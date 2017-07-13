State Awards Funds For New Springfield Branch Library

By 2 minutes ago

The East Forest Park Library is located in a storefront in a shopping center. The city plans to build a new 17,000-square-foot library building next to an elementary school in the neighborhood.
Credit WAMC

The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners has awarded almost $5 million to build a new neighborhood library in Springfield.

Springfield Library Director Molly Fogarty said the grant will help pay to build a new state-of-the-art 17,000-square-foot branch library in the East Forest Park Neighborhood. 

She said the area is underserved by a small library located in a leased storefront in a shopping plaza.

" The community has been looking forward to a new library since the 1950's," said Fogarty.

The Springfield Library Foundation plans to raise the additional $2 million needed for the building project.