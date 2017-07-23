Springfield Public Schools Holding Job Fair

A job fair is taking place Monday to fill dozens of immediate openings in the second-largest school district in Massachusetts.

With an improving economy and a lower unemployment rate, the Springfield Public School Department is faced with filling vacancies for teaching assistants, substitute teachers, bus monitors, crossing guards, and teachers in the fields of math and special education, according to Lucy Perez, who is in charge of hiring for the schools.

"The salaries are pretty competitive," said Perez. " We provide great opportunities here in the city of Springfield."

The job fair is at the FutureWorks Career Center in Springfield from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on July 24.

To get a job with the school department, applicants must pass a criminal background check, and be willing to be fingerprinted.