians an 8 ½-game lead in the AL Central and keeps the Cardinals 3 ½ games behind Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central. Rookie Shane Bieber is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA after limiting the Redbirds to a run and six hits over six innings. Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall homered as the Indians avoided a three-game sweep and won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Chris Bassitt led a trio of Oakland pitchers who combined for a three-hitter in a 3-0 shutout of the Tigers. Bassitt gave up two hits and worked around five walks over six innings to get his first win of the year. Jed Lworie, Josh Phegley and Dustin Fowler supplied RBI doubles as the Athletics sent Detroit to its eighth consecutive loss.

Mike Minor took a no-hitter into the seventh and Ryan Rua homered just after his call-up as the Rangers topped the Padres, 5-2. Minor's no-hit bid ended when Eric Hosmer poked a one-out single in the seventh. Adrian Beltre and Jurickson Profar each had two hits and an RBI for Texas, which has won nine of 11.

David Freese furnished a go-ahead, two-run single while the Pirates scored four times in the ninth to rally past the Mets, 5-3. New York lost for the 15th time in its last 17 home games and wasted a strong performance by Zack Wheeler, who left with a 3-0 lead after scattering five hits over seven innings. New York has the night off and will face the Marlins Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere around the majors:

The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, saying only that the contract was terminated because of insensitive comments that violated team policy. Bosio was in his first season as Detroit's pitching coach after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers’ outfielder Matt Kemp served his one-game suspension against the Cubs after losing his appeal. Kemp and Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were suspended one game apiece for tangling after a collision at home plate on June 13 at Dodger Stadium.

The Orioles have placed reliever Darren O'Day and outfielder Craig Gentry on the 10-day disabled list. O'Day hurt his left hamstring while fielding a bunt Tuesday night and Gentry sustained a rib fracture when hit by a pitch in Atlanta on Friday.

The Pirates have selected the contract of right-handed reliever Tanner Anderson from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed infielder Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quad. Anderson is 1-1 with a 2.34 ERA in 24 appearances with Indianapolis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth after Arkansas blew a chance to lock up a national championship, and the Beavers forced a third and deciding game in the College World Series finals with a 5-3 win. Cadyn Grenier singled in the tying run after three Arkansas fielders watched his foul ball drop between them.

SOCCER

Germans are shaking their heads in disbelief after their defending champion team was eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup in Russia today in a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

Germany needed a win to have a shot at advancing but conceded two goals in stoppage time.

The outcome propelled Mexico into the round of 16 behind Sweden, even after Sweden's 3-0 win today over the Mexican team.

Brazil later beat Serbia 2-0 to set up a game against Mexico in the round of 16. Switzerland secured second spot in Group E with a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica and will face Group F winner Sweden in the knockout stage.

Thursday at 10 a.m. Japan takes on Poland and Senegal faces Colombia. At 2 p.m. ET England goes against Belgium and Panama plays Tunisia.

NFL

The Indianapolis Colts have signed second-round draft pick Braden Smith.

The Colts selected the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Smith with the 37th overall pick in the draft. He started 41 consecutive games for Auburn and won the 2017 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the Southeastern Conference's top blocker.

In other NFL news:

The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home. The Bergen County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene, whose body was discovered Tuesday.

NBA

A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers will make a $3.4 million qualifying offer to restricted free agent Rodney Hood. The team has until Friday at midnight to make the offer to Hood, who joined the team in February following the Cavs' flurry of trades at the deadline. Hood struggled to fit in with Cleveland, but he's just 25 and the Cavs feel he will continue to progress.

In other NBA news:

The Lakers have extended a $5.6 million qualifying offer to forward Julius Randle, making him a restricted free agent. The Lakers made the move Wednesday, ensuring they can match any offer sheet from another team signed by Randle starting on July 8. The 23-year-old Randle is coming off his best season with the Lakers, who chose him with the seventh overall pick in 2014. He averaged a career-high 16.1 points with 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while playing in all 82 games.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Suns have decided not to re-sign center Alex Len and point guard Elfrid Payton. The decisions clear some $10 million in salary cap space as the team prepares to make a run at free agents.

The Spurs have announced that they have promoted Becky Hammon, and that she will fill the spot vacated by James Borrego on the team's roster of assistant coaches. Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season. Borrego left the Spurs to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has received a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 Finals. The NBA says the extension is a reward for accomplishments that include rapid growth in the value of franchises and attendance records around the league being set annually.

NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled off a deal with the Buffalo Sabres while re-signing forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, $2.1 million package.

The Pens shipped winger Conor Sheary and defenseman Matt Hunwick to Buffalo for a conditional-fourth round pick. The addition of Sheary allows the Sabres to bolster their forward lines.

Also in the NHL:

The Coyotes have signed defenseman Kevin Connauton to a two-year contract extension. The 28-year-old Connauton had 11 goals and 10 assists in 73 games last season.

TENNIS

Top-ranked Simona Halep leads the women's seedings at Wimbledon, ahead of Caroline Wozniacki and defending champion Garbine Muguruza. Serena Williams will be seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby. The decision by the All England Club elevates the seven-time Wimbledon champion above her ranking of 183rd. WTA rules allow women who miss time because of a pregnancy to enter events based on their previous ranking, but there's no guarantee of a seeding. In the men's draw, defending champion Roger Federer has been installed as the top seed as he seeks an eighth Wimbledon singles title. The Swiss great is followed by Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev and Juan Martin Del Potro.

Andy Murray remains well below his best with Wimbledon less than a week away. Murray lost 6-4, 6-4 to second-seeded Kyle Edmund in an all-British clash in the second round of the Eastbourne International today. It was Murray's second defeat in three matches since his return from long-term hip problems that sidelined him for almost a year.

PGA

Former PGA Tour player and golf instructor Phil Rodgers has died at age 80 following a long battle with leukemia.

Rodgers developed into one of top young players in the 1950s under Paul Runyan at La Jolla Country Club, winning an NCAA title at Houston before capturing five PGA events.

He was a friend and rival to Jack Nicklaus, who later leaned on Rodgers to help with his short game. Nicklaus gave Rodgers credit for his U.S. Open and PGA Championship victories in 1980.

