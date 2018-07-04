Springfield Officer Shoots Man Who Hit Him With His Car

Credit Facebook: Springfield Police Department

Authorities say a police officer opened fire on a man who struck him with his car in western Massachusetts.

 Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh says the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday when officers tried to take a man into custody in connection with a firearms investigation.

 

Walsh says the man backed into a police cruiser and then drove directly at the police officer. The officer tried to get out the way, but he was struck by the car and landed on its hood.

 

Walsh says the officer shot the driver once before landing on a concrete barrier. The driver fled the scene and was stopped about a half-mile away.

 

The suspect has been hospitalized in stable condition, and the officer is recovering at home.

 

