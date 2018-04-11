SportsReport: UAlbany Coach Leaving For Boston College

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

University at Albany women’s basketball coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee is leaving for the same position at Boston College.

McNamee tweeted Tuesday “Excited and grateful for this opportunity to come to The Heights! #WeAreBC”

McNamee had a 45-20 record over two seasons with the Great Danes, reaching the NCAA Tournament last year.

UAlbany says it will begin a national search for a new coach immediately.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball.

A rewritten federal indictment released Tuesday in New York alleges that an Adidas officials paid parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools.

Prosecutors say an Adidas representative agreed to pay $90,000 to the family of a Kansas recruit and $40,000 to a recruit at North Carolina State. Prosecutors say money helped secure the players' commitments to play college basketball at the schools and ensured the North Carolina State recruit signed an Adidas sponsorship deal when he entered the NBA. He entered the draft last June.

In the Kansas case, the student-athlete made a surprise announcement last August to attend the school.

In other college basketball news:

Auburn center Austin Wiley has put his name into the NBA draft pool but doesn't plan to hire an agent. Wiley announced his decision Tuesday, becoming the third Auburn player to declare for the draft.

Minnesota has hired former Milwaukee head coach Rob Jeter as an assistant. Jeter was an assistant at UNLV the last two years. He was in charge at Milwaukee for 11 seasons, taking the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament twice and winning 20-plus games five times.

Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. Larranaga has a 161-79 record in seven seasons at Miami. He has led the Hurricanes to four NCAA Tournaments.

Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history, has signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Brey has guided the Fighting Irish to 12 NCAA Tournament berths in 18 seasons.

MLB

Aaron Sanchez lost his no-hit bid when Baltimore's Tim Beckham led off the eighth inning with a sharp grounder through the legs of third baseman Josh Donaldson, and Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth to carry the Toronto Blue Jays over the Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Seeking to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history, Sanchez walked four and hit a batter before it all came apart.

In other action:

Hyun-Jin Ryu cruised through six innings of one-hit ball, Corey Seager hit one of three Dodgers homers and Los Angeles beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0. Ryu rebounded from a rocky season debut to shut down Oakland. He struck out eight and walked one, handing off to the bullpen after just 90 pitches. Ryu also walked and singled in two plate appearances.

Andrew McCutchen hit a bases-loaded single for his second walk-off of this homestand, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. McCutchen lined the first pitch he got from Jorge De La Rosa for a clean single into left-center, his 10th career game-ending hit. His previous walk-off was just last Saturday, when he hit a three-run homer to sink the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th inning.

Matt Carpenter hit a two-run home run with no outs in the 11th inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Carpenter turned around a pitch from J.J. Hoover for the third game-ending homer of his career. It capped a night in which St. Louis rallied from one-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings.

Joey Lucchesi got his first major league win thanks to a go-ahead three-run homer from Hunter Renfroe in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Lucchesi struck out eight and allowed just two unearned runs before leaving two batters into the seventh.

Stephen Strasburg threw eight scoreless innings, Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run triple and the Washington Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-1. Strasburg allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight, at one point retiring 12 in a row. He didn't allow a runner past second base.

Aaron Nola pitched eight stellar innings and Scott Kingery hit a grand slam, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Nola gave up three hits while striking out six and walking three as Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games. The Reds have lost three in a row.

Roberto Perez hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning against reliever Alex Wilson, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Detroit Tigers 2-1. Perez belted a 2-0 pitch to center field that landed in the seats in front of the bullpen to give Cleveland its ninth straight win over Detroit.

Yoenis Cespedes snapped a slump with a two-run double to break a tie in the ninth inning, giving the New York Mets the best 10-game start in a franchise history when they beat Miami 8-6. The Mets earned their seventh consecutive victory.

Justin Verlander struck out nine over seven dominant innings, Carlos Correa had two hits and scored twice and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0. Verlander was in control throughout on a chilly night with a first-pitch temperature of 35 degrees.

Mookie Betts hit a grand slam on a monster night, leading Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox over the New York 14-1 for their ninth straight victory. Betts went 4 for 4, scoring five runs and driving in four. His third career slam capped a nine-run burst in the sixth inning that turned the first matchup of the season between the AL East rivals into a rout.

Felix Hernandez pitched into the sixth inning, Guillermo Heredia homered and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from a blowout loss to Kansas City with an 8-3 rout of the Royals. Hernandez was shelled his last time out in San Francisco, but allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings against Kansas.

Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each homered, Albert Pujols had two more hits in his push to 3,000 and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-1. The Angels are 9-3 for the first time since 1982.

