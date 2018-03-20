SportsReport: UConn Women Headed To NCAA Regional In Albany

NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

Top-seeded UConn defeated No. 9 Quinnipiac 71-46; UConn will face off against No. 5 Duke Saturday.

11th- seeded Buffalo topped No. 3 Florida State 86-65. Buffalo will go against No. 2 South Carolina Saturday.

Both games will be played at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Purdue coach Matt Painter said he does not expect starting center Isaac Haas to play again this season, even if the NCAA approves a brace to protect his fractured right elbow.

The 7-foot-2 senior was injured in an NCAA Tournament win over Cal State Fullerton. Team trainers fitted Haas with a large brace to protect his arm and he worked out with his teammates Saturday but he was wearing a brace that would not have allowed him to play for safety reasons.

Second-seeded Purdue beat Butler without Haas to reach its second straight Sweet 16. The Boilermakers play Texas Tech on Friday in Boston.

Former Memphis All-American Penny Hardaway is heading back to his alma mater as its men's basketball coach.

Memphis will announce Hardaway as its next coach tomorrow, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because Memphis hasn't publicly announced the hire. Memphis has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Hardaway replaces Tubby Smith, who was fired after going 40-26 in two seasons with Memphis.

NBA

LeBron James scored 40 points as part of his third triple-double in four games and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-117 as coach Tyronn Lue began his leave of absence to address health issues.

Lue said in a statement that he been dealing with chest pains and loss of sleep, and that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is. Associate head coach Larry Drew will run the team in Lue's absence.

James scored 17 points in the third quarter and finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 16th triple-double this season and 71st of his career.

Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love returned after missing six weeks because of a broken left hand and scored 18 points in 25 minutes. He sparked a 10-0 run in the second quarter with two 3-pointers.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 19 rebounds and Ben Simmons had a triple-double to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 108-94 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to help the Sixers keep alive their shot at finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference and earning home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Victor Oladipo sparked a decisive run and finished with 20 points, Myles Turner had 21 points and the Indiana Pacers recovered from a poor start for a 110-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The victory snapped Indiana's two-game losing streak.

James Johnson scored 31 points, Kelly Olynyk added 30 off the bench and the Miami Heat set a franchise single-game scoring record by beating the Denver Nuggets 149-141 in double overtime. Miami's total was also an NBA season high and helped the Heat get back to the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-115. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMarre Carroll scored 18 points for the Nets, who have two straight wins for the first time since Jan. 19-21.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Michael Beasley added 17 as the New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-92. Enes Kanter had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Troy Williams added 11 for the Knicks. Cristiano Felicio scored a career-high 17 points for the Bulls, who were missing their top three scorers and went 3-for-30 from 3-point range. Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points apiece.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs blew a 16-point lead before holding on to beat an injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 89-75. The Spurs won their fourth straight to move into fifth place in the Western Conference, one half game ahead of idle Utah and New Orleans.

Blake Griffin had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-90.

In other NBA news:

The New Orleans Pelicans say rookie guard Frank Jackson won't make his NBA debut this season after having follow-up surgery to remove residual scar tissue from earlier right foot operations. The Pelicans acquired the 6-foot-4 Jackson through a draft-night trade with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected the former Duke player with the first pick of the second round last summer.

NHL-PREDATORS-SABRES

Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Mike Fisher and Ryan Johansen scored goals 4:34 apart in the second period, and Filip Forsberg and Ryan Hartman sealed the victory by scoring in the final four minutes.

The NHL-leading Predators improved to 14-0-1 in their past 15, and also extended their team-best road winning streak to nine straight.

Also in the NHL:

Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato. Sonny Milano, Boone Jenner, Thomas Vanek and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.

Jeff Carter scored his second goal of the game with 33.8 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Tanner Pearson and Dustin Brown also scored for Los Angeles, which has alternated wins and losses over its past nine games. The Kings pulled into a tie with Anaheim for third place in the Pacific Division with 86 points, and hold the tiebreaker over the Ducks.

Roberto Luongo stopped 28 shots for his third shutout of the season and 76th of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 2-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov scored to help the Panthers inch closer to a playoff position, pulling three points behind idle new Jersey for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Florida has two games in hand on the Devils.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored twice in the final four minutes of the game, leading the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

MLB

AL MVP Jose Altuve and the World Series champion Houston Astros have finalized a $163.5 million, seven-year contract that guarantees an additional $151 million over five seasons.

