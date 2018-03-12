State Considers Lowering Moose Hunt Permits

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is recommending the lowest number of moose hunting permits in the modern era as the herd continues to decline from infestations of ticks and brain worms believed to be caused by the warming climate.

Vermont Director of Wildlife Mark Scott says that if the decline in the moose herd continues, it's possible the department will recommend issuing no permits in 2019.

Biologists are recommending the state issue a total of 14 moose permits for the October hunting seasons in two areas of northeastern Vermont. There would be no moose hunting in the rest of the state.

The Fish and Wildlife board will vote on the proposal next month.

The modern moose hunt was revived in 1993 when 25 permits were issued.

