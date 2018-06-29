SportsReport: World Cup Knockout Stage Begins Saturday

SOCCER

Colombia is moving on in the World Cup and Senegal is out, the first team to get eliminated on a new tiebreaker that punishes squads each time their players pick up yellow or red cards. Yerry Mina scored on a header in the 74th minute to give Colombia a 1-0 win over the Senegalese and vault the South Americans from going home to winning the group.

Japan beat out Senegal for the second spot despite its 1-0 loss to Poland because it accumulated four yellow cards to Senegal's six. It's the first time since 1982 that no African team has qualified for the knockout stage.

Belgium reached the last 16 as group winners with a 1-0 victory over England. Belgium faces Group H winner Japan on Monday and a win there would mean a quarterfinal against Brazil or Mexico.

The knockout stage begins Saturday as France faces Argentina at 10 a.m. EST and Uruguay goes against Portugal at 2 p.m.

Elsewhere in Soccer:

English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.

The 32-year-old Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for England's national team and Manchester United in the Premier League. He said it was a career ambition to move to the United States and play in MLS.

Rooney had most recently been with Everton, where he scored 11 goals in 40 games.

MLB

Zack Greinke was a jack-of-all-trades Thursday afternoon while helping the Arizona Diamondbacks increase their lead in the NL West to 3 ½ games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Greinke allowed seven hits over seven innings and contributed on offense as the DBacks shut out the Marlins, 4-0. He also was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base while raising his batting average to .300.

Greinke is the first pitcher since Bob Gibson in 1969 to provide a hit, an RBI and a stolen base in the same game twice during a single season.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in a run, scored once and collected three hits as the Diamondbacks improved to 19-7 this month.

Arizona's division lead increased when the Cubs completed an 11-5 rout of the Dodgers. Anthony Rizzo's three-run double and Addison Russell's two-run homer highlighted Chicago's seven-run seventh. The Cubs tore up the Los Angeles bullpen after Clayton Kershaw held them to one run and four hits over five innings.

Elsewhere in the majors:

The Brewers' 6-4 win at Cincinnati leaves Milwaukee with a 2 ½-game lead over Chicago in the NL Central. Eric Thames belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a two-run shot. The benches cleared when Joey Votto exchanged words with Brewers catcher Erik Kratz during an at-bat in the third inning.

Aaron Nola was sharp in the Phillies' 4-3 win against the Nationals, limiting Washington to a run and five hits while striking out eight over 7 2/3s. Rhys Hoskins was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to help Nola improve to 10-2. The Phils are two games behind the NL East-leading Braves, and the Nats are four games back following their third consecutive loss and 10th in their last 13 games.

DJ LeMahieu hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning and drove in a career-high five runs to push the Rockies past the Giants, 9-8. Nolan Arenado hit his 19th home run, tying him for the NL lead with Washington's Bryce Harper. Trevor Story added three hits for Colorado, which had lost four straight at San Francisco.

The Red Sox capped a six-game season sweep of the Angels as Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers homered in a 4-2 decision over Los Angeles. Bradley's two-run blast gave Boston a 4-1 lead in the seventh. Winning pitcher Hector Velazquez worked two innings of scoreless relief to help the Bosox bump their lead in the AL East to one game over the Yankees. Boston heads to New York to take on the Yankees Friday at 7:05p.m.

Jake Marisnick's fifth-inning homer was all the offense the Astros needed in their 18th victory in 21 games, 1-0 over Tampa Bay. Lance McCullers Jr. moved to 9-3 by limiting the Rays to three hits and two walks while fanning seven over seven innings. The outcome keeps Houston 3 ½ games ahead of Seattle for first place in the AL West.

The Mariners completed their first-ever four-game sweep in Baltimore by taking advantage of two errors in the 10th inning of a 4-2 verdict over the Orioles. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and later delivered an RBI single to cap the scoring. Dee Gordon singled and scored on an error by outfielder Colby Rasmus to help Seattle improve to 8-0 in extra-inning games.

The Athletics also wrapped up a four-game sweep as Sean Manaea allowed two runs over six innings of a 4-2 victory at Detroit. Jed Lowrie had two hits and an RBI to finish 9-for-17 with two homers and three doubles in the series. Oakland won for the 10th time in 12 games and sent the Tigers to their ninth straight loss.

