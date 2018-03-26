Springfield Church Provides Sanctuary To Undocumented Immigrant And Draws The Wrath Of The Mayor

Activists say an undocumented immigrant facing deportation to Peru and separation from her American-born children and husband has been given sanctuary in a church in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Members of the Springfield Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition announced Monday that Gisella Collazo has taken refuge at the South Congregational United Church of Christ – the first Springfield church to provide sanctuary in an immigration case.

The Rev. Tom Gerstenlauer said the woman, and her two children, can live in the church for as long as it takes for her to obtain citizenship.

" Our faith calls upon us to love our neighbor and welcome the stranger among us," Gerstenlauer said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has insisted Springfield is not a “sanctuary city”, said the church may be violating building and housing codes and city inspectors will be notified.