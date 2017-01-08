Springfield Considers Moratorium On Marijuana Stores

The city council in Springfield, Massachusetts Monday will consider a moratorium on marijuana stores.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called for a time-limited moratorium on retail pot shops in the city, shortly after Massachusetts voters in November passed Question 4 to legalize recreational marijuana.

"So, I think we have to be very structured and defined in this issue," Sarno said.

The proposed moratorium would be in place until the end of this year.

The Massachusetts legislature has already voted to delay for six months implementation of some sections of the voter-approved law, including allowing retail sales.

Possessing and using marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, as it growing a limited number of plants at home. But, it remains illegal to sell marijuana.