Max Kepler drew a bases-loaded walk in the 13th inning to give the Twins a 2-1 win against the White Sox. Logan Morrison began a two-out rally with a double and scored the winning run. Logan Morrison homered and Jake Odorizzi worked six scoreless frames in his best start in over a month.

The Mets had the night off as they head to Florida to take on the Marlins Friday at 7:10 p.m.

In other MLB news:

Shohei Ohtani's elbow injury has healed enough that the Angels' two-way star can begin a hitting program. General manager Billy Eppler said Thursday that Ohtani underwent an MRI in Los Angeles that showed improvement to his ligament, clearing him to take batting practice in private. Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a UCL sprain June 8. He will be re-evaluated by doctors in three weeks. If Ohtani responds well to batting practice on Thursday and Friday, Eppler said he could face live pitching this weekend. Ohtani has not been cleared to pitch.

Yu Darvish won't be rejoining the Cubs' rotation this weekend after sustaining a setback during a bullpen session on Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon says the Japanese right-hander felt pain in his right arm. Darvish will return to Chicago to be evaluated, and won't pitch Saturday as scheduled. He'll be replaced by Tyler Chatwood, who came off the paternity list.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back. Correa sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn't in the lineup Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old star Correa is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games and recently had a streak of 70 errorless games.

Chris Bosio says he was fired as the Detroit Tigers' pitching coach for using the word "monkey," but insists he didn't say it in a racial or demeaning context. Bosio told USA Today that he used the word while talking about pitcher Daniel Stumpf, who is white. Bosio said Stumpf is nicknamed "Spider Monkey" because of the faces he makes while lifting weights. Bosio told USA Today that he was "crushed" about his firing and says he plans to hire a lawyer while determining whether to sue for wrongful termination.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Freshman Kevin Abel threw a two-hitter and Oregon State closed out its third national championship by shutting out Arkansas, 5-0 in the deciding third game of the College World Series.

Abel retired the last 20 Arkansas batters, catching Luke Bonfield looking at strike three on a 3-2 pitch to end the game. He became the first hurler to win four games in a single College World Series.

Adley Rutschman set a CWS record with 17 hits by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the clincher.

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The discipline stems from the league's investigation of an accusation that the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner groped a female Uber driver during a ride in Arizona in March 2016. He will be eligible to return to the team on Sept. 25, the day after Tampa Bay plays the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In other NFL news:

The NFL has fined former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million following its investigation into sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace. The league said Thursday the investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White substantiated allegations against Richardson, that the improper conduct was limited to Richardson and that the team failed to report the allegations or any resolution agreements to the league.

NBA

A person with knowledge of the situation says Oklahoma City's Paul George has decided not to exercise his $20.7 million option for next season with the Thunder and will become an unrestricted free agent.

It was not an unexpected move for George, who averaged 21.9 points for the Thunder this past season. By not opting in to the final year of his existing deal, George opens up an array of possibilities — such as going elsewhere, or signing as much as a five-year deal with Oklahoma City.

NHL

The Washington Capitals have re-signed playoff star Devante Smith-Pelly to a $1 million, 1-year contract after declining to make him a qualifying off earlier this week.

The Capitals said at the time they were still negotiating with Smith-Pelly, who scored seven goals on their Stanley Cup run.

PGA

Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun share the first-round lead at the PGA's Quicken Loans National in Potomac, Maryland. Landry set the pace with a 7-under 63 before Spaun matched his round. They are one ahead of Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam. Tiger Woods unveiled a new putter, but it rendered the same results as he shot an even-par 70. Woods battled back from a double bogey with five straight birdie chances from 8 feet or closer. He made just two of the putts.

Jerry Kelly owns a two-stroke lead over four others through one round of the U.S. Senior Open. Kelly made his only bogey of the day on 18 to close out a 4-under 66. Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jimenez Kevin Sutherland and Deane Pappas finished at 68. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz made only five pars and finished at 15-over 85. Smoltz won a playoff in qualifying to make the field.

OLYMPICS

Brazil's Superior Court of Justice has ruled that U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte can be prosecuted on a charge of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Lochte had claimed that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in a taxi in Rio. But prosecutors said he invented the story to cover up the swimmers' vandalism of a gas station and an ensuing confrontation with security guards. The 12-time Olympic medalist later acknowledged he was intoxicated and said his behavior led to the confrontation.

A court dismissed the case last year, but the Superior Court of Justice reversed that decision this week.

