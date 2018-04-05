SportsReport: Siena Coach Reportedly Under Investigation

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Siena Saints men's basketball Coach Jimmy Patsos is reportedly under investigation by the college following reports that he taunted and verbally abused a team student-manager who has a mental disorder. The Times Union reports Siena has retained outside counsel that has interviewed members of the team.

Siena spokeswoman Lisa Witkowski confirmed the investigation in a statement Wednesday, but did not comment on details of the allegation.

The Times Union says the student filed the complaint in February. Patsos, who was aware of the student's condition, referred to the student as "the next Unabomber."

In other college basketball news:

Boston College guards Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman will enter the NBA draft but won't sign with an agent in case they decide to return to school. Robinson, a junior, was the leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, averaging 20.7 points. Bowman, a sophomore averaged 17.6 points.

Duke freshman Trevon Duval is entering the NBA draft. A team spokesman says the point guard plans to hire an agent. Duval is the second Duke freshman this offseason to declare for the draft. Marvin Bagley III said last week that he was turning pro and is projected to be a high lottery pick.

Miami Hurricanes freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV says he's turning pro. Walker says he'll hire an agent, which would prevent him from returning to the Hurricanes, and plans to enter the NBA draft. Many projections list him as a lottery pick.

Malik Newman plans to leave Kansas and enter the NBA draft after leading the Jayhawks to the Final Four in his only season playing for them. The sophomore guard says he plans to sign with an agent.

Sun Belt Conference player of the year D'Marcus Simonds says he will return to Georgia State for his junior season.

East Carolina has hired Joe Dooley of Florida Gulf Coast as its new head men's basketball coach. The school says he agreed to a five-year contract. It's Dooley's second stint as the Pirates' head coach.

NBA

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka each had 15 and the Toronto Raptors moved closer to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Boston Celtics 96-78 Wednesday.

Toronto increased its lead over second-place Boston to three games. Both teams have four games remaining.

Elsewhere around the league:

Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 30 points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers swept the three-game season series against the San Antonio Spurs with a 122-112 victory on Wednesday night. Kuzma is the first rookie in NBA history with 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 150 3-pointers in a season.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons. The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a postseason spot for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rookie Jamel Artis had 18 points for his second straight career high to help the Orlando Magic beat the depleted Dallas Mavericks 105-100. Artis was coming off a career-best 16-point game Tuesday night in a victory at New York.

Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, including 15 on five 3-pointers when Miami took the lead for good in the second period, and the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-86. Miami rested Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic and James Johnson one day after clinching a playoff berth by beating the Hawks in Miami.

E'Twaun Moore scored 30 points, and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds in a return to form to help the New Orleans Pelicans rout the Memphis Grizzlies 123-95. Davis made 8 of 13 field goals, 11 of 13 free throws and had three blocks and two steals.

PGA

The 2018 Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The 82nd Masters begins with honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus at 8:15 a.m.

Tiger Woods' long-awaited return to the Masters officially begins at 10:42 a.m. Thursday, alongside Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.

MLB

The Braves have taken two out of three games against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park outside Atlanta. They beat the Nats 7-1 on Wednesday.

Mike Foltynewicz outpitched Max Scherzer and Preston Tucker hit a three-run homer.

Foltynewicz allowed four hits, one run and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Scherzer gave up six hits, two walks and five runs — two earned — in five innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out seven.

The Braves improved to 4-2 and are two games over .500 for the first time since April 22, 2015.

In other MLB games:

Josh Reddick had three hits and Alex Bregman's tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles to complete a three-game sweep.

Giancarlo Stanton has hit his first Yankee Stadium home run in pinstripes. The two-run shot in the first inning led New York over the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 to complete a two-game sweep. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez also hit two-run homers for the Bronx Bombers.

Yoenis Cespedes homered, Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple and the Mets' bullpen faced the minimum batters over five scoreless innings as New York downed the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. New York swept a weather-shortened two-game series.

Patrick Corbin shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers on one hit over 7 1/3 innings, striking out a career-high 12 in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-0 win. The Diamondbacks swept the three-game series and won their ninth straight game against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani hit his second homer in two games at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Zack Cozart added a walk-off homer in the 13th inning. The Angels' Japanese two-way rookie connected for a game-tying, two-run homer off AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in his second game at the Big A.

Brian Dozier homered for the third straight game, Miguel Sano drove in a pair of runs and the Minnesota Twins handed the Pittsburgh Pirates their first loss of the season with a 7-3 victory at frigid PNC Park. Dozier's blast was his fourth home run in four days.

