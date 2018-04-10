Related Program: 
All Things Considered

State To Freeze Remaining Assets In Ski Resort Fraud Case

By 55 minutes ago

A judge has approved freezing the remaining assets of a former Vermont ski resort owner who is being investigated on suspicion of investment fraud.

Vermont Division of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says the judge granted the state's motion Monday to freeze Ariel Quiros' assets.

Quiros is the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts. He was ordered earlier this year to surrender an estimated $80 million to federal officials.

Pieciak tells the Caledonian Record the remaining assets are estimated at between $8 million and $10 million. He says the state's asset freeze will go into effect once the federal freeze is lifted.

Quiros and his business partner, William Stenger, were accused in 2016 of misusing more than $200 million raised through a federal visa program.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Ski Resort Fraud
Jay Peak
Burke Mountain
EB 5
Ariel Quiros
William Stenger
Bill Stenger

Related Content

Ski Resort Owner Reaches Tentative Deal In Fraud Case

By Nov 22, 2017
Jay Peak
HanumanIX/Wikipedia

The owner of Vermont's Jay Peak ski resort has reached a tentative settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a fraud case.

Governor Details Plans For Records Release In Fraud Case

By Mar 13, 2017
Governor Phil Scott
Governor's office

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott says his administration is planning to accelerate the release of documents related to a visa program connected to a massive fraud case against the owner and former president of the Jay Peak ski resort.

Jay Peak Set To Open Saturday With Financial Challenges

By Nov 29, 2016
Jay Peak Resort
Ski Vermont

Seven months after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Jay Peak's owner and president of massive fraud, the ski resort is set to open for the season on Saturday with the federal receiver overseeing it saying there is a $6.5 million shortfall.

Investors Sue Businessman In Vermont Fraud Case

By Nov 14, 2016
Jay Peak
HanumanIX/Wikipedia

A group of Chinese investors is suing a Miami businessman accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money in Vermont developments.

Firm To Pay Vermont $5.9M Related To Fraud Probe

By Jun 30, 2016

Vermont financial regulators say they have reached a nearly $6 million settlement with a financial firm related to a fraud investigation of real estate developments at two northern Vermont ski resorts.