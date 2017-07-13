Stamps & Coins 7/13/17

Last week officials from the U.S. Mint and National Park Service met at Schuylerville Junior-Senior High School to unveil the new Saratoga National Historical Quarter. The coin, depicting the moment British General John Burgoyne surrendered to American General Horatio Gates at Saratoga in 1777, considered the turning point in the Revolution, is the last of the five new American The Beautiful Quarters put into circulation this year.
WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Eric Schnitzer, a park ranger at Saratoga National Historical Park, about the coin and the image chosen for it.