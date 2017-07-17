SportsReport: Roger Federer Wins Wimbeldon Mens Final

TENNIS:

Roger Federer set a couple of records while overwhelming Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon men's final. The third-seeded Federer needed just 101 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory and become the first men's player to win eight Wimbledon titles. The Swiss native had been tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw at seven championships.

Federer also is the tournament's oldest men's champion of the Open era, about one month shy of his 36th birthday.

It's the 19th Grand Slam crown for Federer, whose first major title came at Wimbledon in 2003. He ended a five-year drought at All England Club, losing the 2014 and '15 finals to Novak Djokovic before prevailing on Sunday.

MLB: It's hard to believe the Los Angeles Dodgers were a second-place ballclub six weeks ago. They now own baseball's best record and are threatening to run away with the National League West.

Justin Turner hit a first-inning homer and the Dodgers earned their ninth consecutive win by holding off the Marlins, 3-2 in Miami. Turner also hit a sacrifice fly and raised his batting average to .374 while helping Los Angeles move 35 games over .500 for the first time since 1977.

Rich Hill combined with four relievers to record 16 strikeouts and no walks. Kenley Jansen worked out of an eighth-inning jam before nailing down his 23rd save.

The Dodgers have compiled a major league-leading 11 series sweeps and have won 29 of their last 33 to improve to 64-29, 10 1/2 games ahead of Arizona in the NL West.

The Diamondbacks absorbed their fifth straight loss and 11th in 14 games as Matt Kemp's three-run blast powered the Braves to a 7-1 win and a three-game sweep of Arizona. Brandon Phillips doubled three times and Jaime Garcia worked seven strong innings to help Atlanta reach the .500 mark for the first time since April 17. The Braves reached Zack Godley for seven runs over six innings and stayed 9 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Nationals.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox split a pair with the New York Yankees.

CC Sabathia looked sharp as the Yankees took the opener, 3-0. Sabathia limited Boston to a pair of hits over six innings as the Yanks stretched the Bosox's scoreless streak to 22 innings since Saturday's 16-inning marathon at Fenway Park. Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for the Bombers.

Boston's shutout streak ended at 24 innings when Mookie Betts slammed a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to lead a 3-0 shutout of New York. David Price avoided his usual troubles with the Yankees, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out eight over eight innings.

Boston now tops the AL East by three games over Tampa Bay and 3 ½ games over the Yanks.

Elsewhere in the majors:

The Cubs completed a three-game sweep and pulled within 4 1/2 games of the NL Central lead by routing the Orioles, 8-0. Jose Quintana was outstanding in his Cubs debut as he three-hit the Birds while striking out a season-high 12 over seven innings. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered for Chicago, which finished with 10 round-trippers in the series and moved over .500 for the first time since June 29.

The Phillies trimmed Milwaukee's lead in the NL Central as Nick Williams launched a grand slam in the sixth inning to lead a 5-2 triumph over the Brewers. Four relievers combined to shut out the Brewers over the final four innings escaping jams in the eighth and ninth when Milwaukee had the potential tying run at the plate.

The Rays lost a half-game to Boston in the AL East standings after pinch hitter C.J. Cron connected for a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Angels' 4-3 verdict over Tampa Bay. Cron's blast came one inning after Logan Morrison hit his 26th homer, a two-run drive that tied it in the seventh. The Rays scored once in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out before Bud Norris got Tim Beckham to ground into a double play.

The Athletics completed a three-game sweep by chasing Trevor Bauer in the first inning of a 7-3 win against the Indians. Ryon Healy and Jaycob Brugman hit two-run singles in the first off Bauer, who struck out a career-high 14 over seven innings of his previous start against Oakland on May 30. Matt Joyce had three hits and two RBIs against the sputtering Indians, losers four straight.

Lorenzo Cain delivered a sun-aided, RBI single with two out in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Royals past the Rangers, 4-3. Cain's routine fly ball became the game-winning hit after outfielder Shin-Soo Choo lost it in the sun despite wearing shades and shielding his eyes. Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak and climbed within two games of the AL Central lead.

Mike Fiers struck out a season-high 11 over seven strong innings to pitch Houston past Minnesota, 5-3. The Twins led 3-2 until Nori Aoki hit a two-run double in the fourth to help the Astros take the rubber match of the series. The Twins remain 1 ½ games behind the AL Central-leading Indians, while the Astros pace the AL West by 15 ½ games over Texas.

The Nationals slammed five home runs and earned their fourth straight win by thumping the Reds, 14-4. Daniel Murphy supplied a pair of round-trippers and five RBIs, while Adam Lind and Jose Lobaton added two-run shots. Anthony Rendon also went deep for the Nats, who have homered 10 times in the series heading into the rare Monday wrapround finale.

Nelson Cruz led off the 10th inning with a solo homer to complete the Mariners' comeback from a 5-0 deficit in a 7-6 victory over the White Sox. Danny Valencia and Kyle Seager also went deep as Seattle completed a three-game sweep and won its fourth in a row. Chicago wasted two homers by Avisail Garcia.

