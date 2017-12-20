SportsReport: UConn Women's Coach Reaches 1,000 Wins

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-1,000 WINS

Just two women's basketball coaches had earned 1,000 career victories before Tuesday. That number has doubled as Connecticut's Geno Auriemma and Syliva Hatchell of North Carolina reached the milestone to join Pat Summitt and Tara Vanderveer.

Auriemma improved to 1,000-135 at UConn as the top-ranked Huskies cruised past Oklahoma 88-64. Napheesa Collier had a game-high 21 points to help Auriemma become the fastest coach to win 1,000 games.

Hours earlier, Hatchell reached the mark when the Tar Heels whipped Grambling State 79-63. Hatchell is 1,000-376 during a 43-year career that started with 11 seasons at Francis Marion.

NBA-SCHEDULE

The Bucks handed the Cleveland Cavaliers just their second loss in 20 games, but not before Milwaukee coughed up a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Eric Bledsoe had 26 as the Bucks beat the Cavaliers for the first time in six tries, 119-116. Milwaukee was leading 108-83 when the Cavs staged a furious comeback to take a two-point advantage.

The Bucks didn't go ahead to stay until Tony Snell drained a 3-pointer with 58.9 seconds left. Antetokuompo added a three-point play to put Milwaukee up by four.

LeBron James poured in 39 points for Cleveland, while Kevin Love added 21.

Checking out Tuesday's other NBA results:

— Bradley Beal poured in 26 points and Mike Scott added a season-high 24 as the Wizards downed the Pelicans 116-106. John Wall chipped in 18 points and 10 assists, while teammate Marcin Gortat added 10 points and 14 boards in Washington's third win in four games.

— Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24 as the Kings knocked off the slumping 76ers 101-95. Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelphia, which blew a 16-point, halftime lead in falling for the seventh time in eight games.

NFL-PACKERS

One day after they were officially eliminated from the NFC playoffs, the Green Bay Packers decided to play out the string without Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback has been placed on injured reserve again with two games left in the season. Rodgers returned to the lineup Sunday after missing seven games with a broken collarbone, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss to the Panthers.

Coach Mike McCarthy said there were no setbacks with Rodgers' injury, but it made sense to shut him down.

The 7-7 Packers last missed the playoffs in 2008, Rodgers' first season as a starter.

NFL-STEELERS-BROWN

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says star receiver Antonio Brown will miss Pittsburgh's Christmas Day visit to Houston with a contusion on his left calf.

The NFL's leading receiver left in the second quarter against the Patriots after getting tangled up while trying to catch a pass in the end zone.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s:

Hartford beat Portland 78 to 67.

Syracuse topped Buffalo 81 to 74.

Women’s:

UAlbany beat Southen Illinois 68 to 57.

UConn beat Oklahoma 88 to 64.

T25 MEN'S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Third-ranked Arizona State has continued the longest season-opening winning streak in program history.

Tra Holder dropped in 20 points and the Sun Devils improved to 11-0 with a 95-61 pounding of Longwood. Arizona State led by just four early in the second half before going on a 16-1 run to go ahead 54-35.

De'Quon Lake scored 16 points for the Sun Devils, who were playing their first game since climbing as high as third in the AP poll for the first time ever.

In other top-25 finals:

— No. 8 Texas A&M had a tough time with Northern Kentucky before the short-handed Aggies improved to 10-1 with a 64-58 victory. Senior guard Duane Wilson scored 16 points to help A&M win without injured starters Admon Gilder and Robert Williams.

— Ninth-ranked Xavier built a 23-point lead in the first half before holding off Marshall 81-77. Kerem Kanter had 16 points and 13 rebounds as Xavier improved to 11-1.

— Wichita State escaped with an 89-80 win against Arkansas State as Samajae Haynes-Jones came off the bench to score 27 points. Landry Shamet scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the 9-2 Shockers.

— Ty Jerome scored a career-high 17 points and 13th-ranked Virginia made its final tuneup before beginning its ACC schedule by slamming Savannah State 78-47. Jack Salt had 10 points and five rebounds for the Cavaliers, who led by 21 at halftime.

— Freshman Trae Young had 26 points and tied an NCAA Division I record with 22 assists as No. 17 Oklahoma rolled past Northwestern State 105-68. Brady Manek added 22 points and Kameron McGusty had 15 for the 9-1 Sooners.

