Springfield Joins Bird Conservation Program

Springfield, Massachusetts Friday became part of national bird conservation program.

Under the Urban Bird Treaty program, Springfield will develop projects and educational programs to improve the habitat for resident and migratory birds.

Located as it is on the Connecticut River, Springfield is an important stopover for migratory birds, according to Roxanne Bogart, Urban Bird Treaty Program Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

" It is over 350 species of migratory birds," said Bogart.

Springfield is one of only 28 cities designated to participate in the program.