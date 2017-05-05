Springfield Joins Bird Conservation Program

Mayor Domenic Sarno signs the Urban Bird Treaty with Roxanne Bogart, National Urban Bird Treaty Program Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Looking on is Dave Bloniarz, President Regreen Springfield.
Credit City of Springfield, Office of the Mayor

Springfield, Massachusetts Friday became part of national bird conservation program.

Under the Urban Bird Treaty program, Springfield will develop projects and educational programs to improve the habitat for resident and migratory birds. 

Located as it is on the Connecticut River, Springfield is an important stopover for migratory birds, according to Roxanne Bogart, Urban Bird Treaty Program Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

" It is over 350 species of migratory birds," said Bogart.

Springfield is one of only 28 cities designated to participate in the program.