Blake Snell pitched one-hit ball and struck out 10 through six innings and the Tampa Bay Rays kept the White Sox winless at home this season, beating Chicago 6-5. The White Sox dropped to 0-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. That matched Chicago's five-game home skid to start 1975 at Comiskey Park.

Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates ruined the Chicago Cubs' home opener with an 8-5 victory Tuesday. The Pirates' 8-2 record is their best 10-game start since 1992, and they are a perfect 4-0 on the road for the first time in 15 years.

In other MLB news:

Sister Jean did just fine on the diamond, too. The popular 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four switched sports Tuesday, throwing out a first ball before the Cubs' home opener. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt made an underhand toss from her wheelchair. She laughed as the ball bounced toward home plate.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo both have been suspended one game for their dustup over the weekend. Molina, who bumped plate umpire Tim Timmons during the bench-clearing dispute, has appealed and can continue to play until the process is complete.

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game. A news conference with Commissioner Rob Manfred is set for the ballpark on Wednesday. Dodger Stadium lasted held the All-Star Game in 1980.

LJ Mazzilli is moving from the Mets to the Yankees, just like his father Lee. The 27-year-old infield and outfield prospect has been traded to the Yankees for outfielder Kendall Coleman. The Yankees already employed his twin sister, Lacey, who has been an on-air host for the team since 2014 and often is seen on the stadium video board.

The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness. The move was made retroactive to Friday. Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was promoted from Triple-A Iowa to take Rizzo's spot on the roster.

The Texas Rangers have placed second baseman Rougned Odor and right-hander Doug Fister on the 10-day disabled list. Both aggravated injuries in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

NBA

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Derrick Favors added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz cruise to a 119-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Utah won its sixth straight game and went 3-1 in the season series with Golden State. The Jazz can claim the no. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a win over Portland on Wednesday night.

Even with a loss to the Blazers, Utah is assured of falling no lower than the no. 5 seed. Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Kevin Durrant added 13 for the Warriors, who already clinched the no. 2 seed. Golden State (58-24) never led in the game and shot just 35 percent from the field.

In other hardwood action:

Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds and Frank Kaminsky tied his career high with 24 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets past Indiana 119-93. Charlotte ended the season with two wins in its last seven games. The Pacers lost for the second time in three games but rested three starters. Indiana is locked into the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

JJ Redick scored 28 points and the surging Philadelphia 76ers set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, holding off the Atlanta Hawks 121-113 to move a step closer to locking up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia can clinch the third seed with a win over Milwaukee in the regular-season finale.

John Wall surpassed 5,000 career assists and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 113-101 despite Jaylen Brown's 21 first-quarter points to remain in play for the No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. For now, the Wizards are eighth in the East.

Rookie Alec Peters scored a career-high 36 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-97 in a reserve-filled finale for two teams headed to the lottery. The Mavericks are tied with Atlanta for the third-worst record in the NBA.

In NBA news:

Quinn Cook has been a surprisingly steady fill-in for the injured Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors rewarded the former two-way guard with a new contract. He had to sign before the playoffs begin this weekend to be eligible and received a two-year deal.

NHL

Philipp Grubauer will start Game 1 of the playoffs for the Washington Capitals over Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby.

Grubauer started 10 of the final 16 games of the regular season since Holtby was given time off to reset himself, going 7-3-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .925 save percentage to earn the job. Holtby struggled with a 3.75 GAA and .886 save percentage in his final 17 appearances.

The opener Thursday night against Columbus will be Grubauer's second career start in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Grubauer started a game against the New York Islanders in the first round in 2015 when Holtby was sick and has entered in relief once.

The 26-year-old Grubauer has been Washington's backup the past three seasons behind Holtby.

In other NHL news:

St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. Tarasenko was hurt in the first period of the regular-season finale on Saturday in Colorado.

The Detroit Red Wings are bringing coach Jeff Blashill back for a fourth season. Red Wings general manager Ken Holland announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the team played hard for Blashill until the end of the season.

NFL

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito texts The Associated Press he's "done," amid reports he is considering retirement after 11 NFL seasons.

Incognito followed up the text Tuesday with a laughing-face emoji and did not respond to further questions seeking clarification.

The text came shortly after SportsIllustrated.com reported Incognito was "strongly considering retiring," but would consider returning for one more season at the right price.

The Buffalo News quoted Incognito as saying, "I'm done. That's it." Incognito added he is experiencing liver and kidney problems and is being affected by stress.

In other NFL news:

Authorities say former Jacksonville Jaguars safety and assistant coach Marlon McCree was arrested over the weekend following a vehicle chase with his ex-wife and crashing his truck into her SUV. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says the 41-year-old McCree was arrested Saturday evening on charges of simple assault and aggravated battery.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.