Matt Davidson hit his fourth home run of the season and Jose Abreu added a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Toronto Blue Jays' four-game win streak with a 4-3 victory.

Pablo Sandoval splashed a three-run homer into McCovey Cove while making a rare start, Johnny Cueto earned his first win of the season and the San Francisco Giants jumped all over Seattle ace Felix Hernandez in a 10-1 rout of the Mariners. Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Gorkys Hernandez also homered for the Giants.

Carlos Martinez pitched into the ninth inning and struck out 10, Yadier Molina homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the error-prone Milwaukee Brewers 6-0. The Cardinals beat their NL Central rivals a night after losing on a game-ending homer by Ryan Braun.

Sean Manaea pitched three-hit ball over eight innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Wednesday night. Jed Lowrie had a two-run single in a four-run fourth. Matt Chapman singled twice and scored two runs, and Bruce Maxwell added an RBI double for Oakland. The A's had lost four of five since winning on opening day.

Jon Gray pitched seven scoreless innings, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond each drove in two runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-2. Gray shut down the Padres a night after they won 8-4 behind rookie Christian Villanueva's three home runs and five RBIs.

The Red Sox were off last night. David Price will pitch the home opener for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon at 2:05. The 32-year-old left-hander also started the first home game two years ago for his Fenway debut. After last year's season was wracked with elbow problems, the Red Sox are hoping for a fresh start for him.

The Mets will take on the Nationals at 1:05 p.m. and the Yankees will go against the Orioles at 6:35 p.m.

Elsewhere in the MLB:

NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon is making a long-term commitment to the Colorado Rockies rather than test next season's free-agent market. He's agreed to a contract that guarantees $108 million over six seasons.

The agreement calls for a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the deal's approval by the commissioner's office, a $12 million salary this year and $21 million in each of the next three seasons. The two-time All Star center-fielder has player options of $21 million for 2022 and $10 million for 2023.

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to activate right-hander Adam Wainwright from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday to start their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wainwright has been sidelined by a strained left hamstring.

The San Diego Padres have placed outfielder Wil Myers on the 10-day disabled list with nerve irritation in his right arm. Myers is hitting .250 with one homer and one RBI in three games.

NHL

Matt Duchene scored his Ottawa Senators-leading 27th goal in a 4-2 win over Buffalo Wednesday night, and assured the Sabres of finishing last in the NHL standings. Max McCormick, Ryan Dzingel and Alexander Burrows, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Senators in a matchup between two of the NHL's worst teams in the final week of the season.

Ondrej Kase scored the tiebreaking goal on a rebound with 3:56 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks clinched their sixth consecutive playoff berth with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Kase secured his first 20-goal season by jumping on a long rebound of Josh Manson's shot, and Andrew Cogliano added an empty-net goal with 2:13 left.

Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left and the Chicago Blackhawks beat St. Louis 4-3 to hurt the Blues' playoff hopes. Andreas Martinsen, Blake Hillman and Alex DeBrincat also scored, and Jean-Francois Berube made 30 saves.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

Minnesota Wild rookie forward Luke Kunin has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL is in left knee.

The Wild says the surgery was successful and was performed by Dr. Michael Stuart at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Kunin suffered the injury on March 4 against Detroit. He is expected to return to play in about six to seven months.

NFL

The Cleveland Browns have spent the most of the past two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.

Southern Cal's Sam Darnold is the latest player to visit with the Browns, who are coming off a 0-16 season.

Team officials are in the midst of meeting with several quarterbacks to potentially draft No. 1 overall and Darnold is believed to be the favorite.

In other NFL news:

The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a 1-year deal with quarterback Robert Griffin III. Griffin is expected to be a backup to Joe Flacco.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Terrence Fede.

Indianapolis Colts guard Jeremy Vujnovich has signed the team's one-year offer.

Former NFL star Clinton Portis has reached an agreement to repay $190,000 he owes to an Atlantic City casino.

New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa has signed his restricted free agent tender. The Jets also signed center Travis Swanson.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a new one-year contract with safety/linebacker Kemal Ishmael, who was an unrestricted free agent.

Chicago Bears receiver Josh Bellamy has signed his restricted free agent tender.

The Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Richard Rodgers have agreed on a one-year contract. Rodgers spent all four of his seasons in the NFL in Green Bay.

Linebacker Korey Toomer has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.Toomer comes from the Chargers.

The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent linebacker Najee Goode, who spent the last five seasons in Philadelphia.

The Tennessee Titans unveiled their new uniform design Wednesday.

