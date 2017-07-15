State Budget Contains $3 Million For Bay State Health

The largest hospital system in western Massachusetts is in line to receive $3 million in the new state budget.

State Senator James Welch of West Springfield said he and other members of the local legislative delegation secured $2 million in the budget for the new medical school Baystate Health plans to open in Springfield in partnership with the Worcester-based UMass Medical School.

"Massachusetts is a health care state , it is an education state and this program highlights those two areas," said Welch.

$1 million was put in the budget to help Baystate bridge a gap between its actual costs and what the hospital is paid for treating Medicaid patients.

Gov. Charlie Baker is reviewing the $40 billion budget for possible items to veto.