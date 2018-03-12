Related Program: 
All Things Considered

State Considers Lowering Moose Hunt Permits

By 43 minutes ago
  • Moose
    Wayne Laroche/Vermont Fish and Wildlife

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is recommending the lowest number of moose hunting permits in the modern era as the herd continues to decline from infestations of ticks and brain worms believed to be caused by the warming climate.

Vermont Director of Wildlife Mark Scott says that if the decline in the moose herd continues, it's possible the department will recommend issuing no permits in 2019.

Biologists are recommending the state issue a total of 14 moose permits for the October hunting seasons in two areas of northeastern Vermont. There would be no moose hunting in the rest of the state.

The Fish and Wildlife board will vote on the proposal next month.

The modern moose hunt was revived in 1993 when 25 permits were issued.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
 

Tags: 
Moose Population
Moose Hunt
Moose
Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife

Related Content

Vermont To Start Multi-Year Moose Study

By Jan 3, 2017
Vermont will soon begin a three-year study of the state’s moose herd by capturing the animals and placing radio-collars on them.
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife via Vermont Fish and Wildlife

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is starting a multi-year study to monitor moose.

Vermont Officials Warn Drivers That Moose On The Move

By Sep 14, 2016
Moose on highway
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is warning drivers to be alert for moose crossing the state’s roads. 

Early Signs Show Some Promise For Moose And Fewer Ticks Found

By Apr 13, 2015
David Govatski/USFWS

Early indications show some promise for a New Hampshire moose herd that has been wobbled by a troublesome parasite.