The 27-year-old second baseman had been among baseball's best bargains. He agreed in 2013 to a deal that originally guaranteed $12.5 million from 2014-17 and included club options for 2018 at $6 million and 2019 at $6.5 million.

His new deal, announced today, keeps those salaries and adds a $21 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable upon the deal's approval by the commissioner's office and $10 million each on July 1 in 2018 and 2019. He gets annual salaries of $26.2 million from 2020-24.

Altuve would have been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

In other baseball news:

Major League Baseball is working to finalize a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 in 2019. It will be the sport's first regular-season games in Europe. The Red Sox have the option of having both games be Boston home games. Baseball officials have long hoped for games in London and settled last year on Olympic Stadium.

NFL

A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins have signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.

The Dallas Cowboys released Scandrick over the weekend after he made 38 tackles in 11 starts last season. Scandrick started 69 games and appeared in 125 with Dallas since being taken in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.

The 31-year-old gives Washington some insurance at cornerback behind Josh Norman after trading Kendall Fuller to Kansas City in the deal for quarterback Alex Smith. Scandrick will be in the mix with Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Josh Holsey for playing time.

NFL Network first reported Scandrick signing with the Redskins.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

The Houston Texans have signed unrestricted free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu and claimed wide receiver Sammie Coates off waivers from Cleveland. Mathieu was released last week by Arizona after five seasons when the two sides couldn't rework his contract. The 25-year-old safety was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially began and Arizona saved nearly $5 million in cap space by cutting him.

A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers and unrestricted free agent slot wide receiver Jarius Wright have agreed on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old Wright has spent all six NFL seasons with the Vikings and is familiar with Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, having worked under him in Minnesota.

Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur has re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team he initially joined after a workout in 2005. Ladouceur will be going into his 14th season, the second-longest tenure among current Cowboys. He has played in 205 consecutive games and made 1,875 snaps without a miscue.

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their trade with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Trevor Siemian to be the backup to free agent prize Kirk Cousins. The Vikings announced the deal, which was agreed to last week, today. They sent a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Broncos for Siemian and a seventh-round choice this year, after signing Cousins to a three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed contract.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to bolster the NFL's least productive pass rush, signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry in free agency.

Veteran center Mike Pouncey has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Pouncey was released by Miami last week after he refused a pay cut. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, his seventh in the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for the backup position. The Raiders are trading star kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots. A person familiar with the deal said Sunday that the deal will become official after Patterson passes a physical. NFL Network reported that Oakland will receive a fifth-round pick in the deal and send one of its six sixth-round picks to New England.

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback C.J. Smith from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020. Smith is another young option in Seattle's secondary. He spent the 2016 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and played sparingly in 2017 with the Browns.

The New York Giants have re-signed defensive end Kerry Wynn and added three other free agents, including a wide receiver who has returned kickoffs. The Giants announced the moves today with the newcomers being receiver Cody Latimer, defensive end Josh Mauro and cornerback B.W. Webb.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back veteran linebacker Lerentee McCray. He had been an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with Jacksonville in 2017.

The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo. The move addresses a need by adding depth on the defensive line. Ringo has five career tackles and has forced one fumble.

GOLF

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed go from being teammates to opponents in match play.

Spieth and Reed have a 7-2-2 record as partners in two Ryder Cups and last year's Presidents Cup. They were drawn in the same four-man group for the Dell Technologies Match Play, which starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Spieth knows the course well from his days playing for the Texas Longhorns.

The format at this World Golf Championship is round-robin play through Friday, with the winners of each 16 groups advancing to a weekend of single elimination.

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed. Also in his group is Kevin Kisner, one of his best friends from junior golf in South Carolina.

TENNIS

The Laver Cup was a hit last year, and now Roger Federer is hoping it proves popular on U.S. soil.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion made his first-ever visit to Chicago on Monday to promote the second Laver Cup, a team competition that debuted last year in Prague.

Federer was joined by tennis legends Rod Laver and John McEnroe, along with young Australian star Nick Kyrgios.

BOSTON MARATHON

The Boston Marathon is giving runners who use music as motivation free access to elite competitors' playlists and tips. John Hancock, which sponsors the marathon, says it's teamed up with Spotify to let participants in next month's race listen to champion runners' favorite music. Elite athletes contributing tracks to the project include four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan, who holds the American women's record on the Boston course, and 2014 winner Meb Keflezighi.

©2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.