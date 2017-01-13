Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

St. Rose President Among Private College Officials Opposing Cuomo Tuition Plan

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • Dr. Carolyn Stefanco
    Dr. Carolyn Stefanco
    St. Rose

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent proposal to provide free college tuition to state or city universities or community colleges has drawn a good deal of attention from those inside and outside the state's academic circles. Under the plan, free tuition would be available to New Yorkers whose families make under $125,000 a year. But what could it mean for private, independent colleges? Carolyn Stefanco is president of the College of St. Rose in Albany.

Tags: 
Carolyn Stefanco

Related Content

College Fires Back After Critical AAUP Report

By May 5, 2016
College of St. Rose

An American Association of University Professors report out this week criticizes cuts and layoffs at the College of St. Rose in Albany, saying they resulted from “...a lack of responsible stewardship at the board and presidential levels, ” that undermined academic freedom and rendered tenure virtually meaningless.

Angela Ledford On St. Rose's 'No Confidence' Vote

By Feb 11, 2016

On Wednesday, College of St. Rose faculty voted "no confidence" in President Carolyn Stefanco. The vote at the Albany college was 120-35 with three abstentions according to political science professor Angela Ledford, who is leader of the Faculty Association of St. Rose, FASTR, and Vice President of American Association of University Professors. Ledford spoke with WAMC just after the vote.

St. Rose Professor Disputes Administration’s Strategy

By Angela Ledford Dec 10, 2015

As many of you have learned over the past couple of months, The College of St. Rose asserts a significant deficit. In response to this revelation (but without ever actually opening the books), the president, cabinet, and board of trustees eliminated some 40 staff positions in the spring and announced a process in September they have termed Strategic Academic Program Prioritization (SAPP) in order to meet the goal of eliminating the deficit by 2019. According to President Stefanco, this process calls for a market-driven approach to divert more resources to programs that are growing in demand and eliminating or shrinking programs in which students indicate little or declining interest. Announced to faculty only in early September, the President set a deadline for final recommendations (to the tune of 3 million dollars from the academic affairs portion of the College, its heart and soul) to be submitted by late October for consideration by the Board in its November meeting. While on its face such a plan might sound reasonable, a great many students, faculty, alumni, and community members have joined together in vocal resistance to this approach, because it violates our system of shared governance, imperils the academic mission and ethical responsibilities of the College, and, if implemented, will short change students. Worst of all, similar processes at other colleges have failed to produce the cost savings predicted.

Mock Funeral Held At St. Rose

By Dec 15, 2015

Protestors gathered at the College of St. Rose in Albany to protest academic cuts announced last Friday by college president Carolyn Stefanco, who is dealing with a 9 million dollar deficit. 