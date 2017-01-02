SportsReport: Toronto Takes Centennial Classic At BMO Field

NHL:

The Toronto Maple Leafs were winners in the NHL's latest outdoor game. Rookie Auston Matthews reached the 20-goal mark by scoring twice, including the game-winner 3:40 into overtime to push the Leafs past Detroit, 5-4 in the Centennial Classic at BMO Field. Anthony Mantha's second goal of the afternoon tied the game for the Red Wings with just 1.1 seconds left. The Leafs' fifth straight win leaves them 17-12-7.

Today marks the annual Winter Classic. The St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks today at Busch Stadium.

In other hockey finals:

— Ryan Kesler registered a hat trick and John Gibson stopped 52 shots, but the Anaheim Ducks needed Corey Perry's goal in the fifth shootout round to beat Philadelphia, 4-3. Kesler gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead until Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored 1:20 apart early in the second period to tie it.

— Washington knocked off Ottawa 2-1 on Taylor Chorney's goal early in the third period. Karl Alzner also tallied as the Capitals won for the second straight night after dropping four of their previous five.

In the NHL, Toronto beat Detroit in overtime 5-4, Washington beat Ottawa 2-1, and it was Anaheim over Philadelphia in a shootout 4-3.

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Subban has not played since Dec. 15, missing seven games. The defenseman has seven goals and 10 assists in 29 games with Nashville this season.

NFL:

In the NFL, Green Bay, Kansas City and Atlanta all win respective division titles. New England beat Miami 35-14, the Giants defeated Washington 19-10, the Jets topped Buffalo 30-10, Atlanta beat New Orleans 38-32, Seattle won against San Francisco 25-23, Kansas City trumped San Diego 37-27, Green Bay beat Detroit 31-24, Denver crushed Oakland 24-6, Arizona blasted Los Angeles 44-6, Indianapolis beat Jacksonville 24-20, Philadelphia topped Dallas 27-13, Tennessee bested Houston 24-17, Tampa Bay beat Baltimore 27-10, Minnesota won against Chicago 38-10, and it was Pittsburgh over Cleveland in overtime 27-24.

Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn is reportedly the clear favorite to take over the job permanently. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation who told The Associated Press. A third person with direct knowledge of the discussions told the AP that former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is a candidate to become the Bills' defensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told his team after the game that he was stepping down, saying the grind of coaching was taking too big of a toll on his health. Kubiak missed one game this season because of health reasons after suffering a mini-stroke while coaching the Houston Texans in 2013. The 55-year-old Kubiak leaves with two years left on his contract and one year after guiding Denver to a Super Bowl win over Carolina.

The San Diego Chargers have fired coach Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish. McCoy was 27-37 in four seasons at the helm, missing the playoffs the last three years. The announcement came after the team played what may have been its final game in San Diego, two weeks before the team must decide whether to head back to the Los Angeles area.

San Francisco 49ers confirm that head coach Chip Kelly has been fired with general manager Trent Baalke. Baalke has told San Francisco radio station KNBR that he has been fired by the team. ESPN reported Saturday night that both Baalke and coach Chip Kelly are expected to be dismissed.

NBA:

In the NBA, Indiana beat Orlando 117-104, Atlanta bested San Antonio in overtime 114-112, Detroit won against Miami 107-98, Portland defeated Minnesota 95-89, and it was Toronto over the Lakers 123-114.

NCAA:

In men’s college basketball, Boston College beat Syracuse 96-81. Today, Cornell is in UAlbany to take on the Great Danes at 7 p.m. and Siena faces Canisius at 2 p.m.

In women’s college basketball, Siena faces Niagara at 7 p.m. and Syracuse takes on Virginia at 7 p.m.

©2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.