Nolan Arenado crushed a three-run shot and Colorado avoided a three-game sweep by ripping the Mets, 13-4 in New York. DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds each had four of Colorado's 18 hits to back rookie Jeff Hoffman of Latham, New York (6-1), handed a huge early lead while pitching with family and friends in the stands. Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra also went deep as the Rockies won for just the sixth time in 21 games.

— The Pirates beat the Cardinals, 4-3 on Adam Frazier's game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth. St. Louis carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth before Jordy Mercer laced an RBI double and scored the winning run. Yadier (YA'-dee-ur) Molina had put the Redbirds up 3-2 with an eighth inning home run, the first allowed by Juan Nicasio this year.

— Miguel Cabrera worked out a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th to complete the Tigers' 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. Jose Bautista's two-run homer put Toronto ahead 5-4 in the fifth, but J.D. Martinez tied the score when he homered on Danny Barnes' first pitch of the eighth.

— Hector Sanchez and Corey Spangenberg clubbed three-run homers off Jeff Samardzija to highlight the Padres' 7-1 romp over the Giants. Spangenberg also tripled in the third and scored on Erick Aybar's double. Samardzija is tied for the National League lead with 11 losses after contributing to the Giants' sixth setback in seven games.

The Nationals are hoping they've solved their season-long bullpen issues as they try to wrap up their second straight NL East title. The Nationals have acquired Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the Athletics for right-hander Blake Treinen and a pair of prospects. Madson and Doolittle join a bullpen corps that entered Sunday with a 5.34 ERA and 13 losses. Madson has recorded a 2.06 ERA and a 0.788 WHIP this season, while Doolittle has a 3.38 earned run average in 21 1/3 innings. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo and infielder Sheldon Neuse were sent to Oakland as part of Sunday's deal.

— The Angels have designated second baseman Danny Espinosa for assignment. Espinosa was hitting .162 with just 14 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs in 77 games for the Angels this season.

— Red Sox manager John Farrell says Boston will move forward with a formal protest over the lack of an interference call in Saturday's 4-1, 16-inning loss to the Yankees. Farrell argued that Matt Holliday interfered with first baseman Mitch Moreland on a potential inning-ending double play in the 11th after being retired at second base on the same play.

NFL: Houston Texans rookie running back and third-round pick D'Onta Foreman has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. A statement from the University of Texas Police Department in Austin said officers answered a report of the smell of marijuana outside a campus dormitory about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found three occupied vehicles with marijuana in each and a firearm in one of them.

Foreman had 2,028 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns as a junior for the Texas Longhorns last season to win the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's best collegiate running back.

LPGA:

Sung Hyun Park picked a big stage to capture her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 23-year-old South Korean shot her second straight 5-under 67 to take the U.S. Women's Open in New Jersey. She was immersed in a day-long battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur Hye-Jin Choi before moving in front with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes.

Park's 11-under total was two strokes better than Choi, who double-bogeyed 17 to lose her share of the lead.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu and fellow South Korean Mi Jung Hur tied for third at 7 under.

PGA: Scott McCarron is the winner of the Senior Players Championship, finishing one shot better than third-round leader Bernhard Langer and Brandt Jobe.

McCarron fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Sunday and took advantage of an uncharacteristic meltdown by Langer, who was the three-time defending champion. The 51-year-old McCarron made up a six-shot deficit in the final round to capture his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 59-year-old Langer had a one-shot edge before dropping his tee shot in the water on No. 17. After taking the one-shot penalty, he missed a 4-footer and made a double bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau stormed back from four shots down to win the PGA's John Deere Classic and earn a spot in this week's British Open.

The 23-year-old DeChambeau birdied four of the final six holes for a 6-under 65 and an 18-under total. He birdied the final hole for his first career victory, one shot ahead of third-round leader Patrick Rodgers.

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing has capped a tumultuous seven days by picking up its first NASCAR Cup victory of the season.

Denny Hamlin held off pole-sitter Kyle Larson on the final laps to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hamlin took the lead with 33 laps left and held off the hard-charging Larson. Martin Truex Jr. was third, followed by Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick.

Kenseth's fourth-place finish comes days after JGR announced that he would be replaced by Erik Jones in the No. 20 next season.

Hamlin crashed the No. 11 Toyota in practice and was forced to race in a backup car. That didn't stop him from earning his 30th career victory and first since last September.

INDYCAR:

Josef Newgarden raced to his second Toronto IndyCar title in three years, dominating on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place.

Newgarden came out in front on Lap 25 after a crash by Tony Kanaan caused a caution. Newgarden maintained an advantage of over two seconds for the majority of the rest of the race. The American has five career victories, also winning in Alabama in April.

Newgarden gave Team Penske its 193rd victory, the most of any team.

Alexander Rossi was second, and James Hinchcliffe finished third.

OBIT: Legendary sportscaster Bob Woolf has died at age 96.

Woolf as the only sportscaster to call play-by-play of championships in all four major North American professional team sports. He was behind the mic for Don Larsen's perfect game and the Colts' overtime win over the Giants in 1958.

Woolf was the voice of the Washington Senators before heading to New York, where he did play-by-play for the Knicks and Rangers. He was cited by the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest consecutive run as a broadcaster at 78 years.

