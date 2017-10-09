SportsReport: Yankees and Red Sox Face Elimination

MLB-AL DIVISION SERIES

The AL East postseason participants are still alive in the division series. The Red Sox did it by getting a great relief performance from their former ace, while the Yankees' ace shook off a very shaky regular season.

David Price scattered four hits over four shutout innings of reliever before the Bosox erupted for six runs in the seventh inning to beat the Astros, 10-3. Price inherited a 4-3 lead and kept it intact, striking out four and allowing five baserunners in helping the Red Sox get within two games to one.

Boston starter Doug Fister was reached for three runs in the first inning, including Carlos Correa's two-run homer. Fister was replaced in the second inning by Joe Kelly who became the winning pitcher following a go-ahead, two-run homer by Rafael Devers in the bottom of the second.

The 20-year-old Devers is the youngest Red Sox player to homer in the postseason, and one of only six players in major league history to hit a postseason home run before their 21st birthday.

Hanley Ramirez had four hits and three RBIs to help the Red Sox end a five-game postseason skid. Mitch Moreland had three hits and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first postseason homer, a three-run shot in the seventh.

Francisco Liriano served up Devers' homer and took the loss.

Game 4 is Monday in Boston, weather permitting. Houston right-hander Charlie Morton is expected to start against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, but there is rain in the forecast.

In the Bronx, the Yankees received an outstanding pitching performance from Masahiro Tanaka in a 1-0 triumph over the Indians. Tanaka struck out seven while holding Cleveland to three hits over seven innings for his first victory in two career postseason starts.

The Indians also received a strong starting effort from Carlos Carrasco, who was reached for just three hits while striking out seven over 5 2/3s.

Greg Bird broke the scoreless deadlock with a seventh-inning homer off loser Andrew Miller.

Aroldis Chapman struck out four in a five-out save as the Yankees forced a Game 4 at home on Monday night.

Luis Severino is slated to start for the Yankees against Trevor Bauer, but rain is expected in the area.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did it to the Dallas Cowboys once again.

The Packers pulled out a thrilling 35-31 victory over the Cowboys in Dallas on Rodgers' 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds left. Rodgers needed just 62 seconds to engineer a 75-yard drive that left Green Bay 4-1.

The victory comes nine months after Rodgers' long completion to Jared Cook on third-and-20 set up Mason Crosby's winning field goal as time expired in a 34-31 win against Dallas.

Adams was playing for the first time since leaving the field on a stretcher following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in Chicago 10 days earlier.

Dak Prescott had given the Cowboys the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining, capping a 17-play drive that lasted almost nine minutes.

Aaron Jones became the first Green Bay running back with 100 yards in his first start as a rookie since Samkon Gado in 2005. Jones ran 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott had 116 yards on 29 carries for the 2-3 Cowboys, who have matched their loss total of last season.

Also in the NFL:

— The 5-0 Chiefs remain the NFL's only unbeaten team after Alex Smith threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-34 win over the Texans. DeShaun Watson threw for 261 yards and five touchdowns, but the Texans failed to recreate the magic they found last week when they scored a franchise-record 57 points in a victory over Tennessee. Houston also lost three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to a broken left leg.

— Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 304 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 4-1 with their third straight win, a 34-7 pounding of the visiting Cardinals. Wentz tossed scoring passes on three consecutive attempts in the first quarter, including a 59 yarder to Torrey Smith. Zach Ertz and Trey Burton also grabbed first-period TD throws, and Nelson Agholor added a 72-yard scoring catch in the third quarter. The Cardinals are 2-3.

— Cam Newton threw three touchdown passes through three quarters and was 26 of 33 for a season-high 335 yards as the Panthers held off the Lions, 27-24 in Detroit. The Lions scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull within a field goal, but Newton iced the victory by hitting Kevin Benjamin for a 17-yard pass on third-and-8 to allow Carolina to run out the clock. The Panthers quarterback was sharp following a tumultuous week in which he needed to apologize for making sexist comments to a female reporter. Carolina is 4-1 after dropping the Lions to 3-2.

— The Seahawks and Rams are 3-2 after Russell Wilson passed for 198 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's 16-10 win at Los Angeles. Safety Earl Thomas forced two of the Rams' five turnovers, stripping the ball from Todd Gurley at the goal line on the Rams' opening drive and intercepting Jared Goff at midfield with 6:02 to play. Sheldon Richardson also came through with two big plays, diving to intercept a deflected pass in the third quarter before scooping up Goff's fumble near midfield with 2:45 left.

— The Jaguars picked off Ben Roethlisberger five times in a 30-9 thumping of the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Telvin Smith and Barry Church returned interceptions for touchdowns as Jacksonville beat the Steelers for the first time in a decade. Rookie Leonard Fournette ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars, who are over .500 after five games for the first time since 2010. Both teams are 3-2.

— Joe Flacco hit Mike Wallace for two deep passes and was 19 of 26 for 22 yards as the Ravens whipped the 2-3 Raiders, 30-17. Flacco had struggled to get the ball downfield in losing the past two weeks, but he changed that with a 52-yard throw to Wallace that set up Vince Mayle's two-yard scoring run on Baltimore's opening drive. Jimmy Smith returned Jared Cook's fumble 47 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-0 just 3:50 in.

