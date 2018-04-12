State Agency That Helps Crime Victims Opens First Western Mass. Office

For the first time its more than 30-year history the Massachusetts state agency created to advocate for victims of crime has an office in western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey used the grand opening in Northampton Thursday of a satellite location for the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance to announce $9 million in funding for 25 local programs in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

" We are sending a strong clear message that victims and survivors are not alone," said Healey.

The programs provide services to crime victims including advocacy, counseling, and financial, legal, and housing assistance.