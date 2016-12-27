SportsReport: UConn Fires Football Coach After Third Season

NBA:

In the NBA, Brooklyn beat Charlotte 120-118, Detroit won against Cleveland 106-90, Houston topped Phoenix 131-115, Minnesota bested Atlanta 104-90, Chicago edged Indiana 90-85, New Orleans popped Dallas 111-104, Toronto defeated Portland 95-91, Sacramento squeaked by Philadelphia 102-100, Washington beat Milwaukee 107-102, Orlando topped Memphis 112-102, and it was Denver of the Clippers 106-102.

NFL:

In the NFL, Dallas doubled up Detroit 42-21. Dez Bryant grabbed two touchdown passes and also threw his first career TD pass as the Dallas Cowboys whipped Detroit, 42-21 to improve to 13-2. NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott ran for 80 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, including a 55-yard TD. Matthew Stafford passed for 260 yards and no touchdowns for the Lions, who need to beat the Packers this Sunday night to win the NFC North.

The New York Jets have placed Bryce Petty on injured reserve, ending the second-year quarterback's short stint as the starting quarterback. Petty tore the labrum in his left shoulder on Saturday against New England while tackling Malcolm Butler following a second-quarter turnover. He went on IR yesterday, and the Jets claimed outside linebacker Corey Lemonier off waivers from Detroit.

Jets coach Todd Bowles was scheduled to meet with his doctors yesterday after being hospitalized late last week. Bowles was hospitalized on Friday and missed the team flight for Saturday's 41-3 loss to New England. He flew the day of the game and was on the sideline for the team's sixth loss in seven games. Bowles told reporters after the game the problem was "kidney stones, gall stones, gall bladder."

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg. Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says the recovery process will take four to five months and include a plate inserted over the break. Mariota was hurt while being sacked in Saturday's loss to Jacksonville.

Elsewhere:

— Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett has undergone surgery after breaking two bones in his lower right leg in Saturday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Pete Carroll says Lockett has a chance to be up and moving in four to six weeks.

— Cincinnati has placed tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve with a back injury. He missed the first six games of the season because of an ankle injury suffered in last season's Pro Bowl.

— 49ers running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL in his left knee and will miss the season finale against Seattle. Hyde got hurt in Saturday's win over the Rams, leaving him 12 shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Coach Chip Kelly says Hyde will not need surgery.

— The Texans are sticking with Tom Savage at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans. He made his first career start in place of Brock Osweiler in Saturday's win over the Bengals that allowed the Texans to clinch the AFC South.

NCAA:

UConn says it's fired football coach Bob Diaco after his third season. University officials announced their decision yesterday, saying Diaco would be relieved of his duties effective January 2nd. Athletic director David Benedict says the program needs a new leader for long-term success.

Meanwhile UConn is still the unanimous Number 1 atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Huskies received all 33 first place votes again after beating then-Number 12 Ohio State and Nebraska to stretch their winning streak to 86 consecutive games. UConn faces Number 4 Maryland on Thursday. A victory would be the team's 30th straight on the road tying the NCAA record.

In college football, Boston College beat Maryland 36-30 yesterday in the Quick Lane Bowl. Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for a score in the first half, helping Boston College build a big lead. The Eagles led by 16 at halftime, 23 points early in the third quarter and had to force Maryland to turn the ball over on downs late in the game to seal the victory.

Top-ranked Alabama and No. 4 Washington have arrived in Atlanta to continue preparations for Saturday's Peach Bowl. The 13-0 Crimson Tide are appearing in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year as they look to repeat as national champs. It's the first trip to the title series for the 12-1 Huskies. The other semifinal will have Ohio State against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday. The Tigers will be back in the same stadium where they absorbed a tough 45-40 loss to Alabama in last year's title game. The Tigers and Buckeyes last played in the 2014 Orange Bowl, with Clemson winning 40-35.

Skating:

A small Vermont community skating rink is working on a long-term plan to eliminate its biggest single expense, its energy bill. Organizers want to make Woodstock's Union Arena the nation's first skating rink to go "net zero" on energy, meaning no costs spent on electricity or heating fuel.

AP Female Athlete of the Year:

Simone Biles has been named The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year after tying a women's gymnastics Olympic record with four gold medals. Biles picked up 31 of 59 votes from a panel of U.S. editors and news directors. U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky finished second with 20 votes after a four-gold, one-silver performance in the pool in Brazil. Wimbledon champ Serena Williams was third in the balloting, followed by women's NCAA basketball player of the year Breanna Stewart.

World Junior Hockey Championship:

The U.S. was a winner in its opening game at the world junior hockey championships in Canada. Clayton Keller scored twice and the Americans dominated the last two periods to beat Latvia 6-1. Colin White snapped a 1-1 tie 6:29 into the second period for the United States, which faces Slovakia on Wednesday. Canada also was victorious as Coyotes draft pick Dylan Strome scored a pair of power-play goals in a 5-3 verdict over Russia.