The Colts blew a 14-point lead in the last eight minutes of regulation before Adam Vinatieri drilled a 51-yard field goal with 1:38 left in overtime to complete a 26-23 triumph over the 49ers. Vinatieri is the last remaining Colts player from Peyton Manning's first Super Bowl team, so it was fitting that he win the game after Indianapolis retired Manning's No. 18 at halftime. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a 3-yard scoring run early in the fourth to give the Colts a seemingly safe 23-9 lead, but the Niners tied the game on TD receptions by Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle from Brian Hoyer.

— The Jets picked up their third straight win and moved to 3-2 with a 17-14 victory against the winless Browns in Cleveland. Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown threw for a pair of second-half touchdowns to get a win where he was 0-7 as the Browns' QB the last two seasons. Kevin Hogan passed for two touchdowns after replacing an ineffective DeShone Kizer in the second half, but the 0-5 Browns dropped to 1-20 under coach Hue Jackson.

— The Chargers have their first win in five games after Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns and engineered a pair of late scoring drives in a 27-22 decision over the 0-5 Giants. Los Angeles trailed 22-17 before hitting a late field goal and going ahead on Rivers' 10-yard touchdown toss to Melvin Gordon with 2:58 remaining. The Giants lost four wide receivers during the game, including Odell Beckham Jr. to a broken left ankle in the fourth quarter.

— Jay Cutler hit Jarvis Landry for a go-ahead, six-yard touchdown pass with 10:33 remaining in the Dolphins' 16-10 verdict over Tennessee. Cutler went 12 for 26 for just 92 yards for the Dolphins, who held Matt Cassel to 141 yards. Miami's defense sacked Cassel six times and scored a TD on Reshad Jones' 38-yard fumble return.

— A.J. Green contributed to three turnovers but also delivered two big offensive plays as the Bengals downed the Bills, 20-16. Green had a 77-yard touchdown reception and another long catch that set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon that put Cincinnati ahead to stay in the fourth quarter. Andy Dalton was 22 of 36 for a season-high 328 yards despite twisting his left ankle in the first half. The Bengals are 2-3, while the Bills are 3-2.

PENCE-ANTHEM PROTESTS

Vice President Mike Pence pulled off his own national anthem protest on Sunday.

Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the anthem.

The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony, but he didn't stick around long.

Pence said on Twitter: "I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."

The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag. Pence said: "I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem."

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Alabama and Clemson remain 1-2 in the latest Associated Press college football poll, but there are changes underneath after former No. 3 Oklahoma lost at home to Iowa State on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide grabbed 43 first-place votes, while the Tigers claimed the remaining 18.

Penn State climbed one spot to third, as did No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington. TCU, Wisconsin, Washington State, Ohio State and Auburn round out the top 10.

Miami climbed two notches to 11th, and the Sooners plummeted nine spots to 12th.

Michigan fell from seventh to 17th with its loss to Michigan State, which cracked the poll at No. 21.

Stanford, Texas Tech and Navy also slipped into the top 25.

NHL-RANGERS-CANADIENS

It was a lost weekend for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs followed Saturday's 6-1 thrashing in Washington with a 2-0 shutout loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist blanked the Canadiens on 34 shots in his 406th career victory. It came one night after surrendering five goals and getting pulled in the first period of an 8-5 loss at Toronto.

Lundqvist received help through video review as two apparent goals were waved off.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the third straight game after Brady Skjei (shay) notched the game-winner late in the first period.

NASCAR-CHARLOTTE

Toyota is 4-for-4 in NASCAR's playoffs after Martin Truex Jr. took Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex dominated the final stage and finished .911 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott. Truex continues to demonstrate he's the driver to beat in this championship push after advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

Kyle Busch wrecked early in the race after winning the last two playoff races. Busch finished the race in his damaged vehicle, but he needed medical attention after complaining of an overheated car throughout the race.

Kevin Harvick was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray.

FORMULA ONE-JAPAN

Lewis Hamilton took a major step toward his third Formula One title by taking the Japanese Grand Prix, crossing the finish line 1.2 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton has eight F1 victories this season and three at the Suzuka circuit. He moved 59 points clear of title rival Sebastian Vettel with four races left.

Vettel was forced to retire on the third lap when his Ferrari lost power.

PGA-SAFEWAY OPEN

Brendan Steele rallied to successfully defend his Safeway Open title, closing with a 3-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau.

Two strokes behind surprising leader Tyler Duncan entering the final round, Steele birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes to gain his third PGA Tour victory. The 34-year-old Steele finished at 14-under, three shots ahead of Phil Mickelson and Chesson Hadley in the PGA season opener.

WOMEN'S GOLF-LACOSTE OPEN

Cristie Kerr completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France for her first European Tour title.

The 39-year-old American closed with a 1-under 69 for a 17-under total and a four-stroke victory over China's Xi Yu Lin. Kerr opened with rounds of 62, 64 and 69 to take a nine-stroke lead into the final round.

