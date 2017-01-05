SportsReport: UConn Women's Basketball Carries Win Streak To 89 Straight Wins

NBA:

In the NBA, Milwaukee squeaked by the Knicks 105-104, Atlanta beat Orlando 111-92, Charlotte won against Oklahoma City 123-112, Chicago defeated Cleveland 106-94, Golden State topped Portland 125-117, Miami beat Sacramento 107-102, and it was the Clippers over Memphis 115-106.

NHL:

In the NHL, the Rangers beat Philadelphia 5-2, Montreal edged Dallas in overtime 4-3, Winnipeg topped Florida 4-1, Calgary won against Colorado 4-1, Vancouver shut out Arizona 3-0, and it was Anaheim over Detroit 2-0.

Hockey hall of famer Milt Schmidt has died at the age of 98, Bruins team spokesman Matt Chmura said Wednesday. Schmidt, the NHL MVP in 1951, was the league's oldest living former player. Schmidt led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the famed "Kraut Line."

NCAA:

In men’s college basketball, Syracuse beat Miami 70-55 and Niagara won against Siena 71-66.

Top-ranked Villanova was 14-0 on the season and riding a 20-game winning streak until Kethan Savage led the Bulldogs' 66-58 win over the Wildcats. Savage hit the go-ahead layup while scoring five of his 13 points during a 7-0 run that put Butler ahead 58-52 with 1:46 remaining. The 18th-ranked Bulldogs also hit six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to finish a perfect 15-for-15 from the line. Jalen Brunson had 23 points for the Wildcats, who suffered their first loss since last season's Big East tournament.

Second-ranked Baylor is one of the two unbeaten teams remaining in Division I men's basketball after Manu Lecomte made a short, high-arching jumper over a defender with eight seconds left to give the Bears a 65-63 win over Iowa State. Jo Lual-Acuil had 15 points and Johnathan Motley added 13 and 12 rebounds as Baylor improved to 14-0. Grayson Allen returned from his one-game suspension and delivered 15 points and seven assists as eighth-ranked Duke crushed Georgia Tech, 110-57.

In other top-25 finals:

— Steve Vasturia scored a career-high 24 points to lead 23rd-rated Notre Dame to a 77-70 upset of ninth-ranked Louisville. Matt Farrell tied his career high with 22 points as the Irish improved to 13-2 with their fourth straight win.

— Creighton rebounded from its first loss of the season as freshman Justin Patton scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the 10th-ranked Bluejays to an 85-72 win over St. John's. The 7-foot Patton helped Creighton enjoy a 52-24 edge in points in the paint.

— Sheldon Jeter nailed a pair of 3-pointers in overtime to help Pittsburgh secure an 88-76 triumph against No. 11 Virginia. Jamel Artis was high man for the 12-3 Panthers with 24 points, Michael Young added 19 and Jeter and Cam Johnson finished with 16 each.

— No. 15 Oregon was an 83-61 winner against Washington as Tyler Dorsey made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. The Ducks picked up their 12th straight win despite quiet nights from top scorers Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher, who combined for 15 points.

— Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. posted the second triple-double in North Carolina State history by delivering 27 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in a 104-78 thrashing of No. 21 Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack shot nearly 70 percent and led 55-30 by halftime of their first 100-point outing since 2004.

In women’s college basketball, top-ranked UConn doulbed up East Carolina 90-45 for the program's 89th straight win on Wednesday night, moving the Huskies within a game of their own NCAA record. The win broke a tie with John Wooden's UCLA men's program, which won 88 straight in the early 1970s. UAlbany beat UMass Lowell 93-69.

Middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has become the third member of Ohio State's defense to declare for the NFL draft, following All-American safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley. The unanimous All-Big Ten player the past two seasons had 15 tackles and a sack of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in Ohio State's 31-0 loss to the Tigers in the CFP semifinals on New Year's Eve.

NFL:

New England Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater has been named recipient of the 2017 Bart Starr Award, given to the NFL player who best exemplifies character and leadership on and off the field. Slater joins his father, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater, who won the award in 1996.

The Detroit Lions have confirmed that head coach Jim Caldwell will be back for the 2017 season. The Lions were on the verge of winning the NFC North until they lost their last three games, giving the division title to Green Bay and relegating Detroit to an NFC wild-card matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. Caldwell was 26-22 as head coach of the Colts from 2009-11, reaching the Super Bowl in his first year at the helm and losing his job following a 2-14 campaign.

In other NFL news:

— The 49ers have interviewed Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn for their head coach opening, although he is also considered the front-runner for the same job in Buffalo. The discussion comes three days after San Francisco fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

— Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been released from a Cincinnati jail. Jones was booked early Tuesday on three misdemeanor charges from a hotel fracas and on a felony count that was added later after the sheriff's office said he spit on a nurse's hand.

High School:

A Massachusetts coach has set a record for the most victories in New England high school basketball history. St. John's of Shrewsbury coach Bob Foley picked up his 879th career win on Tuesday with his team's 68-37 triumph over St. Peter-Marian.

Skiing:

The Alpine director of the U.S. ski team says Lindsey Vonn could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, just two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm. Patrick Riml tells The Associated Press that Vonn has resumed ski training in Colorado and that she plans to travel to Europe this weekend. The four-time overall champion broke her right arm in a crash while training in Colorado and hasn't raced since February 2016.

Golf:

Tiger Woods will make his PGA return at the course where he captured his last major championship. Torrey Pines officials say Woods has committed to play in the Farmers Insurance Open later this month. It will be his first official PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods missed the entire 2016 PGA season recovering from two back surgeries. He competed at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month, finishing 15th in the 17-man field.

World Junior Hockey Championship:

The United States has advanced to the world junior hockey championship final with a 4-3 shootout win over Russia. Anaheim Ducks draft pick Troy Terry scored three times on three attempts in what became a seven-round shootout as the Americans beat the Russians for the second time in the tournament. Colin White provided two goals in regulation to back Tyler Parsons, who turned back 33 shots to help the U.S. get within one victory of its first junior title since 2013. Next up for the Americans is Canada, which earned a 5-2 triumph over Sweden.

