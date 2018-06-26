Star Witness In 'Buffalo Billion' Case Testifies

A defendant-turned-cooperator at a corruption trial says his construction company was in the "driver's seat" in the bidding process for New York state's Buffalo Billion redevelopment plan.

Kevin Schuler testified Monday in the trial of a former state university president and three developers in Manhattan federal court.

Schuler repeatedly used the words "driver's seat" to describe where he thought LPCiminelli stood in 2013 in its quest to win a contract worth over a half billion dollars.

His former boss, Buffalo-area developer Louis Ciminielli, has pleaded not guilty to charges he conspired with others, including Alain Kaloyeros, the former head of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute, to rig bids. Kaloyeros has pleaded not guilty.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, once called Kaloyeros his "economic guru."

