Springfield City Council Asked To Go On Record In Pursuit Of Amazon

The city council in Springfield, Massachusetts will be asked to vote Monday on a resolution supporting a bid to lure Amazon’s new headquarters to western Massachusetts.

The resolution, introduced by City Council President Orlando Ramos, endorses a regional bid in the nationwide competition for the second headquarters Amazon said it is looking to build.

"I think they ( Amazon) are looking for something unique, something different and that is what we offer here in western Massachusett," said Ramos. " I am hopeful we'll be able to attract this $5 billion economic development project."

One of the selling points Ramos makes in the resolution is that the so-called Knowledge Corridor region of western Massachusetts and Connecticut boasts one of the highest concentrations of colleges and universities in the country.

As many as a dozen Massachusetts municipalities, some as partnerships, are expected to put in pitches to Amazon by the Oct. 19th deadline.