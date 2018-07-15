Springfield Expected To Enact Restrictions On Vaping

The largest city in western Massachusetts to moving to restrict vaping in public places.

The Springfield City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposed ordinance to regulate the public use of e-cigarettes.

City Councilor Mike Fenton, who sponsored the ordinance, said it would ban the use of the electronic nicotine delivery systems anywhere tobacco smoking is prohibited.

" As vaping technology and vaping culture has become more mainstream, we, and I, have come to believe that it is a nuisance and as a public nuisance I belive it should be restricted in the same way that tobacco usage is," said Fenton.

Under the ordinance, violators could be fined up to $100.