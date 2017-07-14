Springfield Set To Reduce Default Speed Limit

Drivers be warned: the default speed limit in the third largest city in western Massachusetts is about to be lowered.

Pending final Springfield City Council approval, the speed limit on all city streets, unless otherwise posted, will be lowered from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Public Works Director Chris Cignoli said the change should make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"We want to make sure we can get people slowed down especially in thickly-settled residential areas," explained Cignoli.

Since a new state law went into effect last fall, 15 municipalities including the city of Boston have opted for the lower speed limit, according to the MassDOT website.

Springfield will be the first to do so in western Massachusetts.