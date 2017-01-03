Springfield School Committee Looks To Continue Academic Progress

The elected board that oversees the second-largest public school system in Massachusetts held its first meeting of the year Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, who chairs the Springfield School Committee, said the board will continue to encourage the classroom progress that has seen student test scores climb at faster rates than the state’s average.

" This is a very cohesive school committee, said Sarno. " We are going to continue to go in that direction."

Sarno said he expects the committee will approve plans for state-financed repairs and upgrades to some of the city’s aging school buildings. Also, he hopes to complete negotiations on a new contract with the 2,600-member teacher’s union.

Peter Murphy was chosen to serve as vice-chairman of the school committee for a two-year term.