— Cane Broome matched his season high with 17 points 20th-ranked Cincinnati rolled to a 77-49 victory over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

— Keenan Evans led six Red Raiders in double figures with 15 points as No. 21 Texas Tech blew out Florida Atlantic 90-54.

NHL-SCHEDULE

The New York Rangers continue to push themselves closer to first place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division since opening the season 3-7-2.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots and Paul Carey scored twice as the Rangers won their third in a row, 4-1 over the Ducks. Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner also scored for New York, while Nick Holden and David Desharnais each had two assists.

The Rangers have won three straight overall and are 12-2-1 in their last 15 at Madison Square Garden. They remain four points behind Capitals for the division lead.

Elsewhere on the 100th anniversary of the NHL's first games:

— Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist as the Maple Leafs ended a three-game losing streak, crushing the Hurricanes 8-1. James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for Toronto, which scored four times in the first period and four more in the third.

— Nicolas Deslauriers scored twice and Alex Galchenyuk furnished the eventual game-winner in the Canadiens' 7-5 victory at Vancouver. Jeff Petry, Daniel Carr and Phillip Danault each added a goal and an assist in support of Carey Price, who made 34 saves.

— Shea Theodore capped his four-point game by scoring a power-play goal with just three seconds left to send the Golden Knights past the Lightning 4-3. Theodore also set up goals by James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula after the Lightning led 2-0 midway through the game.

— The Capitals pulled out a 4-3 win at Dallas on Andre Burakovsky's goal 1:51 into overtime. Burakovsky scored twice after netting just one in his first 14 games this season.

— Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:26 left to help the Jets top the Predators 6-4. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and Tyler Myers collected three assists as Winnipeg pulled within one point of Nashville and St. Louis for the Central Division lead.

— The Bruins are 10-3-1 in their last 14 games after Anton Khudobin turned away 36 shots in a 3-0 shutout of the Sabres. Jake DeBrusk scored for the second straight night to put Boston ahead midway through the second period.

— Trevor Daley snapped a 3-3 tie midway through the third period before the Red Wings closed out their third win in 13 games, 6-3 over the Islanders. Henrik Zetterberg and Dylan Larkin each had three assists for the Wings, who trailed 3-2 until Anthony Mantha beat Thomas Greiss late in the second period.

— The Wild were 6-4 winners at Ottawa as Eric Staal scored twice and Nate Prosser had a goal and an assist. The Senators led 3-1 in the second period until Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored to tie it before intermission.

— Mike Matheson scored early in the third period to complete the Panthers' comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 verdict over the Coyotes. Florida scored three times in a six-minute span to end a three-game skid and sent Arizona to its seventh consecutive loss.

NHL-ISLANDERS-BELMONT

The New York Islanders reportedly are getting their own arena.

News organizations including Newsday are reporting the team won a bid to build a new arena on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont. The Isles submitted a bid in September with partners including the owners of the New York Mets and Madison Square Garden to develop a new arena at Belmont Park.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday.

The Islanders have spent the last three seasons in Brooklyn's Barclays Center after playing at the Nassau Coliseum from their inception in 1972 until 2015.

MLB-NEWS

Adrian Gonzalez is a free agent after being formally released by the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Braves acquired the 35-year-old first baseman on a five-player trade that sent Matt Kemp to the Dodgers. Gonzalez was immediately designated for assignment and placed on waivers.

Gonzalez landed on the disabled list last season for the first time in his career before finishing the year with a .242 average, three home runs and 30 RBIs in 71 games.

Also in the majors:

— Rangers left-hander Martin Perez broke his non-pitching elbow in a mishap with a bull and is likely to miss the start of the season. General manager Jon Daniels said Perez told him he was startled by a bull and fell on the elbow. Perez was 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA in a team-high 32 starts this year.

— Catcher Nick Hundley has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants. The 34-year-old hit .249 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 303 plate appearances last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MARYLAND-MOORE

Maryland record-breaking receiver DJ Moore will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Moore was selected first-team All-Big Ten after scoring eight touchdowns and setting a school record with 80 catches for 1,033 yards.

TENNIS-BARTOLI

Former Wimbledon champ Marion Bartoli has announced on Twitter that she is coming out of retirement and returning to the tennis tour next season.

The 33-year-old Bartoli surprisingly won her only Grand Slam title while seeded No. 15 at the All England Club four years ago, then retired two months later.

