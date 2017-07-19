SportsReport: Yankees Pitcher Michael Pineda To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

MLB:

Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year. The 28-year-old righty is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start and his Minnesota debut ended with a two-run double by Gary Sanchez. That sent the New York Yankees on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Twins. Making his 514th major league start after joining his 10th Major League team, the 44-year-old Colon allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts.

Hanley Ramirez hit a homerun out of Fenway Park in the 15th inning, giving the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a rain-delayed game that ended at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday. Ramirez connected for his 15th homer with one out off Mike Bolsinger (0-3), sending a drive over the left-field wall against the Blue Jays' eighth pitcher. Hector Velazquez (2-1), Boston's fifth pitcher, got the win.

Michael Wacha threw a three-hitter for his first career shutout, Matt Carpenter had four hits, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 5-0 Tuesday night. Wacha had eight strikeouts, one walk and faced four hitters above the minimum. He has won his last four starts and improved to 7-3. The Mets committed three errors and have lost three straight and eight of 11.

Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and drove in five runs, Detroit scored five times in the second inning and the Tigers cruised from there to a 9-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

After trading slugger J.D. Martinez to Arizona for a package of prospects before the game, the Tigers proved they didn't need him in the lineup — at least for one night — to win their fourth straight game.

Castellanos also tripled to finish a double shy of the cycle. Victor Martinez drove in a pair of runs, and the Tigers, who began selling ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, still managed to give fill-in starter Matt Boyd (3-5) plenty of support in his return from the minors.

Elsewhere in the major leagues:

Adeiny Hechavarria and Shane Peterson hit consecutive two-out RBI singles off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 Tuesday night. The win kept the Rays two games behind Boston in the AL East — the closest they've been to the top since Aug. 26, 2013.

Conor Gillaspie celebrated his 30th birthday by delivering a big hit for the San Francisco Giants. Gillaspie started the winning rally in the 10th inning with a pinch-hit double and Eduardo Nunez ended it with an RBI single that helped the Giants snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Indians 2-1 Tuesday night.

Bryce Harper hit a long, impressive homer over Mike Trout's head the first inning. A few minutes later, Trout hit a homer of similar length and impressiveness. About three hours after that, the Washington Nationals finished off another win, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-3. It was the Nationals' sixth straight victory.

Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer, John Lackey earned his first win in a month and the Cubs won their fifth straight game with a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. Rain delayed the start of the game for 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks slugged their way past the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 shortly after trading for slugger J.D. Martinez. Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order.

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 for their 10th straight victory. Kershaw (15-2) made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

Carlos Gonzalez lined a two-run double for his first extra-base hit in nearly a month, Gerardo Parra reached base five times, scoring three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-7. Mark Reynolds added a three-run homer in the first for the Rockies, who have won three in a row.

Evan Gattis homered twice to back up a solid start by Brad Peacock and help the Houston Astros to a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Gattis hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings off Sam Gaviglio (3-5) for the eighth multihomer game of his career.

Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Ivan Nova (10-6) survived six innings to get the win. Felipe Rivero got the save. Marte went 1 for 3 in his return from an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

Chris Davis homered in a six-run first inning, added a grand slam in the fourth and finished with a career-high six RBIs to help the Baltimore Orioles breeze past the Texas Rangers 12-1. It was the 19th career multihomer game for Davis, making his fifth start since coming off the disabled list with an oblique strain.

Maikel Franco had three hits, including a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning, to help lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton hit his 29th for the Marlins, who have lost four of five. Cameron Perkins drove in two runs for the Phillies and Pat Neshek (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory.

The New York Yankees have acquired infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects. The deal was announced Tuesday night, less than two weeks before the nonwaiver trade deadline. The Yankees are aiming for a playoff run, while the White Sox made their second big trade in a week — last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for a package of prospects, hoping to solidify a trouble spot while making a run toward the playoffs. The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Detroit received Double-A infielder Dawel Lugo, switch-hitting infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King in the deal Tuesday. Lugo is regarded as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect.

