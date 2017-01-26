Spring Opening Expected For Springfield's Union Station

A new transportation hub in western Massachusetts is expected to open to the public in April.

The major construction work on the $94 million renovation and restoration of Union Station in Springfield is finished, according to Chris Moskal, executive director of the Springfield Redevelopment Authority.

" So, for all intent and purposes we are done," he said. The SRA has been given a temporary occupancy permit for the station and a permanent occupancy permit for 377-space parking garage.

Officials Thursday announced 75 percent of the available retail space in the new station has been rented. Negotiations are continuing with transportation companies for ticketing and office space.

The downtown station is expected to be an economic catalyst drawing an estimated 4 million train and bus passengers in its first full year of operation.