Springfield City Councilors Travel To Denver For Tips On Regulating Pot Stores

1 hour ago

Springfield City Councilors (l-r) Orlando Ramos, Adam Gomez, Kateri Walsh, and Justin Hurst meet with Denver officials
Credit Springfield City Council

       As they prepare to vote on zoning regulations for recreational marijuana stores, a delegation of city councilors from Springfield, Massachusetts took a fact-finding trip to Denver, Colorado.

        The four councilors met with Denver city officials, and people involved with the legal marijuana industry there.

    After returning from the trip, City Council President Orlando Ramos spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill

   Joining Ramos on the trip were City Councilors Adam Gomez, Justin Hurst, and Kateri Walsh.

Springfield marijuana regulations
massachusetts marijuana
Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos
Springfield City Council