Arizona holds the top spot in the NL wild-card race despite problems in left field this season. The Diamondbacks trail NL West-leading Los Angeles by 10 ½ games.

In other MLB news:

The Astros' Carlos Correa says he's disappointed but focused on "successful surgery" and finishing rehab in time to be back of the field before the playoffs start. Houston has put its All-Star shortstop on the 10-day disabled list with of a torn ligament in his thumb. He's expected to miss six to eight weeks. Correa is batting .320 with 18 doubles and 20 home runs. His 67 RBIs are second in the American League.

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt is out for at least a month with a sprained left knee following a collision at home plate. Vogt was hurt Monday night when Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl ran into him in the fifth inning of Pittsburgh's 4-2 victory. Kuhl was trying to score from second on a hit to right field. Vogt caught the throw home and tried to make a sweeping tag when Kuhl inadvertently bowled him over.

Minnesota Twins right-hander Phil Hughes will miss the rest of the season because of persistent arm trouble related to a condition that required rib removal surgery a year ago. The Twins put Hughes on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, and manager Paul Molitor said another operation is possible.

The Cincinnati Reds placed RHP Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation. The Reds also optioned OF Jesse Winker to Triple-A Louisville and recalled RHP Sal Romano and Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville. Feldman (7-7) is the sixth Reds pitcher who's started at least one game this season to go on the disabled list.

NFL:

Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL; get a haircut.

During an appearance on Fox Sports 1 Monday, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his afro and cornrows look for a "clean cut" style in order to get a job.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from his own personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.

Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.

In other NFL news:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar. The star running back was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital. Elliott was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL's investigation of a year-old domestic case.

Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Detroit originally signed Bryant after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After contributing in Detroit briefly last season, he was suspended three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion is headed to trial for intoxicated driving in Hawaii. Police say Guion was pulled over in a Porsche Cayenne for drifting between lanes in Waikiki last month. A police report says Guion smelled of alcohol and marijuana, stumbled and spoke with slurred speech. Records say he told an officer it was his birthday and he had been drinking Hennessy cognac.

NBA:

NBA teams are making a wardrobe change, with the traditional home and road uniforms going back in the closet. The league said Tuesday it is eliminating the old apparel designations starting with the 2017-18 season, when Nike becomes the official outfitter. Instead, there will be four primary uniforms for each team.

The host team will pick which of its uniforms will be worn for each game and the visitors will select one of the contrasting ones from their collection. Previously, white uniforms were the default for home teams.

The first two editions will debut at the start of the season. The "Association" is formerly the home white uniform and the "Icon" is the previous road jersey, featuring the team's primary color.

The other two primary uniforms will be revealed in the coming months.

NHL:

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract Tuesday. The 25-year-old Sorensen had one goal and three assists in 19 games for the Sharks last season in his first year in North America. He also had 17 goals and 17 assists in 43 games for San Jose's AHL affiliate.

US OPEN:

Total player compensation at the U.S. Open will top $50 million for the first time this year, with a record $3.7 million going to each of the singles champions.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday that the total purse for the tournament will be $50.4 million, a nearly 9 percent increase from last year. The previous winners of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season — Stan Wawrinka and Angelique Kerber — earned $3.5 million.

Runners-up will get $1.825 million, up from $1.75 million.

Both the men's and women's doubles champions will earn $675,000, the highest in U.S. Open history. A player who loses in the first round of singles at Queens' Flushing Meadows will make $50,000, an increase of $6,700.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 28.

MORE:

When Vermont's governor drives into the pits at a racetrack, he gets treated like any other stock car racer. Gov. Phil Scott is now in his 27th year of racing at the popular Thunder Road racetrack. Over that time he's won three track championships, most recently in 2002. His 30 feature wins are the most ever. The Republican says that when he took office in January he brought with him lessons of teamwork and competitiveness he learned at the track.

