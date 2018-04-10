State To Freeze Remaining Assets In Ski Resort Fraud Case

A judge has approved freezing the remaining assets of a former Vermont ski resort owner who is being investigated on suspicion of investment fraud.

Vermont Division of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says the judge granted the state's motion Monday to freeze Ariel Quiros' assets.

Quiros is the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts. He was ordered earlier this year to surrender an estimated $80 million to federal officials.

Pieciak tells the Caledonian Record the remaining assets are estimated at between $8 million and $10 million. He says the state's asset freeze will go into effect once the federal freeze is lifted.

Quiros and his business partner, William Stenger, were accused in 2016 of misusing more than $200 million raised through a federal visa program.

