Springfield Police Take To Streets To Protest Halt To Contract Talks

Hundreds of cops are staging a noisy rush hour protest at a busy intersection in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts after the city abruptly broke off contract talks.

Police officers, in civilian clothes, stood on the corners of Main and State Streets for several hours Wednesday afternoon holding signs reading " Come Back to The Table" and " Sarno Unfair To Labor"

At times they chanted " We want to talk to Sarno." Passing motorists frequently honked approval of the demonstration.

Springfield Patrolmen’s Union President Joe Gentile said an unfair labor practices complaint accuses the city of breaking off negotiations over an “ outside issue” after 20 months at the table trying to hammer out a new contract for 400 cops.

" We were optimistic we could get something done with them at the table, but obviously with them not at the table we can't get anything done," said Gentile.

Mayor Domenic Sarno declined comment beyond a written statement from his office that referenced “unprofessional behavior” in front of the Community Police Hearing Board.

In addition to wages, the contract negotiations were believed to have included controversial issues such as a residency requirement for police officers and the use of body cameras.