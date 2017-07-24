Springfield Public Schools Holding Job Fair

Listen to the interview with Lucy Perez

With an improved economy and lower unemployment rate, the second-largest school district in Massachusetts is looking to fill dozens of immediate job openings.

The Springfield Public School Department is holding a job fair today ( July 24) from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the FutureWorks Career Center, 1 Federal Street, Springfield.

There are openings for teaching assistants, substitute teachers, bus monitors, crossing guards and teachers in the hard-to-fill specialties math and special education.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lucy Perez, human resources administrator for recruitment and retention for the Springfield Public Schools.