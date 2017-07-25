State Budget Saves Two Pittsfield Community Preschool Classes

Two community schools in Pittsfield, Massachusetts almost lost their preschool programming due to a lack of funding.

A $50,000 line item in the Massachusetts state budget helped save preschool classes at Morningside and Conte Community Schools.

The schools are located in neighborhoods with high crime and poverty rates. Early education is seen as vital in reducing poverty and crime.

Pittsfield Superintendent Jason McCandless tells iBerkshires the programming has been cut in half because the district has lost teaching staff. There will be one pre-school class in each school.

The entire school district lost 68 positions, down from 73, after the teachers’ union voted to forego raises for half a year.