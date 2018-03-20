Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Springfield City Council Seeks Details On Image Campaign Before Approving Cash For It

By 1 hour ago

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno outlined plans for an image campaign at a meeting with local business leaders.
Credit WAMC

The city council in Springfield, Massachusetts is weighing whether to commit taxpayers’ dollars toward a campaign to promote the city. 

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has asked the council to approve using $100,000 in surplus cash from last year’s city budget to help fund a multimillion dollar marketing campaign.

Plans for an “image campaign” were revealed by Sarno last December at a meeting with about 100 business leaders who were asked for contributions to pay for it.

"We need to tell our story and tell our story now and correctly," declared Sarno.

The idea of the campaign is to highlight Springfield’s attractions and attributes beyond the MGM casino that is scheduled to open in September and projected to draw 10,000 people a day to the city.

" This is a regional campaigning that is going to be looking at the Connecticut area, the Berkshires, New York, central Mass-Boston area and upper New England to sell our wares," Sarno said.

  Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy estimated that up to $2 million would have to be spent for the campaign to be effective. 

" The city will put in money," said Kennedy.

City Councilor Mike Fenton said he wants to know who is participating in the campaign and who is overseeing it.

"The image campaign is a great cause and one the city should participate in through its financial support after we have a thoughtful dialogue about what the overall campaign is going to look like, who the other sponsors are and ultimately who is responsible for overseeing this image campaign," said Fenton.

The council referred the mayor’s request to its Finance Committee.                

" I am hopeful through the process we'll get more information and clarity about who and what agency is responsible for overseeing and implementing this image campaign," Fenton said.

 Fenton said he does not object to the city spending money on marketing itself so long as the money is spent effectively.

" In the past we've had a variety of failed, in my opinion, marketing efforts," said Fenton. " The one thing throughout that was consistent was there was no consistent approach."

At December’s meeting where the image campaign was discussed with business leaders, it was explained that the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts would collect the funds for the project.  

The marketing campaign is to be the creative work of local media working collaboratively.

It was expected the campaign would launch in the first three months of 2018 but that window is rapidly closing.             

Tags: 
Springfield image campaign
Pioneer Valley Tourism
Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council
MGM Springfield casino

Related Content

Business Leaders Asked To Financially Back Springfield 'Image Campaign'

By Dec 21, 2017
WAMC

In advance of the opening next year of the MGM casino, the city of Springfield is planning an advertising blitz to promote the city’s assets to visitors.

New State Funding For Initiative That Uses Online Portal To Assist Job Seekers

By Mar 6, 2018

      Despite the existence of a number of workforce development programs, Springfield continues to have one of the highest poverty rates and lowest worker participation rates of any city in Massachusetts.

Springfield City Council To Endorse Pitch For Amazon Headquarters

By Oct 2, 2017
Amazon logo on a building

     Elected officials in the largest city in western Massachusetts are expected to go on record today in support of a bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. 

Fundraising Gala For Civic Group Is First Event Booked For MGM Springfield Casino

By Mar 12, 2018

    

    The soon-to-open MGM Springfield casino was announced today as the venue for a signature fundraising event for a venerable civic organization.

Landmark Hu Ke Lau Closing, Building To Be Torn Down

By Mar 6, 2018
WAMC

A landmark western Massachusetts restaurant is closing its doors after 53 years, but it may not be goodbye forever.